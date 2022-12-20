Signing Day has come but recruiting never stops as transfer portal changes college football's landscape

The recruiting process never stops.

It only takes brief breaks.

On Wednesday morning, high school seniors across the area and nation will sign their binding national letters of intent with the college or university they believe is the best place to start the next phase of their football careers.

Start. Not finish.

With the introduction of the transfer portal in 2018 and name, image and likeness rights in July of 2021, the college football landscape has changed dramatically. Signing day used to be the end of the recruiting process. Now it’s just one more step in the process.

“You have two things at work. It’s the portal and the NIL money coming in at the same time,” 247sports college football analyst Carl Reed said. “The money changes things. Kids’ ability to transfer without having to sit out changes things. The game is completely different than what it was three to five years ago.”

On3 tracks the college football transfer portal as well as any entity in the nation. It says more than 1,300 players entered the portal when it opened December 5. Under the current regulations student-athletes can enter the transfer portal and immediately be eligible if it’s their first time transferring, if they have graduated and still have eligibility or if their head coach was fired. Players not meeting that criteria can transfer but must sit out a year barring the approval of a waiver.

Student-athletes have until January 18 before the transfer portal window closes. It opens again May 1-15.

There is no shortage of area standouts who have completed or are in the midst of this extension of the recruiting process.

Missouri had four local players enter the portal as East St. Louis graduates Dominic Lovett and Tyler Macon, Parkway North graduate Jalani Williams and Lutheran North graduate Travion Ford all departed Columbia.

Of the trio only Ford has found a new home as he’s committed to Toledo.

De Smet graduates Jordan Johnson and Darez Snider are both in the portal. Johnson signed with Notre Dame in 2019, transferred to Central Florida in May of 2021 and is on the hunt again. Snider signed with Miami-Ohio in December of 2020.

Miami-Ohio has pulled players from the area regularly over the years, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to stick around. Joining Snider in looking for a new school is former McCluer North and O’Fallon Christian standout Angelo Butts. CBC graduate Brett Gabbert signed with Miami in December of 2018 and entered the portal this winter only to withdraw and return to the Redhawks.

East St. Louis graduate DaMonta Witherspoon signed with Murray State in December of 2019, entered the portal this month and is now headed to Samford. Ali Wells, who graduated from East St. Louis in May but played three years at Lutheran North, signed with Murray State only to now be in search of a new home.

Cardinal Ritter graduate Joe Moore III signed with Arizona State in 2019 and recently announced he was headed to Washington.

Hazelwood Central graduate Dallas Craddieth graduated from Iowa and is looking to exhaust his eligibility as a graduate transfer elsewhere.

One-time Ritenour standout and IMG graduate Ayodele Adeoye signed with Texas in December of 2018, transferred to Sacramento State over the summer and is on the move once more.

Two of last year’s most sought-after seniors have departed their chosen destinations after less than a full year on campus. Lutheran St. Charles graduate Arlen Harris Jr. signed with Stanford and recently landed at Iowa State.

St. Mary’s star Kevin Coleman Jr. stunned the recruiting world when he announced in January at the All-American Bowl he was headed to Jackson State. He joins a legion of Jackson State players entering the transfer portal following the departure of coach Deion Sanders, who was hired at Colorado.

All of this moving and shaking trickles down to the players who are signing Wednesday but mostly impacts the players who are not signing. College coaches are digging through the portal looking for upgrades. If they’re going to take a chance on a player the better bet is someone who’s proven capable of playing at the college level.

“What it affects are the borderline guys,” said Reed, who coached around the area at De Smet, Lutheran North, Hazelwood West and University City. “The guys who probably were always (Division II) or FCS guys anyway but they would get an opportunity to come in and get one of those spots. Now those spots just aren’t there for those guys.”

That being said the transfer portal can still be a useful tool for players looking to upgrade their own opportunities. Reed is quick to point to former Lutheran South standout Cody Schrader, who spent much of his senior year hoping a college program would take a chance on him. He finally landed an offer, signed with Truman State and proceeded to lead the nation in rushing at the NCAA Division II level. He went into the portal and parlayed that proven production into a starting job at Mizzou, a program that never considered taking him when he was a Lancer.

In that same vein but not local is Ajani Cornelius, whose best offer when he graduated in 2020 was Rhode Island. He played two full seasons and now he’s one of the top offensive lineman in the portal with his pick of Power 5 offers.

Jared Verse had no offers when he landed at the University of Albany as a tight end. The coaching staff switched him to defensive end. Over the course of three years he developed into such a powerful prospect that when he entered the transfer portal at this time last year he was besieged by Power 5 programs before eventually choosing Florida State. Now he’s projected as a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“If you tell me you’re slept on and it wasn’t fair, I’m expecting you to go play Division II football and completely dominate,” Reed said. “If the transfer portal has shown us anything if you can really play you’re going to get the opportunity to prove that.”