Signing day spotlight: O'Fallon Christian's Wunderlich perseveres, ready to sign with Quincy

Cole Wunderlich doesn’t dwell on what’s past. He focuses on what lies ahead.
College football will officially become his next challenge Wednesday.
That's when Wunderlich, a senior linebacker and offensive lineman for the O’Fallon Christian football team, will sign his binding national letter of intent to play at Quincy University. Wednesday is the first day of the regular signing period for NCAA Division I or Division II football programs. The regular period runs until August 1. The early signing period for the senior class was December 16-18, 2020, when a multitude of area standouts signed their letters of intent to secure their scholarship offers.
Wunderlich, 18, didn’t sign in the early period as mere days before it started Quincy was the first school to offer him a scholarship. Wunderlich resisted the temptation to snap up the offer and commit on the spot. He wanted to take his time with his decision.
“Football is my dream,” Wunderlich said. “I had to think about it, I had to take a step back and look at it.”
At 6-foot and 230 pounds, Wunderlich has good size. In the fall he made the transition from defensive line to linebacker because that’s where the Eagles needed him, and he excelled. He made 85 tackles, three tackles for loss and an interception.
“He was an extension of the coaching staff on the field,” former O’Fallon Christian coach Dakota Conway said. “He’s a very intellectual football player.”
Conway resigned in December to pursue a business opportunity not related to football. Shortly after, O’Fallon Christian athletics director Mike Anderson announced the school would not field a varsity football team in the fall of 2021 as it tries to build the numbers in its program.
While Wunderlich pondered whether or not to take Quincy’s offer, he received some interest and offers from Division III schools. But he kept circling back to Quincy. He had been on the campus well before the coronavirus pandemic shut down visits. He had formed a good relationship with defensive coordinator and associate head coach Sean Kelly. It just felt right. So he verbally committed Jan. 17 and will follow through on that commitment Wednesday morning.
“It’s relaxing,” Wunderlich said. “It was stressful for a while.”
Wunderlich first buckled a chin strap and pulled on shoulder pads in second grade. He’s been enamored with the game and all that comes with it ever since. He said the weight room is the best place to bust up daily stress. Wunderlich watches more film than a movie critic. He and his father started in on film study when he was in middle school. Now it’s among his favorite things to do.
“It goes pretty deep for me,” Wunderlich said. “I love going deep into film because I can better myself with that.”
It’s that mindset that makes Wunderlich stand out. He’s willing to do things others won’t in order to be the best version of himself.
“What sets Cole apart is his hunger to get better,” Conway said. “Cole is looking at formations, schemes and what we can do defensively. All of that is because he loves the game.”
Even when the game left him on crutches his passion did not wane. He just shifted his perspective.
Wunderlich is well aware there are only so many snaps in a football career. That was driven home when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg four games into his sophomore season. He went down in a heap after what he thought was a hyperextension of his knee only to have the MRI reveal he had torn his ACL.
“I was surprised it was torn, I could still run on it,” Wunderlich said.
Recovery from ACL surgery is viewed as routine because so many athletes have returned. But there is nothing routine about the grueling recovery required to recapture someone’s previous form. It can be mentally and physically exhausting. Wunderlich decided if he was going to go through the pain it would help him on the other side.
“I was looking forward. How will I deal with this?” he said. “How will I get back to where I was? How do I get better to help my team next year?”
Wunderlich also had some extra motivation. He insisted on watching all of O’Fallon Christian’s football games from the comfort of his crutches on the sideline.
“It made me so angry I couldn’t out there. I never missed a game,” Wunderlich said. “The day I got surgery, we played Trinity and I showed up that day.”
The injury was a seminal moment for Wunderlich. It limited his opportunities because he was unable to participate at Lindenwood University’s annual recruiting camp in June that draws scouts and college coaches from across the country.
Going into his junior year, it would have been a good time for folks to get a look at him. Instead he worked to be ready for the start of the season in August. When his junior year was through, Wunderlich had 73 tackles and six tackles for loss while playing on the defensive line.
He was all set to show what he could do at the camp his junior year but the camp was canceled as the coronavirus pandemic wrecked the college recruiting schedule and college coaches were forbidden from recruiting in-person.
“It was hard (missing the camp), that’s how you get offers in the Midwest,” Wunderlich said.
Instead he let his film do the talking and it spoke to Quincy, a program that’s happy to have him and one he’s thrilled to officially join on signing day. That, Conway said, is the most exciting part. As the NCAA grants everyone an extra year of eligibility and the transfer portal bursts at the seams with players looking for new homes, going to a school where you’re wanted and you want to be a part of is invaluable.
“Finding a good fit for him is the biggest thing,” Conway said. “At the end of the day he’s at a place where he’s happy to be.”
Wunderlich doesn’t know exactly what lies ahead, but no matter it may be, he’ll face it, learn from it and get better because of it. It’s who he is.
And, it's football.
“I can focus on going up to Quincy and being the best football player I can be,” Wunderlich said. “It’s a great opportunity. I’m just so thankful for it every day.”
Class of 2021 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.
Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com
Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|A.J.
|Agers
|St. Pius X
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Andrew
|Alwell
|Lafayette
|baseball
|CSU-Pueblo
|Bryce
|Amann
|Red Bud
|football
|Upper Iowa
|TJ
|Atkins
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Cami
|Augustine
|Belleville East
|volleyball
|New Jersey Tech
|Lizzie
|Bailey
|Eureka
|track
|Charlotte
|Lily
|Baker
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Columbia
|Madison
|Baker
|Timberland
|swimming
|Southwest Minnesota
|Rico
|Barfield
|De Smet
|football
|Ball State
|Sean
|Barnett
|Summit
|baseball
|Wingate
|Brock
|Barton
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Drury
|Alexis
|Basler
|Lafayette
|volleyball
|Drury
|Brandon
|Battle
|Edwardsville
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Madison
|Baum
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Benjamin
|Beier
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Bradley
|Beier
|Lutheran South
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Amelia
|Bell
|O'Fallon
|basketball
|Mississippi College
|Olivia
|Bell
|Nerinx Hall
|field hockey
|Syracuse
|Kaeli
|Benedict
|Pattonville
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Emma
|Berens
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Truman State
|Joey
|Bertel
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Mya
|Bethany
|Rosati-Kain
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Brooke
|Biermann
|Lafayette
|golf
|Michigan State
|Brooke
|Biffar
|Gibault
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Sarah
|Biscan
|Eureka
|golf
|Rockhurst
|Jessie
|Blaine
|St. Dominic
|softball
|Auburn
|Latrell
|Bonner
|O'Fallon
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Marshaun
|Bostic
|Gateway STEM
|basketball
|Auburn
|Clare
|Breden
|Jerseyville
|basketball
|McKendree
|Kailyn
|Bridges
|Rosati-Kain
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Jackson
|Brooks
|Alton
|baseball
|Henderson State
|Sam
|Bryan
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Missouri
|Sam
|Buck
|Highland
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Crawford
|Bundy
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Georgetown
|David
|Burke
|CBC
|diving
|Miami (Ohio)
|Eli
|Butters
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Florida State
|Angelo
|Butts
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Miami (Ohio)
|Taj
|Butts
|De Smet
|football
|Missouri
|Kaden
|Byrne
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Tori
|Calvert
|Wesclin
|soccer
|Maryville
|Demetrius
|Cannon
|Trinity
|football
|Louisville
|Ella
|Castro
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Peyton
|Cizek
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Spring Hill
|Aiden
|Clancy
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Quincy
|Max
|Clark
|Vianney
|baseball
|Washburn
|Grace
|Clement
|Westminster
|soccer
|McKendree
|Kylie
|Cleveland
|Columbia
|softball
|Illinois
|Emma
|Cloud
|Union
|soccer
|Arkansas State
|Justin
|Coleman
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Rylie
|Combs
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Maddie
|Connors
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Quincy
|Kelsey
|Corcoran
|Liberty
|lacrosse
|Missouri Western
|Kate
|Corrigan
|Visitation
|rowing
|Central Florida
|Matt
|Cosgrove
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Penn State
|Jaycee
|Cotton
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Julia
|Crenshaw
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Missouri
|Sophia
|Cross
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Miami
|Brock
|Daniels
|Vianney
|baseball
|Oklahoma
|Zach
|Dantuono
|Westminster
|baseball
|Missouri
|Chloe
|Davidson
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carter
|Davis
|Eureka
|football
|Lindenwood
|Madalyn
|Davis
|Gibault
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Natalie
|Davis
|Cor Jesu
|rowing
|Rutgers
|Sydney
|Davis
|Troy
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Isabelle
|Delarue
|Howell North
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Sydney
|Dennis
|Eureka
|softball
|Southeast Missouri
|Zack
|Dodd
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Will
|Doherty
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Dakota
|Doyle-Robinson
|De Smet
|football
|Baylor
|Abigail
|Droege
|Jerseyville
|volleyball
|Monmouth
|Mackenzie
|Duff
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Clemson
|Maggie
|Duggan
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southern Indiana
|Jonathan
|Dunn
|Hazelwood Central
|basketball
|Western Illinois
|Adam
|Ebling
|Westminster
|baseball
|Tulane
|Alex
|Esker
|CBC
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Katie
|Ferbert
|Parkway West
|rowing
|St. Mary's (Cal.)
|Drew
|Findley
|Summit
|soccer
|Drury
|Luc
|Fladda
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Oklahoma
|Kathryn
|Flowers
|Lafayette
|softball
|Belmont
|Alex
|Fluhr
|CBC
|lacrosse
|Walsh
|Travion
|Ford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Missouri
|Morgan
|Frye
|Warrenton
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Luke
|Fuller
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Emily
|Gaebe
|Union
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Kylie
|Gagen
|Belleville West
|soccer
|McKendree
|Sofia
|Gamayo
|Lindbergh
|golf
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Mary
|Gasaway
|Columbia
|soccer
|North Dakota
|John
|Gates
|John Burroughs
|soccer
|Loyola (Chicago)
|Tatum
|Gerwitz
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Southeast Missouri
|Khylie
|Ghormley
|Eureka
|cross country
|Missouri State
|Gracie
|Giacoletto
|Triad
|soccer
|Appalachian State
|Rachel
|Goebel
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Lindenwood
|Kylie
|Goldfarb
|John Burroughs
|track
|Yale
|Lexi
|Gorniak
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Kaytlin
|Graefe
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Jessica
|Grayek
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Jaliyah
|Green
|Holt
|basketball
|Southeast Missouri
|Natalie
|Gum
|Waterloo
|soccer
|McKendree
|Tyler
|Guthrie
|Father McGivney
|cross country
|SIU Edwardsville
|Katelyn
|Hampton
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Jamie
|Handyside
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Isabella
|Hartwell
|De Soto
|wrestling
|William Penn
|Kara
|Hauser
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Chase
|Heath
|O'Fallon Christian
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Gabby
|Hennessy
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Nick
|Herrick
|CBC
|cross country
|Rockhurst
|Gus
|Hetzel
|Francis Howell
|football
|Lindenwood
|Jackson
|Hetzel
|Francis Howell
|football
|Lindenwood
|Tyler
|Hibbler
|Trinity
|football
|Missouri
|Katie
|Hilke
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Quincy
|Kate
|Hillyer
|Eureka
|basketball
|William Jewell
|Ryan
|Hoerstkamp
|Washington
|football
|Missouri
|Jackson
|Holmes
|Columbia
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Ryan
|Hoshaw
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Zoie
|Howard
|O'Fallon
|softball
|Illinois
|Jack
|Hunke
|Holt
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Konner
|Hutchings
|Liberty
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Jordan
|Iliff
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Avery
|Irwin
|Althoff
|golf
|Tennessee Tech
|William
|Jackson
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|Tulsa
|Kaden
|Jacobi
|Liberty
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Matt
|James
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hannah
|Jansen
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Florida International
|Kaden
|Joggerst
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Hanna
|Johanning
|Sullivan
|softball
|Florida International
|Amar
|Johnson
|Chaminade
|football
|South Dakota State
|Jakailin
|Johnson
|De Smet
|football
|Ohio State
|Justin
|Johnson
|Edwardsville
|football
|West Virginia
|Landon
|Johnson
|Westminster
|baseball
|Indiana State
|Parker
|Johnson
|Mater Dei
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Michael
|Jones
|Brentwood
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Ryleigh
|Jones
|Jerseyville
|softball
|Quincy
|Kayley
|Judy
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Sydney
|Juszczyk
|Trinity
|track
|Texas Christian
|Will
|Kacmarek
|MICDS
|football
|Ohio
|Jane
|Kaniecki
|Waterloo
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Carson
|Katz
|Eureka
|baseball
|Spring Hill
|Bryce
|Kazmaier
|Francis Howell
|track
|North Carolina
|Samuel
|Keeper
|Cardinal Ritter
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kelsey
|Kehoe
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nick
|Kern
|Vashon
|basketball
|Virginia Commonwealth
|Taylor
|Kesner
|Highland
|track
|Illinois State
|Dylan
|Kirchoff
|O'Fallon
|golf
|McKendree
|Landon
|Klein
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Logan
|Kopp
|Lindbergh
|football
|North Dakota State
|Malia
|Kossina
|Columbia
|golf
|Mississippi College
|Eleni
|Kotzamanis
|Alton
|swimming
|Kansas
|John
|Kramer
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Mississippi
|Elliot
|Krewson
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Dartmouth
|Julia
|Kristensen
|Howell North
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Lacey
|Kunz
|Granite City
|cross country
|Western Colorado
|Bella
|LaPorta
|Highland
|volleyball
|William Jewell
|Matt
|Lehr
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Keontez
|Lewis
|East St. Louis
|football
|UCLA
|Hutson
|Lillibridge
|De Smet
|football
|Tulane
|Christian
|Little
|CBC
|baseball
|Vanderbilt
|Andrew
|Loeffelman
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|Rockhurst
|Anna
|Lombardo
|Eureka
|cross country
|Missouri State
|Kyle
|Long
|Hazelwood Central
|football
|Maryland
|Dominic
|Lovett
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Kaitlyn
|Loyet
|Edwardsville
|track
|Tennessee Martin
|Jackson
|Lunders
|Howell Central
|baseball
|CSU-Pueblo
|Addison
|Lyon
|O'Fallon Christian
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Lilli
|Machado
|Francis Howell
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Ben
|Macinnes
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Tyler
|Macon
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Sam
|Maddox
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Western Illinois
|Jake
|Markert
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Washburn
|Jordan
|Marshall
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Ashley
|Martinez
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Ashley
|Mather
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|West Florida
|Blake
|Mazzola
|Marquette
|golf
|Drury
|Kaya
|McArdle
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|McKendree
|Shea
|McGahan
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri
|Genevieve
|McIntyre
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Kaden
|McMullen
|O'Fallon Christian
|football
|Alabama A&M
|J.D.
|McReynolds
|Sullivan
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Lexi
|Mecker
|Timberland
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Olivia
|Meier
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Harding
|Samantha
|Mersnick
|Orchard Farm
|diving
|South Dakota
|Jack
|Meyer
|Summit
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Samantha
|Miener
|Highland
|softball
|Austin Peay
|Addison
|Miller
|Alton
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Nolan
|Miller
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Maryville
|Julia
|Mincher
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Quincy
|Brynn
|Miracle
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Drake
|Aubrey
|Mister
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Memphis
|Jackson
|Mitchell
|Howell North
|baseball
|Truman State
|Nick
|Molen
|Westminster
|baseball
|Missouri
|Ellie
|Mollish
|Eureka
|soccer
|McKendree
|Belle
|Monaco
|O'Fallon Christian
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Piper
|Montgomery
|Windsor
|softball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Hayden
|Moore
|Edwardsville
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Aaron
|Moss
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Indiana State
|Adel
|Mountassir
|Howell North
|football
|Lindenwood
|Emma
|Mueller
|St. Joseph's
|soccer
|Vanderbilt
|Tanner
|Mueller
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
|Joel
|Mylin
|Lafayette
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Kasey
|Neidhardt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Chloe
|Netzel
|Liberty
|soccer
|Xavier
|Gillian
|Nicholson
|Howell Central
|soccer
|McKendree
|Drew
|Nienhaus
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Penn State
|Jacqueline
|Nieters
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Rutgers
|Margo
|O'Meara
|Westminster
|diving
|Duke
|Denver
|Parker
|De Smet
|football
|Austin Peay
|Sydney
|Parkerson
|Highland
|softball
|Truman State
|Izzy
|Patterson
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Tennessee Martin
|Jack
|Powers
|Westminster
|football
|Cornell
|Scott
|Presson
|East St. Louis
|football
|Illinois State
|Samantha
|Pruitt
|Marquette
|lacrosse
|Missouri Western
|Victor
|Quinn
|Liberty
|baseball
|Oregon State
|Gavin
|Racer
|Pacific
|baseball
|Maryville
|Logan
|Racine
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rider
|Nicole
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Regan
|Rapart
|Union
|basketball
|Wofford
|Jaylen
|Reed
|East St. Louis
|football
|Western Illinois
|Mason
|Roehr
|Granite City
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Lydia
|Roller
|Staunton
|cross country
|Missouri
|Mallory
|Ronshausen
|Cor Jesu
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Donny
|Ross
|Priory
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriel
|Rubio
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Notre Dame
|Owen
|Rudolphi
|Eureka
|baseball
|CSU-Pueblo
|Brynna
|Rutherford
|Howell North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Jack
|Schark
|Homeschool
|baseball
|Central Missouri
|Sophia
|Scheller
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|McKendree
|Macy
|Schelp
|Lutheran South
|track
|Alabama
|Grace
|Schlabach
|Eureka
|golf
|Rockhurst
|Trent
|Schlittler
|Eureka
|baseball
|Spring Hill
|Katherine
|Schreiner
|Summit
|golf
|Valparaiso
|Mercedes
|Schroer
|O'Fallon Christian
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Olivia
|Schwarzen
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Rockhurst
|Leah
|Selm
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Missouri
|Emily
|Senter
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Tusculum
|Aidan
|Sharf
|Parkway South
|baseball
|Monmouth
|Annessa
|Shively
|Westminster
|soccer
|Arkansas
|Mia
|Simpson
|Lafayette
|field hockey
|Lindenwood
|Luke
|Smith
|Parkway South
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Sydney
|Smith
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Illinois State
|Trista
|Smith
|Troy
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Darez
|Snider
|De Smet
|football
|Miami (Ohio)
|AJ
|Snow
|Orchard Farm
|football
|Air Force
|Morgan
|Sprague
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|Missouri State
|Griffin
|St. Pierre
|Troy
|golf
|McKendree
|Hannah
|Stearns
|Gibault
|soccer
|Illinois Springfield
|Lily
|Stedman
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Missouri-Kansas City
|Gracie
|Stugart
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Truman State
|Caroline
|Stutte
|Cor Jesu
|field hockey
|Cal-Davis
|Carson
|Subbert
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Storm
|Suhre
|Edwardsville
|volleyball
|Indiana State
|Shiane
|Taylor
|Triad
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Adam
|Thebeau
|Belleville East
|wrestling
|Nebraska
|Connor
|Throneberry
|Marquette
|baseball
|Penn State
|Alex
|Tillock
|O'Fallon
|track
|Columbia
|Taryn
|Tkachuk
|Villa Duchesne
|field hockey
|Virginia
|Emily
|Traube
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Truman State
|Emma
|Tucker
|Timberland
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Sofia
|Tweedie
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Hawaii Pacific
|Blake
|VanBeers
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Maryville
|Abby
|VanBuskirk
|Summit
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Paige
|VanDaele
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri S&T
|Ellie
|Vazzana
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Air Force
|Kayla
|Voelker
|Eureka
|cross country
|Missouri State
|Ruth
|Vogel
|Summit
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Maria
|Voss
|Collinsville
|soccer
|McKendree
|Cole
|Wagner
|Festus
|baseball
|Rockhurst
|Lily
|Walther
|John Burroughs
|tennis
|Tulane
|Mali
|Walton
|Parkway South
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Hope
|Ware
|Lafayette
|track
|Murray State
|Kennedi
|Watkins
|Marquette
|basketball
|Southeast Missouri
|Aubrey
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Jack
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Madi
|Weydert
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Ark. Monticello
|Lucas
|White
|CBC
|wrestling
|American
|Amy
|Wier
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|Oklahoma
|Grace
|Williams
|Marquette
|lacrosse
|Missouri Western
|Tameron
|Williams
|Trinity
|football
|Murray State
|Isabella
|Wilson
|Troy
|softball
|Murray State
|Mehki
|Wingo
|De Smet
|football
|Missouri
|Grace
|Winkelmann
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Missouri
|Garrett
|Wood
|Triad
|golf
|McKendree
|Page
|Yehling
|Summit
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Austin
|Young
|Fort Zumwalt East
|baseball
|Southeast Missouri
Class of 2021 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.
Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com
Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|College
|Caden
|Allen
|Parkway South
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cole
|Allen
|Liberty
|wrestling
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Natalie
|Archer
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Amelia
|Ayotte
|Brentwood
|softball
|Millikin
|Jamilyn
|Bagby
|Timberland
|softball
|Jefferson
|Maddie
|Bailey
|Pattonville
|softball
|Kaskaskia
|Ellie
|Biedenstein
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Benedictine
|Molly
|Biermann
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Jenna
|Bohnenstiehl
|Triad
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sam
|Bonaldi
|Columbia
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Belle
|Boschert
|Duchesne
|soccer
|William Woods
|Faith
|Bridges
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Becka
|Brissette
|Howell North
|softball
|Webster
|Macie
|Browne
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Kaskaskia
|Lawson
|Bruce
|Alton
|baseball
|John Wood
|CJ
|Brunaugh
|Jerseyville
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Maddie
|Buske
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Aurora
|Olivia
|Carle
|Red Bud
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Catryn
|Cattoor
|Jefferson
|softball
|Washington
|Riley
|Clancy
|Vianney
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Kelly
|Collins
|Webster Groves
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Jayna
|Connoyer
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Spoon River
|Lydia
|Cornett
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Missouri Baptist
|Dustin
|Crawford
|Waterloo
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Lydia
|Criveau
|Alton
|tennis
|Illinois College
|Joe
|Dasho
|Vianney
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Luke
|Deakos
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Ave Maria
|Gabi
|Doza
|Orchard Farm
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Jayda
|Eggemeyer
|St. Pius X
|golf
|Central Methodist
|Kyla
|Ellis
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Culver-Stockton
|Tucker
|Engelmann
|Highland
|trap shooting
|Midland (Neb.)
|Kennady
|Estes
|Warrenton
|softball
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Nathan
|Eye
|Parkway South
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Lynna
|Fischer
|Alton
|softball
|Spoon River
|Jordan
|Fritzsche
|Ritenour
|golf
|Central Methodist
|Sophie
|Gibbs
|St. Charles
|volleyball
|Millikin
|Jacob
|Gisi
|Chaminade
|lacrosse
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Baleigh
|Good
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Pete
|Grebe
|Lindbergh
|lacrosse
|Elmhurst
|Morgan
|Green
|Festus
|softball
|East Central
|Alyson
|Haegele
|Alton
|softball
|Aurora
|Cate
|Hahn
|Howell North
|volleyball
|William Penn
|Cameron
|Hailstone
|Gillespie
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC (Iowa)
|Matt
|Haley
|Summit
|baseball
|Parkland
|Jacob
|Hammond
|St. Louis U. High
|soccer
|Johns Hopkins
|Taylor
|Hanger
|Pacific
|softball
|East Central
|Nicholas
|Harris
|Liberty
|baseball
|Fontbonne
|Noah
|Hargraves
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Brady
|Heinzmann
|Carlyle
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Desiree
|Hensiek
|Triad
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Gannon
|Herring
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Marcus
|Heusohn
|Waterloo
|baseball
|Iowa Western
|Mya
|Hillermann
|Borgia
|softball
|East Central
|Torri
|Hinnah
|Holt
|softball
|Jefferson
|Breanna
|Hollowell
|St. Charles
|softball
|Central Methodist
|Madelyn
|Holtmeyer
|Washington
|softball
|Fontbonne
|Tayler
|Hope
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Donovan
|Horn
|Timberland
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Matt
|Howard
|Columbia
|baseball
|Westminster
|Gavin
|Huffman
|Roxana
|baseball
|Parkland
|Cody
|Hughes
|Brentwood
|wrestling
|Central Methodist
|Brooke
|Hutchison
|Troy
|volleyball
|Missouri Valley
|Jonah
|James
|Columbia
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sakoya
|Johnson
|Lutheran St. Charles
|track
|Central Methodist
|Jlessa
|Jordan
|Hazelwood Central
|basketball
|Missouri Baptist
|Audrey
|Keeven
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Missouri Baptist
|Ava
|Khoury
|Columbia
|softball
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Olivia
|Klein
|Trinity
|soccer
|Westminster
|Shelby
|Koenig
|Jerseyville
|softball
|John Wood
|Eli
|Kraabel
|Triad
|soccer
|UW-Superior
|Cassidy
|Kretschmer
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Lincoln Land
|Anna
|Krueger
|Granite City
|soccer
|Evangel
|Xavier
|Lane
|Brentwood
|wrestling
|Lincoln (Ill.)
|Rianna
|Lange
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Caroline
|Lindsey
|Incarnate Word
|lacrosse
|Culver-Stockton
|Londyn
|Little
|Columbia
|football
|UW-Oshkosh
|Christian
|Logue
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Julie
|Lopanec
|Parkway South
|softball
|Millikin
|Brynne
|Luebbers
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|John A. Logan
|Austin
|Martin
|Roxana
|baseball
|John Wood
|Faith
|Mayfield
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Cumberland
|Rylie
|Maze
|Eureka
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ellie
|McArthur
|Cor Jesu
|field hockey
|Amherst
|Kyle
|McCrary
|Howell North
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Emma
|Menke
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri Valley
|Natalie
|Messinger
|Alton
|golf
|Rend Lake
|Ella
|Moore
|Triad
|softball
|Lewis & Clark
|Drew
|Moran
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cameron
|Mortland
|Highland
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Sam
|Myers
|St. Charles
|baseball
|Parkland
|Victoria
|Naeger
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|St. Mary's (Kan.)
|Lilly
|Nix
|Washington
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Kaydence
|Nixon
|Troy
|soccer
|Culver-Stockton
|Matt
|Nolan
|CBC
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Clark
|Norris
|Jerseyville
|golf
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Aaron
|Okello
|Howell North
|football
|St. Ambrose
|Mara
|Pawelek
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Central Methodist
|Emily
|Pegg
|Trinity
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Alex
|Pipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Darci
|Popmarkoff
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Carson
|Prescott
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|William Woods
|Olivia
|Quigley
|Marissa
|golf
|John A. Logan
|Mia
|Reed
|Washington
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Sophie
|Reimer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Anthony
|Ribes
|Gillespie
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Sophia
|Rose
|Visitation
|lacrosse
|Rhodes
|Easton
|Rosen
|Highland
|cross country
|Heartland
|Jenna
|Roth
|Northwest
|softball
|Jefferson
|Sarah
|Roth
|Northwest
|softball
|Jefferson
|Nolan
|Ruder
|De Smet
|lacrosse
|St. John Fisher
|Madelyn
|Ruszala
|St. Clair
|softball
|East Central
|Sam
|Sanders
|Edwardsville
|softball
|Lewis & Clark
|Kelsi
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Culver-Stockton
|Corey
|Seaward
|Trinity
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Morgan
|Shields
|Troy
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Zhane'
|Sims
|Hazelwood Central
|volleyball
|Mineral Area
|Beyla
|Smith
|Belleville East
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Nate
|Smith
|MICDS
|football
|UW-Whitewater
|Kate
|Sommer
|Lafayette
|softball
|Elmhurst
|Drew
|Sowerwine
|Father McGivney
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Madyson
|Stahl
|Sullivan
|softball
|Jefferson
|Savannah
|Stauffer
|Triad
|soccer
|NAIA
|Audrey
|Stone
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Concordia (Wisc.)
|Boston
|Talley
|Jerseyville
|basketball
|Missouri Baptist
|Brennan
|Theisman
|Timberland
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Grant
|Thuer
|Jerseyville
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Gabbi
|Trauernicht
|Edwardsville
|field hockey
|Belmont Abbey
|Avery
|Tucker
|Warrenton
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Josh
|Turner
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Parkland
|Koryn
|Vanglider
|Lutheran St. Charles
|basketball
|Concordia (Neb.)
|Jada
|Vence
|Trinity
|soccer
|Tabor
|Addison
|Vogt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|volleyball
|Concordia (Ill.)
|Mitchell
|Weitkamp
|Timberland
|soccer
|Central Methodist
|Carson
|Wessel
|Wesclin
|golf
|Rend Lake
|Emma
|Wesselmann
|Breese Central
|soccer
|Kaskaskia
|Emma
|Weston
|Ursuline
|softball
|East Central
|Chloe
|Whited
|Jerseyville
|soccer
|Kaskaskia
|Adam
|Wibbenmeyer
|Columbia
|baseball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Delvon
|Yates
|Trinity
|baseball
|St. Louis CC
|Kole
|Younger
|Summit
|baseball
|St. Charles CC