Signing day spotlight: O'Fallon Christian's Wunderlich perseveres, ready to sign with Quincy

“It goes pretty deep for me,” Wunderlich said. “I love going deep into film because I can better myself with that.”

It’s that mindset that makes Wunderlich stand out. He’s willing to do things others won’t in order to be the best version of himself.

“What sets Cole apart is his hunger to get better,” Conway said. “Cole is looking at formations, schemes and what we can do defensively. All of that is because he loves the game.”

Even when the game left him on crutches his passion did not wane. He just shifted his perspective.

Wunderlich is well aware there are only so many snaps in a football career. That was driven home when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg four games into his sophomore season. He went down in a heap after what he thought was a hyperextension of his knee only to have the MRI reveal he had torn his ACL.

“I was surprised it was torn, I could still run on it,” Wunderlich said.