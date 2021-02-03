Signing day notebook: McCluer has four players sign before playing spring football

“I think it was a combination,” Brown said. “It’s the relationships that have been built, but these kids busted their tails last year.”

Having four players land opportunities at the next level despite not having a season could pay huge dividends for the Comets this spring and beyond. Brown and his staff brought their “Faith and Hard Work” mantra to McCluer for the 2019 season after Berkeley shuttered its football program when the Ferguson-Florissant School District reorganized its high schools. Three of the four players who signed were McCluer originals and had just one season under Brown before the pandemic blew everything up.

These types of tangible results only help Brown’s cause when he’s talks to the other players in the program about committing to the process. The buzz is already building for what the spring might hold if college coaches are cleared to return to the recruiting trail.

“They’re excited for spring ball,” Brown said. “You can’t put it into words.”

As the players that signed and their families thanked Brown for helping them reach their goal, he deflected their praise. He merely showed them the path. They were the ones who had to walk it.