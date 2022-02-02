SLUH's Brooks lands at Wisconsin after healthy, productive senior season

More than anything, Chris Brooks Jr. just needed to stay healthy.
After battling injuries as an underclassman and dealing with a junior season that was kneecapped due to COVID-19 and the restrictions put in place to slow its spread, Brooks finally got the chance to showcase himself in the fall.
A senior wide receiver for the St. Louis U. High football team, Brooks parlayed his limited film, size and speed into a few college opportunities. Prior to his senior season he verbally committed to Yale. The allure of the Ivy League was hard to pass up.
Brooks had an outstanding senior season as he caught 49 passes for 959 yards and scored 21 total touchdowns. A first-team Post-Dispatch All-Metro selection and an all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association, Brooks was going to be a steal for Yale.
Then Bucky came calling.
“After the season, I heard Wisconsin wanted to talk to me,” Brooks said. “I was kind of excited but didn’t think anything was going to come of it.”
Brooks didn’t want to get his hopes up about the opportunity to play in the Big Ten, but the Badgers coaching staff made him an offer he couldn’t refuse.
Last week Brooks flipped his commitment from Yale to Wisconsin. On Wednesday, he made it official as he signed his national letter of intent to play for the Badgers.
“Until this last month I didn’t think it was going to happen,” Brooks said. “I’m really happy with the decision I’ve made.”
Wisconsin should be thrilled, too. It landed a 6-foot-2 and 205-pound combination of power, speed and hands. Brooks proved himself against the best competition as he was named the Metro Catholic Conference co-offensive player of the year, sharing the honor with Chaminade’s Cam Epps.
It was a long time coming for Brooks, who struggled to stay on the field as injuries ravaged his freshman and sophomore seasons. He credits his standout senior season with landing him at a Power Five program.
“I think that really helped with catching their eye, for me to put it on full display helped,” Brooks said.
The hardest part for Brooks was breaking his pledge to Yale. He was enamored by the historic campus. The cachet a Yale degree brings was not lost on Brooks, who very much was looking forward to all the perks that come with being an Ivy League man.
“It’s Yale. Everybody knows it’s Yale. Everybody knows it’s a great academic institution,” Brooks said. “I was extremely happy to call myself someone who was going to an Ivy League school and getting a degree from a place like that. It was hard to say no to that. But when I took my visit up to Wisconsin, they showed me their school is pretty top notch, too. It made everything a little easier.”
Brooks will be joined by Keontez Lewis. A 2021 East St. Louis graduate, Lewis enrolled at UCLA last winter and jumped into the transfer portal this winter. He was on his visit to Wisconsin the same day Brooks was last month. The two of them bring a formidable presence to the Badgers’ passing attack.
If you can call Wisconsin’s offense a passing attack.
Last season Wisconsin finished 13th in the 14-team Big Ten in passing attempts per game and passing yards per game. The Badgers’ top-ranked wide receiver was Jake Ferguson, who finished 15th in the conference with 46 receptions.
A ground-and-pound program, Wisconsin’s identity is built around its ability to run the ball. That means the wide receivers have to be some of the team’s top blockers. Brooks is ready to do whatever he’s asked.
“Being a wide receiver you have to go out and block,” Brooks said. “Wide receivers who block for the running back are the ones who get the ball. I think if I go up there and I’m aggressive blocking wise it’ll only help me. I’ve always been an avid blocker so it’s no big deal for me.”
The last few weeks have been a crazy finale to what has been a roller coaster of a recruiting process for Brooks. Now that the paperwork has been signed, recruiting is over and he’s found his home at the next level, Brooks was going to spend a little time Wednesday reflecting on the journey that brought him to this point.
“It was really a culmination of all the hard work,” Brooks said. “We’ve been through a lot the last four years. It felt good to finally be able to say I made it here. I’m going to keep building off of this, but we got to focus in on the moment that we really did this. It was a great feeling for me and my family.”
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Sydney
|Acker
|Villa Duchesne
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Joshua
|Anderson
|Westminster
|football
|Eastern Michigan
|Reagan
|Andrew
|MICDS
|football
|Butler
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Matthew
|Austin
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Derrick
|Baker
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|William Jewell
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Jaylen
|Banks
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Luca
|Bartoni
|CBC
|soccer
|Maryville
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Collin
|Bell
|CBC
|football
|Butler
|Tre
|Bell
|Parkway West
|football
|Lindenwood
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Daniel
|Berry
|Cahokia
|football
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Tabitha
|Bevan
|Parkway North
|track
|SIU Carbondale
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Ian
|Bollinger
|Gibault
|golf
|Lewis
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Andrew
|Bontrager
|Timberland
|football
|William Jewell
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Julia
|Boyher
|Summit
|track
|Lindenwood
|Sarah
|Bozeman
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Memphis
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Chris
|Brooks Jr.
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Wisconsin
|Brian
|Brown
|Lutheran North
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Mason
|Brown
|Summit
|football
|Lindenwood
|Symondrea
|Brown
|Cahokia
|football
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Luther
|Burden
|East St. Louis
|football
|Missouri
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Bradley
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Owen
|Butler
|Lafayette
|football
|Butler
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Nasim
|Cairo
|Edwardsville
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Caden
|Cannon
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Florida A&M
|Kenneth
|Cargill
|Lafayette
|football
|Washburn
|Jacob
|Carmack
|Freeburg
|football
|Truman State
|Chris
|Caston
|St. Mary's
|football
|Lincoln
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Anna
|Chor
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Texas-El Paso
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Coleman
|Ball State
|football
|Ball State
|Kevin
|Coleman
|St. Mary's
|football
|Jackson State
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Alyssa
|Dennis
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Colgate
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Andrew
|Doehring
|Lafayette
|wrestling
|SIU Edwardsville
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Piper
|Douglas
|Parkway Central
|lacrosse
|Quincy
|Shaya
|Dry
|Principia
|field hockey
|St. Louis U.
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Kinsey
|Dueker
|Troy
|track
|Lindenwood
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Adam
|DuPont
|Lindbergh
|football
|Quincy
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Izzy
|Ehrlich
|Francis Howell
|volleyball
|Augustana
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Schuler
|Erickson
|Hermann
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Anna
|Finley
|Owensville
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Sarah
|Foley
|Belleville West
|soccer
|Illinois
|Tyson
|Ford
|John Burroughs
|football
|Notre Dame
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Joey
|Friedel
|Fort Zumwalt South
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Anthony
|Fumagalli
|Timberland
|baseball
|Illinois-Springfield
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Mason
|Gessert
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Kameron
|Gillespie
|McCluer
|football
|Pittsburg State
|Alex
|Ginnever
|Holt
|football
|Eastern Illinois
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Emma
|Gober
|St. Dominic
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Marquis
|Gracial
|St. Charles
|football
|Missouri
|Grace
|Grana
|Affton
|lacrosse
|Lincoln Memorial
|Sophia
|Green
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Drury
|Conner
|Greninger
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Nathan
|Grewe
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Truman State
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Diego
|Guzman
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Truman State
|Abby
|Hacker
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Lily
|Haire
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Bogden
|Hamilton
|MICDS
|fencing
|Columbia
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Arlen
|Harris Jr.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Stanford
|Jay
|Harris
|Timberland
|football
|Northwest Missouri
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Patrick
|Heitert
|CBC
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Quin
|Hoening
|Francis Howell
|golf
|Missouri S&T
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Sami
|Huck
|Potosi
|softball
|Missouri
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Marisa
|Jacknewitz
|Nerinx Hall
|cross country
|Army
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Logan
|Jacobson
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Justus
|Johnson
|CBC
|football
|Murray State
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Mathew
|Jones
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Harding
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Brooke
|Kittner
|Kirkwood
|soccer
|Coastal Carolina
|Olivia
|Klump
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Grogan
|Krauss
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Drew
|Krobath
|Summit
|football
|Lindenwood
|Chase
|Krug
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Jalen
|Lee
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|South Dakota State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Robert
|LeMaster
|CBC
|football
|Truman State
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Alex
|Lindewirth
|Holt
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Marissa
|Liu
|Parkway West
|field hockey
|MIT
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Anna
|Lockhead
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Colgate
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Brian
|Loudenslager
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Tara
|Lowe
|Nerinx Hall
|cross country
|William Woods
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Matt
|Ludwig
|Lindbergh
|football
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Luitjohan
|Edwardsville
|track
|Southern Indiana
|Austin
|Mahoney
|Fort Zumwalt South
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Matthew
|Mayer
|CBC
|football
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|Caleb
|Merritt
|John Burroughs
|football
|Wyoming
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Jacob
|Millard
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|LJ
|Minner
|Westminster
|football
|Washburn
|Jacob
|Mishkin
|Crossroads
|baseball
|McKendree
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Riley
|Monroe
|St. Dominic
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Julia
|Monson
|O'Fallon
|track
|Eastern Illinois
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Regan
|Moody
|Althoff
|soccer
|Illinois
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Dylan
|Moulton
|Lafayette
|swimming
|UMass
|Samad
|Mounger
|Summit
|football
|Quincy
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Finnegan
|Mulvaney
|Kirkwood
|swimming
|Drury
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Lee
|Naber
|MICDS
|swimming
|Virginia Tech
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Nnenna
|Okpara
|Parkway Central
|track
|Illinois State
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Payton
|Oviatt
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|McKendree
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Makai
|Parton
|Pacific
|football
|Quincy
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Cameron
|Paul
|Kirkwood
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Brad
|Phillips
|Parkway Central
|shotgun
|Lindenwood
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Hunter
|Powell
|St. Dominic
|archery
|Lindenwood
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Kaleb
|Purdy
|De Smet
|football
|Kansas
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|Tyler
|Rauser
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Truman State
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Nolan
|Reed
|North County
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|David
|Richard
|Liberty
|football
|McKendree
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Kaian
|Robers-Day
|Festus
|football
|Baylor
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ayden
|Robinson
|CBC
|football
|Missouri Southern
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Nathan
|Ruble
|St. Pius X
|football
|Northern Illinois
|Eric
|Ruess
|Festus
|football
|Missouri State
|Ashtin
|Rustemeyer
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Arkansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Nathan
|Ryan
|Troy
|football
|Truman State
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Taytum
|Scarborough
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Illinois-Springfield
|Gavin
|Schaefer
|Timberland
|track
|Valparaiso
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Peyton
|Schieppe
|O'Fallon
|track
|Bradley
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Blair
|Schonhorst
|CBC
|football
|Ball State
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ryan
|Schwendeman
|St. Dominic
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Jack
|Schwering
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Western Illinois
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Samantha
|Short
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Isaiah
|Slaughter
|Holt
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Kathryn
|Smith
|Belleville East
|golf
|McKendree
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Henry
|Staebell
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Grace
|Stafford
|Lafayette
|golf
|Drury
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Kyndal
|Stark
|Lebanon
|bowling
|Quincy
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Ben
|Stelken
|Lindbergh
|football
|Southwest Baptist
|Spencer
|Stephenson
|Howell North
|baseball
|McKendree
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kayelyn
|Tate
|Parkway Central
|track
|VCU
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Isaac
|Thompson
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Missouri
|Tyler
|Tieman
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Dareonte
|Turman
|Summit
|football
|Quincy
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Rashad
|Turner
|Carnahan
|football
|Southeast Missouri
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Jane
|Upmeyer
|Kirkwood
|rowing
|Clemson
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Megan
|VanValkenburgh
|Parkway West
|swimming
|Butler
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ryan
|Walsh
|Chaminade
|golf
|Loyola-Chicago
|Ja'Marion
|Wayne
|Parkway West
|football
|Missouri
|Jaydon
|Wannstedt
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|Murray State
|Sterling
|Webb
|Westminster
|football
|New Mexico State
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Charlie
|Weber
|Chaminade
|baseball
|Wofford
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Cameron
|Whitt
|St. Dominic
|football
|Missouri Western
|Landon
|Willbrand
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Ally
|Williams
|Oakville
|volleyball
|Maryland
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Caldra
|Williford
|Lutheran North
|football
|Murray State
|Tre'marr
|Willis
|McCluer
|football
|Lincoln
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Roger
|Wolf
|Triad
|football
|McKendree
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Emma
|Wood
|Fort Zumwalt North
|softball
|MSU Moorhead
|Micah
|Worley
|Principia
|baseball
|Missouri
|Kyle
|Wuebbling
|Holt
|football
|Truman State
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Charles
|Young III
|Lutheran St. Charles
|football
|SIU Carbondale
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Derrick
|Archer
|Howell North
|baseball
|Westminster
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Clayton
|Arrowood
|St. Dominic
|sprint football
|Fontbonne
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Xavier
|Austin
|Kirkwood
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Cassidy
|Avery
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Columbia College
|Joey
|Avitia
|Washington
|football
|Concordia (Wis.)
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Dantoine
|Ballard
|CBC
|bowling
|St. Mary (Kansas)
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Ginaris
|Betancourt Diaz
|Lafayette
|softball
|Eureka
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Cade
|Bobbitt
|Granite City
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Max
|Boland
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Occidental
|Cameron
|Booth
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Webster
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Elliott
|Boyer
|Granite City
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Grace
|Bray
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Ayden
|Brendenkamp
|Fort Zumwalt North
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Christian
|Briggs
|Lafayette
|lacrosse
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Cooper
|Brown
|Holt
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Piper
|Brown
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Colin
|Bunner
|Holt
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|John
|Butka
|John Burroughs
|baseball
|Chicago
|Grant
|Campbell
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Grinnell
|NaKaila
|Campbell
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Emma
|Caplinger
|Timberland
|softball
|Rhodes
|Emma
|Carr
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Millikin
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Izaac
|Cell
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Joshua
|Clark
|John Burroughs
|football
|Grinnell
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Catherine
|Connolly
|Howell North
|lacrosse
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Kylee
|Crowder
|Belleville East
|softball
|Pensacola State
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Anand
|Dharmarajan
|John Burroughs
|basketball
|Case Western
|Madison
|Dixon
|Hermann
|track
|William Woods
|Clare
|Doering
|Summit
|wrestling
|Lakeland
|Tanner
|Dougherty
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|St. Francis
|Jack
|Dunn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|baseball
|Mineral Area
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Hannah
|Emeling
|Howell North
|basketball
|Millikin
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Ella
|Field
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Belhaven
|Alex
|Fillner
|Liberty
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Zac
|Fruend
|Lutheran St. Charles
|baseball
|Moberly
|Deshawn
|Fuller
|St. Mary's
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Adam
|Gates
|Kirkwood
|football
|Washington
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Caroline
|Gibson
|Jerseyville
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Brady
|Gotter
|O'Fallon
|swimming
|Stevenson
|Trista
|Grobe
|De Soto
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Aaron
|Guller
|John Burroughs
|football
|Chicago
|Abby
|Hammond
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|UW River Falls
|Aubrey
|Harris
|Pacific
|track
|Central (Iowa)
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Payton
|Harting
|Parkway South
|soccer
|Webster
|Landon
|Hartsell
|CBC
|soccer
|Wartburg
|Blayne
|Holman
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Moberly
|Grace
|Hupp
|Kirkwood
|basketball
|Webster
|Adelina
|Huric
|Bayless
|volleyball
|St. Louis CC
|Hadleigh
|Iborg
|Troy
|soccer
|Millikin
|Devon
|Jennings
|Howell North
|baseball
|East Central
|Alex
|Johnson
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Rhodes
|Luke
|Johnston
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Washington
|Grace
|Justus
|Troy
|powerlifting
|Missouri Valley
|Doug
|Kafigian
|Howell North
|baseball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Emily
|Kantrovitz
|John Burroughs
|tennis
|Emory
|Melissa
|Keeton
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Emma
|Kinder
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Indiana Tech
|Elijah
|Kjellberg
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Greenville
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Logan
|Knapp
|Fort Zumwalt North
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Megan
|Korte
|Villa Duchesne
|volleyball
|Rose-Hulman
|Erin
|Lamping
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|Bowdoin
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Abby
|Love
|Notre Dame
|soccer
|Fontbonne
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Ryan
|Mauney
|MICDS
|swimming
|Middlebury
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Elena
|McCarthy
|Kirkwood
|lacrosse
|Wartburg
|Andie
|McCool
|Timberland
|softball
|St. Charles CC
|Grace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Matthew
|Mehrhoff
|Summit
|football
|William Penn
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Andrew
|Meyers
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|State Fair
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Theo
|Millas
|Belleville East
|football
|North Central
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Chelsey
|Moeckli
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Cydney
|Moeckli
|Hermann
|volleyball
|Central Methodist
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Kyle
|Mosley
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Aurora
|Kellen
|Mottl
|Clayton
|swimming
|Colby
|Chris
|Mueller
|Belleville East
|football
|Illinois Wesleyan
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Dan
|Nickel
|Lindergh
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Meghan
|Nolte
|Holt
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Maura
|Oge
|Notre Dame
|volleyball
|Fontbonne
|Amanda
|Olivas
|Fort Zumwalt South
|soccer
|Nebraska Wesleyan
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Cayden
|Owens
|St. Louis U. High
|football
|Millikin
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Singh
|Paramanmol
|Granite City
|soccer
|Blackburn
|Danny
|Parks
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Webster
|Riley
|Petsch
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Kylie
|Petroski
|Althoff
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sami
|Picha
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|State Fair
|Julia
|Poole
|Freeburg
|volleyball
|Kaskaskia
|Owen
|Powers
|Timberland
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Thai
|Prakit
|O'Fallon
|golf
|North Park
|Meghan
|Quinones
|Fort Zumwalt East
|soccer
|Westminster
|Jacob
|Raines
|Troy
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Allison
|Recar
|De Soto
|cross country
|Mineral Area
|Nevaeh
|Redmond
|Lebanon
|softball
|Fontbonne
|Matthew
|Reinsch
|St. Dominic
|sprint football
|Fontbonne
|Skyler
|Repp
|Timberland
|baseball
|Central Methodist
|Colton
|Richardson
|Jefferson
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Wil
|Rieves
|Parkway Central
|soccer
|William Woods
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Averi
|Runge
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Millikin
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Justin
|Schnelt
|St. Dominic
|football
|Culver-Stockton
|Joshua
|Schulhofer
|O'Fallon
|football
|Illinois College
|Wyatt
|Seymour
|Timberland
|baseball
|Spoon River
|Jack
|Shanahan
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Drew
|Sharpe
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|St. Charles CC
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|William
|Sheppard
|Webster Groves
|football
|Missouri Valley
|Cooper
|Shinn
|Timberland
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Hunter
|Shoulta
|Howell North
|baseball
|Moberly
|Hannah
|Shylanski
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Westminster
|Joe
|Siervo
|Parkway Central
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Jackson
|Smith
|Holt
|football
|Graceland
|Caitlyn
|Snider
|Pacific
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Caron
|Spann
|St. Mary's
|football
|Iowa Wesleyan
|Ben
|Spear
|O'Fallon
|volleyball
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Andrew
|Staph
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Jordan
|Starkey
|Troy
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Logan
|Stipes
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Culver-Stockton
|Britton
|Struewing
|Belleville East
|tennis
|Webster
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Niko
|Theodos
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|Kenyon
|Gavin
|Thomas
|Clayton
|swimming
|Occidental
|Willem
|Thomas
|Clayton
|swimming
|Occidental
|Ted
|Toney
|Pacific
|football
|Missouri Baptist
|Aiden
|Troup
|Kirkwood
|baseball
|Bethany
|Sydney
|Tucker
|Timberland
|golf
|North Central
|Mia
|Turner
|Affton
|soccer
|Westminster
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Lizzie
|Wagner
|John Burroughs
|track
|Washington
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lakeland
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lakeland
|Thornton
|Walker
|John Burroughs
|golf
|Grinnell
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Terry
|Washington
|McCluer
|football
|Graceland
|Monte
|Weaver
|Parkway North
|track
|Missouri Baptist
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Caitlyn
|Wheadon
|Howell North
|volleyball
|Westminster
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Lillian
|Williams
|Parkway North
|volleyball
|Allen
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Cooper
|Yates
|Timberland
|football
|Hamline
|Michael
|Yemm
|St. Louis U. High
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Frederic
|Zheng
|Owensville
|cross country
|William Woods
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois