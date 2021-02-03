Signing day notebook: McCluer has four players sign before playing spring football

The McCluer football team didn’t take the field in the fall and is more than a month away from the start of a spring season that was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
That didn’t stop four Comets seniors from signing national letters of intent Wednesday.
Jordan Duncan, Tyreek Smith and Marquis Hawkins all signed with Quincy. Chris Robinson signed with Wayne State College.
“It’s huge, it’s a huge blessing,” McCluer football coach Howard Brown said. “Our No. 1 concern was guys not getting an opportunity (due to the pandemic), for these guys to get it, it’s a testament to faith and hard work.”
Duncan and Hawkins are wide receivers who combined to catch 25 passes for 461 yards and three touchdowns as juniors during the 2019 season. As a junior, Smith was the Comets' leading tackler with 96 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.
Robinson is a defensive back who made 50 tackles and seven interceptions his junior year.
With no senior season to showcase their talents and abilities on film or for scouts in person, the foursome managed to land opportunities at the next level due to what they did as juniors and because of Brown’s relationships and reputation for developing top-notch young men, students and athletes both at McCluer and long before that at McCluer South-Berkeley.
“I think it was a combination,” Brown said. “It’s the relationships that have been built, but these kids busted their tails last year.”
Having four players land opportunities at the next level despite not having a season could pay huge dividends for the Comets this spring and beyond. Brown and his staff brought their “Faith and Hard Work” mantra to McCluer for the 2019 season after Berkeley shuttered its football program when the Ferguson-Florissant School District reorganized its high schools. Three of the four players who signed were McCluer originals and had just one season under Brown before the pandemic blew everything up.
These types of tangible results only help Brown’s cause when he’s talks to the other players in the program about committing to the process. The buzz is already building for what the spring might hold if college coaches are cleared to return to the recruiting trail.
“They’re excited for spring ball,” Brown said. “You can’t put it into words.”
As the players that signed and their families thanked Brown for helping them reach their goal, he deflected their praise. He merely showed them the path. They were the ones who had to walk it.
“I told them ‘You guys bought in on Day 1,’ ” he said. “Now you’ve got the opportunity to go to college. It’s amazing they’re going to have this opportunity.”
LINDENWOOD ADDS TO LOCAL-HEAVY CLASS
Jed Stugart cleaned up in the early signing period with a strong stash of area players signing with the Lions. Now the Lindenwood coach has added more firepower to the roster that includes a pair of area standouts who transferred from Division I schools.
Running back Donovan Marshall and wide receiver Marquis Majors will provide some serious punch to the offense. A 2018 Lutheran North graduate, Marshall spent two seasons at Arkansas State but saw action in only two games and was granted a redshirt. Prior to signing with Arkansas State, Marshall had offers from the likes of Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Minnesota, Princeton, Purdue, Syracuse, Toledo, Yale and Vanderbilt.
A 2018 Fort Zumwalt West graduate, Majors did not see action as a true freshman at South Dakota. During his redshirt freshman season he made four receptions for 32 yards. Before signing with South Dakota Majors had offers from Air Force, Arkansas State, Army, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Illinois State, Indiana State, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Murray State, Navy, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, Tennessee-Martin, Western Illinois and Wyoming.
Also signing Wednesday with Lindenwood were Fort Zumwalt North two-way standout Tyler Oakes; Fox tight end Luke Allen; St. Charles West offensive lineman John Wilson; and St. Mary’s defensive lineman Kobe McClendon.
In the fall, Oakes rushed for 847 yards, caught 18 passes for 294 yards and scored 15 touchdowns. He also made 18 tackles at defensive back.
Allen is expected to play tight end for the Lions but spent his time at Fox on the offensive and defensive line. Fox’s offense was a ground and pound style that averaged fewer than five pass attempts per game. On the defensive line the 6-4 and 235 pound Allen made 32 tackles and seven tackles for loss.
Wilson is a 6-foot-5 and 323-pound multisport athlete. When he’s not knocking defensive lineman into the turf he’s been a stalwart post player for the Warriors basketball team.
McClendon’s season was adversely affected by the pandemic as St. Mary’s only played six games before it had to forfeit its postseason due to the virus. In those games McClendon was presence as the 6-2 and 245 pounder oscillated between defensive end and linebacker where he made 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.
NORWOOD HEADED TO IOWA WESTERN
Myles Norwood had so many choices.
But there was no easy way to choose.
A senior defensive back for the Trinity football team and a standout track athlete, Norwood had 18 scholarship offers but he didn’t take any of them.
On Wednesday, Norwood announced he would be taking his talents to Iowa Western Community College, a junior college in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
On his Twitter page, Norwood announced his decision and the thinking that led to it.
“My recruiting process has been rough and difficult due to coaching changes, COVID-19 and the NCAA decision (extending eligibility),” Norwood wrote. “After analyzing all of my options, I truly believe this is what’s best for me and my family. Giving myself another year to be recruited and find the right four year school for me.”
In a pandemic shortened senior season, the 6-foot-2 and 170-pound Norwood made 16 tackles in five games.
Class of 2021 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.
Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com
Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|A.J.
|Agers
|St. Pius X
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Luke
|Allen
|Fox
|football
|Lindenwood
|Andrew
|Alwell
|Lafayette
|baseball
|CSU-Pueblo
|Bryce
|Amann
|Red Bud
|football
|Upper Iowa
|TJ
|Atkins
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Cami
|Augustine
|Belleville East
|volleyball
|New Jersey Tech
|Lizzie
|Bailey
|Eureka
|track
|Charlotte
|Lily
|Baker
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Columbia
|Madison
|Baker
|Timberland
|swimming
|Southwest Minnesota
|Rico
|Barfield
|De Smet
|football
|Ball State
|Sean
|Barnett
|Summit
|baseball
|Wingate
|Brock
|Barton
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Drury
|Alexis
|Basler
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Drury
|Brandon
|Battle
|Edwardsville
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Drew
|Baughman
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Madison
|Baum
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Hunter
|Beck
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Benjamin
|Beier
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Bradley
|Beier
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|William
|Beldner
|CBC
|lacrosse
|Alabama-Huntsville
|Amelia
|Bell
|O'Fallon
|basketball
|Mississippi College
|Olivia
|Bell
|Nerinx Hall
|field hockey
|Syracuse
|Kaeli
|Benedict
|Pattonville
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Emma
|Berens
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Truman State
|Joey
|Bertel
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Mya
|Bethany
|Rosati-Kain
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Brooke
|Biermann
|Lafayette
|golf
|Michigan State
|Brooke
|Biffar
|Gibault
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Sarah
|Biscan
|Eureka
|golf
|Rockhurst
|Hunter
|Blackburn
|Holt
|baseball
|Quincy
|Jessie
|Blaine
|St. Dominic
|softball
|Auburn
|Emily
|Bloomfield
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Colby
|Bolden
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Adams State
|Paige
|Bolling
|Parkway North
|swimming
|Maryville
|Latrell
|Bonner
|O'Fallon
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Marshaun
|Bostic
|Gateway STEM
|basketball
|Auburn
|Clare
|Breden
|Jerseyville
|basketball
|McKendree
|Chevalier
|Brenson
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Kailyn
|Bridges
|Rosati-Kain
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Jackson
|Brooks
|Alton
|baseball
|Henderson State
|Tyler
|Brown
|Trinity
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Bryce
|Broyles
|CBC
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Sam
|Bryan
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Missouri
|Sam
|Buck
|Highland
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Crawford
|Bundy
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Georgetown
|David
|Burke
|CBC
|diving
|Miami (Ohio)
|Eli
|Butters
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Florida State
|Angelo
|Butts
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Miami (Ohio)
|Taj
|Butts
|De Smet
|football
|Missouri
|Kaden
|Byrne
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Tori
|Calvert
|Wesclin
|soccer
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Calvin
|De Smet
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Demetrius
|Cannon
|Trinity
|football
|Louisville
|Ella
|Castro
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Peyton
|Cizek
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Spring Hill
|Aiden
|Clancy
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Quincy
|Conner
|Clancy
|De Smet
|lacrosse
|Maryville
|Max
|Clark
|Vianney
|baseball
|Washburn
|Jordan
|Clay
|CBC
|football
|William Jewell
|Grace
|Clement
|Westminster
|soccer
|McKendree
|Kylie
|Cleveland
|Columbia
|softball
|Illinois
|Emma
|Cloud
|Union
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Justin
|Coleman
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Rylie
|Combs
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Maddie
|Connors
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Quincy
|Kelsey
|Corcoran
|Liberty
|lacrosse
|Missouri Western
|Kate
|Corrigan
|Visitation
|rowing
|Central Florida
|Matt
|Cosgrove
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Penn State
|Jaycee
|Cotton
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Julia
|Crenshaw
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Missouri
|Sophia
|Cross
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Miami
|Brock
|Daniels
|Vianney
|baseball
|Oklahoma
|Zach
|Dantuono
|Westminster
|baseball
|Missouri
|Chloe
|Davidson
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carter
|Davis
|Eureka
|football
|Lindenwood
|Madalyn
|Davis
|Gibault
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Natalie
|Davis
|Cor Jesu
|rowing
|Rutgers
|Sydney
|Davis
|Troy
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Isabelle
|Delarue
|Howell North
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Sydney
|Dennis
|Eureka
|softball
|Southeast Missouri
|Zack
|Dodd
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Will
|Doherty
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Dakota
|Doyle-Robinson
|De Smet
|football
|Baylor
|Abigail
|Droege
|Jerseyville
|volleyball
|Monmouth
|Alex
|Duerfahrd
|Eureka
|football
|Central Missouri
|Alex
|Duerfahrd
|Eureka
|football
|Central Missouri
|Mackenzie
|Duff
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Clemson
|Maggie
|Duggan
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Jonathan
|Dunn
|Hazelwood Central
|basketball
|Western Illinois
|Emma
|Ealey
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Kamryn
|Ealey
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Ebberding
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Truman State
|Adam
|Ebling
|Westminster
|baseball
|Tulane
|Cartrell
|Ecford-Green
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Elijah
|Edmonds
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Northeastern State
|Carter
|Edwards
|De Smet
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|J'Nyah
|Elbert
|Parkway Central
|track
|Central Missouri
|Alex
|Esker
|CBC
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Katie
|Ferbert
|Parkway West
|rowing
|St. Mary's (Cal.)
|Drew
|Findley
|Summit
|soccer
|Drury
|Luc
|Fladda
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Oklahoma
|Kathryn
|Flowers
|Lafayette
|softball
|Belmont
|Alex
|Fluhr
|CBC
|lacrosse
|Walsh
|Jaylen
|Ford
|Belleville East
|football
|Upper Iowa
|Travion
|Ford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Missouri
|Jackson
|Fortner
|Kirkwood
|football
|Central Missouri
|Teddy
|Frigillana
|Vianney
|soccer
|Missouri S&T
|Morgan
|Frye
|Warrenton
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Luc
|Fuller
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Emily
|Gaebe
|Union
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Kylie
|Gagen
|Belleville West
|soccer
|McKendree
|Sofia
|Gamayo
|Lindbergh
|golf
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Ganson
|Parkway West
|football
|Truman State
|Ja'Markus
|Gary
|Alton
|football
|McKendree
|Mary
|Gasaway
|Columbia
|soccer
|North Dakota
|John
|Gates
|John Burroughs
|soccer
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Tatum
|Gerwitz
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Southeast Missouri
|Kylie
|Ghormley
|Eureka
|cross country
|Missouri State
|Gracie
|Giacoletto
|Triad
|soccer
|Appalachian State
|Morgan
|Gindler
|Kirkwood
|golf
|SIU Carbondale
|Rachel
|Goebel
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Lindenwood
|Kylie
|Goldfarb
|John Burroughs
|track
|Yale
|Lexi
|Gorniak
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Kaytlin
|Graefe
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Brandon
|Granger
|Seckman
|football
|Quincy
|Jessica
|Grayek
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Jaliyah
|Green
|Holt
|basketball
|Southeast Missouri
|Natalie
|Gum
|Waterloo
|soccer
|McKendree
|Tyler
|Guthrie
|Father McGivney
|cross country
|SIU Edwardsville
|Mustafa
|Hajami
|Mehlville
|football
|Quincy
|Katelyn
|Hampton
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Jamie
|Handyside
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Kaden
|Hart
|Howell Central
|wrestling
|Nebraska-Kearney
|Isabella
|Hartwell
|De Soto
|wrestling
|William Penn
|Kara
|Hauser
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Chase
|Heath
|O'Fallon Christian
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Gabby
|Hennessy
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Nick
|Herrick
|CBC
|cross country
|Rockhurst
|Gus
|Hetzel
|Francis Howell
|football
|Lindenwood
|Jackson
|Hetzel
|Francis Howell
|football
|Lindenwood
|Tyler
|Hibbler
|Trinity
|football
|Missouri
|Katie
|Hilke
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Quincy
|Belle
|Hill
|Fort Zumwalt North
|track
|Drury
|Kate
|Hillyer
|Eureka
|basketball
|William Jewell
|Ryan
|Hoerstkamp
|Washington
|football
|Missouri
|Mitchel
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|football
|Truman State
|Drew
|Hollman
|De Smet
|golf
|Christian Brothers
|Jackson
|Holmes
|Columbia
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Ryan
|Hoshaw
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Zoie
|Howard
|O'Fallon
|softball
|Illinois
|Courtney
|Hughes
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Quincy
|Jack
|Hunke
|Holt
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Konner
|Hutchings
|Liberty
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Jordan
|Iliff
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Brock
|Inman
|Fox
|football
|Quincy
|Avery
|Irwin
|Althoff
|golf
|Tennessee Tech
|Bryson
|Ivy
|Belleville East
|football
|McKendree
|William
|Jackson
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|Tulsa
|Kaden
|Jacobi
|Liberty
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Matt
|James
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hannah
|Jansen
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Florida International
|Kaden
|Joggerst
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Hanna
|Johanning
|Sullivan
|softball
|Florida International
|Amar
|Johnson
|Chaminade
|football
|South Dakota State
|Jakailin
|Johnson
|De Smet
|football
|Ohio State
|Justin
|Johnson
|Edwardsville
|football
|West Virginia
|Landen
|Johnson
|Westminster
|baseball
|Indiana State
|Parker
|Johnson
|Mater Dei
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Tim
|Johnson
|Alton
|football
|Truman State
|Michael
|Jones
|Brentwood
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Ryleigh
|Jones
|Jerseyville
|softball
|Quincy
|Kayley
|Judy
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Sydney
|Juszczyk
|Trinity
|track
|Texas Christian
|Will
|Kacmarek
|MICDS
|football
|Ohio
|Jane
|Kaniecki
|Waterloo
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Carson
|Katz
|Eureka
|baseball
|Spring Hill
|Bryce
|Kazmaier
|Francis Howell
|track
|North Carolina
|Samuel
|Keeper
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kelsey
|Kehoe
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nick
|Kern
|Vashon
|basketball
|Virginia Commonwealth
|Chris
|Kerr
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Truman State
|Taylor
|Kesner
|Highland
|track
|Illinois State
|Caleb
|Kickham
|Fort Zumwalt West
|cross country
|McKendree
|Dylan
|Kirchoff
|O'Fallon
|golf
|McKendree
|Landon
|Klein
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Logan
|Kopp
|Lindbergh
|football
|North Dakota State
|Malia
|Kossina
|Columbia
|golf
|Mississippi College
|Eleni
|Kotzamanis
|Alton
|swimming
|Kansas
|John
|Kramer
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Mississippi
|Elliot
|Krewson
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Dartmouth
|Julia
|Kristensen
|Howell North
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Lacey
|Kunz
|Granite City
|cross country
|Western Colorado
|Bella
|LaPorta
|Highland
|volleyball
|William Jewell
|Matt
|Lehr
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Andrew
|Lenzen
|Northwest
|football
|Quincy
|Keontez
|Lewis
|East St. Louis
|football
|UCLA
|Hutson
|Lillibridge
|De Smet
|football
|Tulane
|Jakob
|Limpert
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Drury
|Christian
|Little
|CBC
|baseball
|Vanderbilt
|Andrew
|Loeffelman
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|Rockhurst
|Anna
|Lombardo
|Eureka
|cross country
|Missouri State
|Kyle
|Long
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Maryland
|Dominic
|Lovett
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Kaitlyn
|Loyet
|Edwardsville
|track
|Tennessee Martin
|Jackson
|Lunders
|Howell Central
|baseball
|CSU-Pueblo
|Addison
|Lyon
|O'Fallon Christian
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Lilli
|Machado
|Francis Howell
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Ben
|Macinnes
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Tyler
|Macon
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Sam
|Maddox
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Western Illinois
|Jake
|Markert
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Washburn
|Jordan
|Marshall
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Ashley
|Martinez
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Ashley
|Mather
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|West Florida
|Chase
|Maxey
|Fox
|football
|McKendree
|Ethan
|Mayo
|CBC
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Blake
|Mazzola
|Marquette
|golf
|Drury
|Arthur
|McAlpine
|CBC
|football
|McKendree
|Kaya
|McArdle
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|McKendree
|Shea
|McGahan
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri
|Genevieve
|McIntyre
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Kobe
|McLendan
|St. Mary's
|football
|Lindenwood
|Kaden
|McMullen
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Alabama A&M
|J.D.
|McReynolds
|Sullivan
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Lexi
|Mecker
|Timberland
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Olivia
|Meier
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Harding
|Reece
|Merrifield
|Marquette
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Samantha
|Mersnick
|Orchard Farm
|diving
|South Dakota
|Jack
|Meyer
|Francis Howell
|football
|Missouri
|Jack
|Meyer
|Summit
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Samantha
|Miener
|Highland
|softball
|Austin Peay
|Addison
|Miller
|Alton
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Nolan
|Miller
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Maryville
|Julia
|Mincher
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Quincy
|Brynn
|Miracle
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Drake
|Aubrey
|Mister
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Memphis
|Jackson
|Mitchell
|Howell North
|baseball
|Truman State
|Ellie
|Mollish
|Eureka
|soccer
|McKendree
|Belle
|Monaco
|O'Fallon Christian
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Piper
|Montgomery
|Windsor
|softball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Hayden
|Moore
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Aaron
|Moss
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Indiana State
|Nick
|Moten
|Westminster
|baseball
|Missouri
|Adel
|Mountassir
|Howell North
|football
|Lindenwood
|Emma
|Mueller
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Vanderbilt
|Tanner
|Mueller
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Joel
|Mylin
|Lafayette
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Owen
|Nagel
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Harry
|Nardini
|De Smet
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kasey
|Neidhardt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Chloe
|Netzel
|Liberty
|soccer
|Xavier
|Wyatt
|Newby
|Troy
|trap
|Lindenwood
|Gillian
|Nicholson
|Howell Central
|soccer
|McKendree
|Drew
|Nienhaus
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Penn State
|Jacqueline
|Nieters
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Rutgers
|Tyler
|Oakes
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Lindenwood
|Justin
|Olwig
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Margo
|O'Meara
|Westminster
|diving
|Duke
|Denver
|Parker
|De Smet
|football
|Austin Peay
|Sydney
|Parkerson
|Highland
|softball
|Truman State
|Izzy
|Patterson
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Tennessee Martin
|Andrew
|Patton
|Borgia
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Ella
|Pearl
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Arkansas
|Cole
|Petrus
|Vianney
|football
|Kansas
|Mason
|Petty
|Fox
|football
|Quincy
|Emily
|Piel
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri S&T
|Luke
|Pisoni
|Fox
|football
|McKendree
|Alex
|Polston
|Wright City
|football
|Quincy
|Sam
|Powell
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Aurora
|Jack
|Powers
|Westminster
|football
|Cornell
|Scott
|Presson
|East St. Louis
|football
|Illinois State
|Samantha
|Pruitt
|Marquette
|lacrosse
|Missouri Western
|Katie
|Quade
|Marquette
|track
|Drury
|Victor
|Quinn
|Liberty
|baseball
|Oregon State
|Gavin
|Racer
|Pacific
|baseball
|Maryville
|Logan
|Racine
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rider
|Nicole
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Regan
|Rapart
|Union
|basketball
|Wofford
|Jaylen
|Reed
|East St. Louis
|football
|Western Illinois
|Austin
|Reis
|Lutheran South
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Reynolds
|Lafayette
|football
|Central Missouri
|Robert
|Rezek
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Truman State
|Tyler
|Ridgway
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Leigha
|Riley
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Mason
|Roehr
|Granite City
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Lydia
|Roller
|Staunton
|cross country
|Missouri
|Mallory
|Ronshausen
|Cor Jesu
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Donny
|Ross
|Priory
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriel
|Rubio
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Notre Dame
|Owen
|Rudolphi
|Eureka
|baseball
|CSU-Pueblo
|Sarah
|Russom
|Francis Howell
|track
|Southeast Missouri
|Brynna
|Rutherford
|Howell North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Jack
|Schark
|Homeschool
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Sophia
|Scheller
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|McKendree
|Macy
|Schelp
|Lutheran South
|track
|Alabama
|Grace
|Schlabach
|Eureka
|golf
|Rockhurst
|Trent
|Schlittler
|Eureka
|baseball
|Spring Hill
|Dylan
|Schnitzler
|Jefferson
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Will
|Schnitzler
|Jefferson
|football
|McKendree
|Katherine
|Schreiner
|Summit
|golf
|Valparaiso
|Mercedes
|Schroer
|O'Fallon Christian
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Olivia
|Schwarzen
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Blake
|Seaton
|Liberty
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Leah
|Selm
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Missouri
|Emily
|Senter
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Tusculum
|Aidan
|Sharf
|Parkway South
|baseball
|Monmouth
|Elijah
|Shirley
|Lutheran South
|golf
|Rockhurst
|Annessa
|Shively
|Westminster
|soccer
|Arkansas
|Xavier
|Silva
|John Burroughs
|football
|Brown
|Mia
|Simpson
|Lafayette
|field hockey
|Lindenwood
|Luke
|Smith
|Parkway South
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Madelyn
|Smith
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Sydney
|Smith
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Trista
|Smith
|Troy
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Rick
|Smith Jr.
|Althoff
|football
|McKendree
|Terrance
|Smith Jr.
|Clayton
|football
|Quincy
|Darez
|Snider
|De Smet
|football
|Miami (Ohio)
|AJ
|Snow
|Orchard Farm
|football
|Air Force
|Morgan
|Sprague
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|Missouri State
|Griffin
|St. Pierre
|Troy
|golf
|McKendree
|Hannah
|Stearns
|Gibault
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Lily
|Stedman
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Missouri-Kansas City
|Luke
|Strassner
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Central Missouri
|Gracie
|Stugart
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Truman State
|Caroline
|Stutte
|Cor Jesu
|field hockey
|Cal-Davis
|Carson
|Subbert
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Storm
|Suhre
|Edwardsville
|volleyball
|Indiana State
|Natalie
|Sullivan
|Troy
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Shiane
|Taylor
|Triad
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Adam
|Thebeau
|Belleville East
|wrestling
|Nebraska
|Connor
|Throneberry
|Marquette
|baseball
|Penn State
|Alex
|Tillock
|O'Fallon
|track
|Columbia
|Domonic
|Tjaden
|Fort Zumwalt East
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Taryn
|Tkachuk
|Villa Duchesne
|field hockey
|Virginia
|Brogan
|Townsend
|Vianney
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Emily
|Traube
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Truman State
|Emma
|Tucker
|Timberland
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Sofia
|Tweedie
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Hawaii Pacific
|Blake
|VanBeers
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Abby
|VanBuskirk
|Summit
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Paige
|VanDaele
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri S&T
|Ellie
|Vazzana
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Air Force
|Quince
|Venghaus
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Kayla
|Voelker
|Eureka
|cross country
|Missouri State
|Ruth
|Vogel
|Summit
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Maria
|Voss
|Collinsville
|soccer
|McKendree
|Cole
|Wagner
|Festus
|baseball
|Rockhurst
|Lily
|Walther
|John Burroughs
|tennis
|Tulane
|Mali
|Walton
|Parkway South
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Hope
|Ware
|Lafayette
|track
|Murray State
|Kennedi
|Watkins
|Marquette
|basketball
|Southeast Missouri
|Aubrey
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Jack
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Reid
|Weber
|Francis Howell
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Sam
|Webert
|CBC
|football
|William Jewell
|Madi
|Weydert
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Ark. Monticello
|Lucas
|White
|CBC
|wrestling
|American
|Parris
|White
|Roxana
|football
|McKendree
|Amy
|Wier
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|Oklahoma
|Grace
|Williams
|Marquette
|lacrosse
|Missouri Western
|Tameron
|Williams
|Trinity
|football
|Murray State
|Isabella
|Wilson
|Troy
|softball
|Murray State
|Mehki
|Wingo
|De Smet
|football
|Missouri
|Grace
|Winkelmann
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Missouri
|Logan
|Wonders
|Roxana
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Garrett
|Wood
|Triad
|golf
|McKendree
|Cade
|Woodfin
|Marquette
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Cole
|Wunderlich
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Quincy
|Page
|Yehling
|Summit
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Austin
|Young
|Fort Zumwalt East
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
Class of 2021 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.
Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com
Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|College
|Daniel
|Akkerman
|Lafayette
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Sharrod
|Alexander
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Iowa Western
|Caden
|Allen
|Parkway South
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cole
|Allen
|Liberty
|wrestling
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Kelly
|Allensworth
|Fort Zumwalt North
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Sophie
|Arceneaux
|Lafayette
|water polo
|Augustana
|Natalie
|Archer
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Elijah
|Austin
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Aurora
|Amelia
|Ayotte
|Brentwood
|softball
|Millikin
|Jamilyn
|Bagby
|Timberland
|softball
|Jefferson
|Maddie
|Bailey
|Pattonville
|softball
|Kaskaskia
|Jack
|Baptist-Jarvis
|MICDS
|football
|Aurora
|Owen
|Bartlett
|Washington
|football
|William Penn
|Peyton
|Beem
|Lutheran South
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Isabelle
|Benson
|Francis Howell
|volleyball
|Stephens
|Jenna
|Bernstein
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Washington & Lee
|Ellie
|Biedenstein
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Benedictine
|Molly
|Biermann
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Jack
|Bishop
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Central Methodist
|Kalin
|Black
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Iowa Western
|Adam
|Blumhoff
|John Burroughs
|football
|Amherst
|Jenna
|Bohnenstiehl
|Triad
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sam
|Bonaldi
|Columbia
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Kaelin
|Borcherding
|John Burroughs
|softball
|Denison
|Belle
|Boschert
|Duchesne
|soccer
|William Woods
|Zack
|Bowman
|Marquette
|football
|Central Methodist
|Faith
|Bridges
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Becka
|Brissette
|Howell North
|softball
|Webster
|Trevor
|Brock
|Affton
|football
|Iowa Western
|Macie
|Browne
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Kaskaskia
|Lawson
|Bruce
|Alton
|baseball
|John Wood
|CJ
|Brunaugh
|Jerseyville
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Kevin
|Bryant
|Francis Howell
|track
|Culver-Stockton
|Emily
|Buchholz
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Webster
|Maddie
|Buske
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Aurora
|Olivia
|Carle
|Red Bud
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Andrew
|Castelli
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Catryn
|Cattoor
|Jefferson
|softball
|Washington
|Malachi
|Chunn
|John Burroughs
|football
|Lake Forest
|Riley
|Clancy
|Vianney
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Kelly
|Collins
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Jayna
|Connoyer
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Spoon River
|Lydia
|Cornett
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Missouri Baptist
|Jonah
|Cox
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Dustin
|Crawford
|Waterloo
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Lydia
|Criveau
|Alton
|tennis
|Illinois College
|Joe
|Dasho
|Vianney
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Chanel
|Davis
|Parkway North
|basketball
|Briar Cliff
|Luke
|Deakos
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Ave Maria
|Makenna
|DeClue
|Troy
|basketball
|Morningside
|Kate
|Domian
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Illinois Tech
|Gabi
|Doza
|Orchard Farm
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Alexis
|Drbul
|Lafayette
|soccer
|William Woods
|Anna
|Duncan
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|MIT
|Jayda
|Eggemeyer
|St. Pius X
|golf
|Central Methodist
|Kyla
|Ellis
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Culver-Stockton
|Tucker
|Engelmann
|Highland
|trap shooting
|Midland (Neb.)
|Evan
|Erb
|MICDS
|tennis
|Washington & Lee
|Kennady
|Estes
|Warrenton
|softball
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Nathan
|Eye
|Parkway South
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Will
|Falk
|MICDS
|track
|Rhodes
|Charlie
|Ferbet
|De Smet
|baseball
|Willamette
|Devon
|Fields
|Alton Marquette
|football
|Peru State
|Lynna
|Fischer
|Alton
|softball
|Spoon River
|Kennedy
|Floyd
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Ramarco
|Ford
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Dubuque
|Jordan
|Fritzsche
|Ritenour
|golf
|Central Methodist
|Hayden
|Garrison
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Lincoln College
|Sophie
|Gibbs
|St. Charles
|volleyball
|Millikin
|Nysa
|Gilchrist
|Holt
|basketball
|Webster
|Jacob
|Gisi
|Chaminade
|lacrosse
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Ben
|Goff
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Amherst
|Baleigh
|Good
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Pete
|Grebe
|Lindbergh
|lacrosse
|Elmhurst
|Morgan
|Green
|Festus
|softball
|East Central
|Quinton
|Greer
|Trinity
|football
|Iowa Western
|Alyson
|Haegele
|Alton
|softball
|Aurora
|Cate
|Hahn
|Howell North
|volleyball
|William Penn
|Cameron
|Hailstone
|Gillespie
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC (Iowa)
|Matt
|Haley
|Summit
|baseball
|Parkland
|Kenneth
|Hamilton
|CBC
|football
|Washington
|Jacob
|Hammond
|St. Louis U. High
|soccer
|Johns Hopkins
|Taylor
|Hanger
|Pacific
|softball
|East Central
|Nicholas
|Harris
|Liberty
|baseball
|Fontbonne
|Noah
|Hargraves
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Hayden
|Hauser
|Francis Howell
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Brady
|Heinzmann
|Carlyle
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Trey
|Hemminghaus
|Columbia
|baseball
|Lewis & Clark
|Desiree
|Hensiek
|Triad
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Alex
|Hermann
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lewis & Clark
|Gannon
|Herring
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Marcus
|Heusohn
|Waterloo
|baseball
|Iowa Western
|Mya
|Hillermann
|Borgia
|softball
|East Central
|Torri
|Hinnah
|Holt
|softball
|Jefferson
|Breanna
|Hollowell
|St. Charles
|softball
|Central Methodist
|Madelyn
|Holtmeyer
|Washington
|softball
|Fontbonne
|Tayler
|Hope
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Donovan
|Horn
|Timberland
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Sophie
|Hoshaw
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Grinnell
|Matt
|Howard
|Columbia
|baseball
|Westminster
|Paige
|Howell
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Olivet Nazarene
|Gavin
|Huffman
|Roxana
|baseball
|Parkland
|Cody
|Hughes
|Brentwood
|wrestling
|Central Methodist
|Brooke
|Hutchison
|Troy
|volleyball
|Missouri Valley
|Ryland
|Irvin
|Kirkwood
|football
|DePauw
|Jonah
|James
|Columbia
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Korey
|Jarell
|Washington
|football
|William Penn
|Janna
|Joerling
|Francis Howell
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Sakoya
|Johnson
|Lutheran St. Charles
|track
|Central Methodist
|Jailyn
|Jones
|Parkway West
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Mark Anthony
|Jones
|Marquette
|football
|Iowa Western
|Jlessa
|Jordan
|Hazelwood Central
|basketball
|Missouri Baptist
|Chloe
|Kane
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Parkland
|Shane
|Kearbey
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|East Central
|Audrey
|Keeven
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Missouri Baptist
|Gabe
|Kerr
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Rose State
|Ava
|Khoury
|Columbia
|softball
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Colton
|King
|De Smet
|wrestling
|Central Methodist
|Olivia
|Klein
|Trinity
|soccer
|Westminster
|Shelby
|Koenig
|Jerseyville
|softball
|John Wood
|Eli
|Kraabel
|Triad
|soccer
|UW-Superior
|Cassidy
|Kretschmer
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Lincoln Land
|Kate
|Krogen
|Marquette
|swimming
|Centre
|Anna
|Krueger
|Granite City
|soccer
|Evangel
|Jackson
|Landewe
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri Baptist
|Xavier
|Lane
|Brentwood
|wrestling
|Lincoln (Ill.)
|Rianna
|Lange
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Dylan
|Lawson
|Parkway North
|baseball
|Harris-Stowe
|Jack
|Lawson
|Lutheran South
|basketball
|Colby
|Caroline
|Lindsey
|Incarnate Word
|lacrosse
|Culver-Stockton
|Kylie
|Linson
|Troy
|track
|Missouri Valley
|Londyn
|Little
|Columbia
|football
|UW-Oshkosh
|Christian
|Logue
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Julie
|Lopanec
|Parkway South
|softball
|Millikin
|Marisol
|Lopez
|Eureka
|soccer
|East Central
|Brynne
|Luebbers
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|John A. Logan
|Conor
|Maher
|Washington
|football
|William Penn
|Elayna
|Malak
|Lafayette
|field hockey
|Amherst
|Austin
|Martin
|Roxana
|baseball
|John Wood
|Cameron
|Martin
|Eureka
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Daniel
|Martin
|John Burroughs
|track
|Amherst
|Jack
|Matousek
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Cole
|Matthews
|Fort Zumwalt West
|football
|Missouri Valley
|Faith
|Mayfield
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Cumberland
|Rylie
|Maze
|Eureka
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ellie
|McArthur
|Cor Jesu
|field hockey
|Amherst
|Quiote
|McBroom
|St. Mary's
|football
|Coffeyville
|Kyle
|McCrary
|Howell North
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Emmanuel
|McLemore
|Holt
|basketball
|Millikin
|Emma
|Menke
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri Valley
|Natalie
|Messinger
|Alton
|golf
|Rend Lake
|Morgan
|Monia
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lewis & Clark
|Ella
|Moore
|Triad
|softball
|Lewis & Clark
|Drew
|Moran
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Jacob
|Morris
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Cameron
|Mortland
|Highland
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Sam
|Myers
|St. Charles
|baseball
|Parkland
|Victoria
|Naeger
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|St. Mary's (Kan.)
|Cole
|Nahlik
|Washington
|football
|Peru State
|Kannon
|Nesslage
|Kirkwood
|football
|UW-Whitewater
|Kate
|Neuman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Jenny
|Nguyen
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|STL Pharmacy
|Lilly
|Nix
|Washington
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Kaydence
|Nixon
|Troy
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Matt
|Nolan
|CBC
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Clark
|Norris
|Jerseyville
|golf
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Myles
|Norwwod
|Trinity
|football
|Iowa Western
|CeCe
|Nourie
|MICDS
|volleyball
|Hamilton
|Aaron
|Okello
|Howell North
|football
|St. Ambrose
|Gavin
|Oswald
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Mineral Area
|Dylan
|Pape
|Washington
|football
|William Penn
|Owen
|Parker
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Hanover
|Rennell
|Parker Jr.
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Mara
|Pawelek
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Central Methodist
|Emily
|Pegg
|Trinity
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Rylie
|Perry
|Parkway Central
|softball
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Keashon
|Petty
|Parkway North
|basketball
|Culver-Stockton
|Alex
|Pipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Parkland
|Kevin
|Pointer
|Trinity
|football
|Iowa Western
|Emi
|Pope
|John Burroughs
|soccer
|MIT
|Darci
|Popmarkoff
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Carson
|Prescott
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|William Woods
|Madison
|Presson
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Millikin
|Olivia
|Quigley
|Marissa
|golf
|John A. Logan
|Nate
|Rapplean
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Mia
|Reed
|Washington
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Sophie
|Reimer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Kaydence
|Reller
|Troy
|soccer
|Webster
|Cal
|Reynolds
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Beloit
|Anthony
|Ribes
|Gillespie
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|William
|Roderfield
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|Lewis & Clark
|Grace
|Rodgers
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Webster
|Sophia
|Rose
|Visitation
|lacrosse
|Rhodes
|Easton
|Rosen
|Highland
|cross country
|Heartland
|Jenna
|Roth
|Northwest
|softball
|Jefferson
|Sarah
|Roth
|Northwest
|softball
|Jefferson
|Trace
|Ruckman
|Eureka
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Nolan
|Ruder
|De Smet
|lacrosse
|St. John Fisher
|Madelyn
|Ruszala
|St. Clair
|softball
|East Central
|Sam
|Sanders
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Lewis & Clark
|Garrett
|Schantz
|CBC
|rugby
|Marian
|Kelsi
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Culver-Stockton
|Corey
|Seaward
|Trinity
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Blake
|Seifert
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Anderson
|Morgan
|Shields
|Troy
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Zhane'
|Sims
|Hazelwood Central
|volleyball
|Mineral Area
|Beyla
|Smith
|Belleville East
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Devon
|Smith
|Alton Marquette
|football
|Peru State
|Kate
|Smith
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|Amherst
|Nate
|Smith
|MICDS
|football
|UW-Whitewater
|Zach
|Smith
|Alton Marquette
|football
|Peru State
|Kate
|Sommer
|Lafayette
|softball
|Elmhurst
|Drew
|Sowerwine
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Madyson
|Stahl
|Sullivan
|softball
|Jefferson
|Mya
|Stegen
|Summit
|soccer
|Webster
|Audrey
|Stone
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Concordia (Wisc.)
|Mackenzie
|Sundhausen
|Summit
|soccer
|Webster
|Aliya
|Swearngin
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Grinnell
|Boston
|Talley
|Jerseyville
|basketball
|Missouri Baptist
|AJ
|Taylor
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Iowa Western
|Brennan
|Theisman
|Timberland
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Sophie
|Thoman
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Webster
|Grant
|Thuer
|Jerseyville
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Joab
|Tobin
|Alton
|baseball
|Missouri Valley
|Nathan
|Torrence
|Francis Howell
|volleyball
|Missouri Baptist
|Gabbi
|Trauernicht
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Belmont Abbey
|Avery
|Tucker
|Warrenton
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Josh
|Turner
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Parkland
|Koryn
|Vanglider
|Lutheran St. Charles
|basketball
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Jada
|Vence
|Trinity
|soccer
|Tabor
|Addison
|Vogt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|volleyball
|Concordia (Ill.)
|Nick
|Walker Jr.
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Westminster
|Asher
|Weinberg
|Kirkwood
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Mitchell
|Weitkamp
|Timberland
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Carson
|Wessel
|Wesclin
|golf
|Rend Lake
|Emma
|Wesselmann
|Breese Central
|soccer
|Kaskaskia
|Emma
|Weston
|Ursuline
|softball
|East Central
|Chloe
|Whited
|Jerseyville
|soccer
|Kaskaskia
|Jack
|Whited
|De Smet
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Adam
|Wibbenmeyer
|Columbia
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Anthony
|Willenberg
|CBC
|baseball
|William Woods
|Dalton
|Wiser
|Wright City
|football
|Missouri Valley
|Evan
|Workman
|Parkway North
|football
|Central Methodist
|Vivian
|Worobec
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Hanna
|Wurdack
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Bowdoin
|Delvon
|Yates
|Trinity
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Kole
|Younger
|Summit
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Olivia
|Zykan
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Stephens