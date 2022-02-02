SLUH's Brooks lands at Wisconsin after healthy, productive senior season

More than anything, Chris Brooks Jr. just needed to stay healthy.

After battling injuries as an underclassman and dealing with a junior season that was kneecapped due to COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to slow its spread, Brooks finally got the chance to showcase himself in the fall.

A senior wide receiver for the St. Louis U. High football team, Brooks parlayed his limited film, size and speed into a few college opportunities. Prior to his senior season he verbally committed to Yale. The allure of the Ivy League was hard to pass up.

Brooks had an outstanding senior season as he caught 49 passes for 959 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection and an all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association, Brooks was going to be a steal for Yale.

Then Bucky came calling.

“After the season, I heard Wisconsin wanted to talk to me,” Brooks said. “I was kind of excited but didn’t think anything was going to come of it.”

Brooks didn’t want to get his hopes up about the opportunity to play in the Big Ten, but the Badgers coaching staff made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.

Last week Brooks flipped his commitment from Yale to Wisconsin. On Wednesday, he made it official as he signed his national letter of intent to play for the Badgers.

“Until this last month I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Brooks said. “I’m really happy with the decision I’ve made.”

Wisconsin should be thrilled, too. It landed a 6-foot-2 and 205-pound combination of power, speed and hands. Brooks proved himself against the best competition as he was named the Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year, sharing the honor with Chaminade’s Cam Epps.

It was a long time coming for Brooks, who struggled to stay on the field as injuries ravaged his freshman and sophomore seasons. He credits his standout senior season with landing him at a Power Five program.

“I think that really helped with catching their eye, for me to put it on full display helped,” Brooks said.

The hardest part for Brooks was breaking his pledge to Yale. He was enamored by the historic campus. The cachet a Yale degree brings was not lost on Brooks, who very much was looking forward to all the perks that come with being an Ivy League man.

“It’s Yale. Everybody knows it’s Yale. Everybody knows it’s a great academic institution,” Brooks said. “I was extremely happy to call myself someone who was going to an Ivy League school and getting a degree from a place like that. It was hard to say no to that. But when I took my visit up to Wisconsin, they showed me their school is pretty top notch, too. It made everything a little easier.”

Brooks will be joined by Keontez Lewis. A 2021 East St. Louis graduate, Lewis enrolled at UCLA last winter and jumped into the transfer portal this winter. He was on his visit to Wisconsin the same day Brooks was last month. The two of them bring a formidable presence to the Badgers’ passing attack.

If you can call Wisconsin’s offense a passing attack.

Last season Wisconsin finished 13th in the 14-team Big Ten in passing attempts per game and passing yards per game. The Badgers’ top-ranked wide receiver was Jake Ferguson, who finished 15th in the conference with 46 receptions.

A ground-and-pound program, Wisconsin’s identity is built around its ability to run the ball. That means the wide receivers have to be some of the team’s top blockers. Brooks is ready to do whatever he’s asked.

“Being a wide receiver you have to go out and block,” Brooks said. “Wide receivers who block for the running back are the ones who get the ball. I think if I go up there and I’m aggressive blocking wise it’ll only help me. I’ve always been an avid blocker so it’s no big deal for me.”

The last few weeks have been a crazy finale to what has been a roller coaster of a recruiting process for Brooks. Now that the paperwork has been signed, recruiting is over and he’s found his home at the next level, Brooks was going to spend a little time Wednesday reflecting on the journey that brought him to this point.

“It was really a culmination of all the hard work,” Brooks said. “We’ve been through a lot the last four years. It felt good to finally be able to say I made it here. I’m going to keep building off of this, but we got to focus in on the moment that we really did this. It was a great feeling for me and my family.”

