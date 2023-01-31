 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Dominic's Overton overcomes broken collarbone, set to sign with Truman State

Jackson Overton forgot his knee pads.

A senior running back for the St. Dominic football team, Overton went through pregame warmups for the first time in three months. The broken collarbone that sidelined him was as good as it had been since mid-August. He noticed his legs felt better than he remembered. He didn’t realize why until he took a knee for the pregame prayer in the grove of trees near St. Dominic’s Crusader Field. He felt the sticks and grass as he knelt. He’d left his knee pads in the locker room.

“I was freaking out,” Overton said.

Overton, 18, asked an injured teammate to search for them while he joined the team on the sideline as kickoff neared in St. Dominic’s Class 4 quarterfinal showdown with Parkway Central on Nov. 26. When his teammate returned empty-handed, Overton hustled to dig them up on his own as the coin toss began. As the game commenced Overton was in a rush to get the pads on and struggled mightily.

“It’s one of the stupidest things to stress yourself out about,” Overton said with a chuckle.

The 5-foot-7 and 155-pound Overton got his pads on and when the Crusaders took over on offense he was given his first carry of his senior season early in their drive.

He took a jet sweep 42 yards to the end zone.

“It was crazy,” Overton said. “It was a memory you never forget.”

Overton’s senior season wasn’t supposed to go this way. It was expected to be a coronation for one of St. Dominic’s all-time football standouts. An Archdiocesan Athletic Association first-team all-conference selection as a freshman, Overton made a name for himself the moment he took the varsity field.

“He was maybe 100 pounds soaking wet,” St. Dominic coach Blake Markway said. “He’s one of the most electric athletes I’ve seen in my 20 years of coaching.”

Overton will join countless others across the nation by signing a binding national letter of intent Wednesday morning, the first day of the regular signing period for high school senior football players. Overton has pledged to Truman State University, a place that he’s thrilled to continue his academic and athletic career.

“They’ve got a great culture,” Overton said.

It’s a culture that will be stronger with Overton. Markway couldn’t say enough about Overton’s work ethic, especially in the offseason. There are eight racks in St. Dominic’s weight room and Markway is deliberate with who he assigns to those various racks. Usually the senior leaders are dispersed around so they can show the underclassmen how to get down to business.

By Overton’s sophomore year he was setting an example others followed, regardless of age.

“I gave him a senior role as a sophomore and junior,” Markway said. “That work ethic everyone looked up to. He’s a tone setter.”

As a freshman Overton rushed for 711 yards and scored eight touchdowns. As a sophomore he powered his way to 1,351 yards and another 15 touchdowns. As a junior he rushed for 1,231 yards, caught 27 passes for 411 yards and scored a total of 29 touchdowns as the Crusaders won the first district championship in school history.

After his junior season, Overton was a Class 4 first-team all-state selection by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. During that meeting a coach from another team offered praise Markway found rang true.

“The way (Overton) goes, the team goes,” Markway said. “That was Jackson in January workouts. That was Jackson in July workouts.”

Overton was at the peak of his powers entering the fall. He’d run a full season of track the previous spring, which he credits with making him faster. A student of the game, he knew the playbook better than ever. After being one of youngest and smallest players on the field in his high school career, Overton was primed to be among the area’s top playmakers.

All those hopes and expectations came crashing down days before the season began. St. Dominic took part in a preseason jamboree where teams scrimmage against one another on half the field for a predetermined number of plays. It’s a practice game before the real thing starts a week later.

Overton was tackled during a routine play, and while he was down a pile of players were pushed on top of him. This is not an uncommon occurrence, but the way Overton was positioned he took the brunt of the weight on his left clavicle.

“I heard the bone break,” Overton said. “I sat there in disbelief.”

Overton tried to shake it off. It wasn’t until he attempted to play defense that he realized it was a bad as he thought. After talking with the team trainer his jamboree was over.

“That’s where things fell apart physically and mentally,” he said.

After a sleepless night on the family couch with his arm in a sling, Overton received the news he dreaded. Not only was the bone broken but it was an angulated fracture, which takes longer to heal, and in Overton’s case would not be made better with surgery.

The best-case recovery time was 8-10 weeks. Overton was looking at a senior season lost before it began.

Instead of letting the news drown him, Overton went to the place that made him feel whole.

He went back to practice.

When he arrived for practice that Monday he was greeted by St. Dominic assistant coach and former longtime McCluer North coach Jim Schottmueller. The Crusaders’ offensive and defensive line coach told Overton to go home. The risk of him getting hurt worse was too great for him to be at practice.

“I told him no,” Overton said. “I pulled up a lawn chair and watched practice from behind the end zone.”

Overton never missed a practice, a meeting or a game as he recovered. Not even when the Crusaders went at 6 a.m. twice a week.

When the Crusaders were in the midst of a frustrating four-game losing streak Overton was right there with them. He felt a sense of ownership with the team. He’d grown up playing with these guys and wasn’t about to abandon them.

In turn, they gave him a chance to get back on the field.

With Overton still on the mend, St. Dominic won its second district title in school history when it won at Hazelwood East 31-12 on Nov. 12. Leading into that game Overton’s doctor said he was close but wasn’t ready to give him the green light to play.

As his shoulder recovered throughout the season Overton was gradually allowed to take part in some parts of practice to keep himself in shape. He could do drills as long as there was no contact. Players who aren’t supposed to take contact are given a red penny to pull over their jerseys.

The Friday morning before St. Dominic was set to host Parkway Central, Overton’s doctor was confident the shoulder had healed enough to put the decision in Overton’s hands.

When he arrived at school later that day, Overton walked into Markway’s office and dropped the noncontact red penny on his desk.

“Let’s ball,” Overton said.

After he finally got his knee pads on, Overton carried the ball five times for 65 yards and a touchdown against Parkway Central. The following week he rushed 13 times for 109 yards and two more touchdowns against West Plains as St. Dominic punched its ticket to the first state championship game in school history.

The week leading into the title game is special for everyone involved. The number of teams practicing across the state are few. Winter sports are already rolling. The Crusaders — and Overton in particular — truly savored that last week as they prepared to rematch with AAA foe St. Mary’s.

“Emotions are always heightened in November and December (at practice),” Overton said. “You get one last hurrah with those guys. It’s a total blessing.”

Overton made it through the first quarter of the state championship game, but early in the second he took a hard shot directly on his left shoulder and knew something wasn’t right. He came off the field and after going through some tests with the team trainer was ruled out the rest of the game. Overton’s shoulder was still healing and the hit he took injured his rotator cuff.

“I knew that was a risk when I got cleared,” Overton said. “I don’t regret a thing. I just wanted an opportunity to play with those guys again.”

St. Mary’s won the game 42-0, but St. Dominic accomplished something few outside its own locker room believed possible even before Overton was injured. The Crusaders wanted to give their teammate some kind of senior season. It turned out to be one none of them will ever forget.

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: cgove@stltoday.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Preston Achter Priory tennis Army
Bailey Allen Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Jonah Allison Hillsboro cross country/track SIU Carbondale
Josh Allison Hillsboro cross country/track SIU Carbondale
Kylie Anderson Oakville soccer Northern Kentucky
Maya Anderson MICDS track Kentucky
Rylie Andrews St. Joseph's golf Missouri State
Olivia Appel Kirkwood soccer Spring Hill
Maggie Arceneaux Lafayette diving Missouri State
Bryer Arview Civic Memorial baseball Western Kentucky
Megan Aulbert Lutheran St. Charles basketball Tennessee Tech
Natalie Avise Parkway South lacrosse Drury
Olivia Baca Edwardsville soccer Xavier
Emily Baker Alton soccer Southeast Missouri
Peyton Baker Alton soccer McKendree
Estelle Ballet John Burroughs field hockey Brown
Avery Bangert Oakville soccer IUPUI
Matt Barnes St. Louis U. High football Dayton
Audrey Base Marquette rowing Tennessee
Drew Baugus Kirkwood baseball Missouri S&T
Kamryn Bea O'Fallon Christian soccer Southern Indiana
Seth Benes Liberty baseball Indiana
Benjamin Berger Francis Howell Central golf Missouri-St. Louis
Kennedy Bernsen Fort Zumwalt West soccer North Texas
Charles Berry Lafayette baseball Truman State
Addie Biehl St. Dominic soccer Illinois-Springfield
Sofia Birkenholz Francis Howell softball Truman State
Alli Bishop Westminster volleyball South Carolina-Aiken
Danielle Blackstun Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri
Emma Blaine Francis Howell Central volleyball Troy
Maleah Blomenkamp Freeburg softball SIU Edwardsville
Alyssa Bockius Lindbergh soccer St. Louis U.
Sophia Boente Belleville West softball St. Louis U.
Maddie Bowman St. Joseph's soccer Cincinnati
Alex Bray Marquette football Illinois
Emma Breier Jefferson volleyball Pittsburg State
Jessica Briers Kirkwood swimming New Hampshire
Wyatt Brown Affton baseball Eastern Illinois
David Broughton Vianney baseball Quincy
Max Bruening Althoff golf SIU Edwardsville
Jackson Brungart Whitfield cross country/track Coastal Carolina
Khayli Buckels Parkway South tennis Omaha
Trevor Buhr Washington football Iowa State
Vivian Burke Webster Groves soccer Austin Peay
Charlie Burt Chaminade baseball Truman State
Demetrion Cannon De Smet football Southeast Missouri
Sam Cardwell De Smet baseball Maryville
Hailey Carmichael Fort Zumwalt East cross country/track Trevecca Nazarene
Madison Carney Marquette softball Southeast Missouri
Brooke Cattoor Fort Zumwalt South soccer Missouri State
Kathryn Chaves Maplewood-RH swimming Lindenwood
Caleb Cheatham Francis Howell Central baseball McKendree
Macy Christensen Kirkwood rowing Louisville
Aiden Cizek Lafayette baseball Missouri S&T
Brooke Coffey Incarnate Word basketball Illinois State
Julia Coleman Westminster basketball Texas State
Taylor Colmo Francis Howell soccer McKendree
Erin Connolly Clayton soccer Wisconsin
Quinn Conroy St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Quinn Council Chaminade baseball Lindenwood
Georgia Cox Collinsville soccer McKendree
Calista Crocker Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
David Cross Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri
Mary Grace Cummings Francis Howell Central lacrosse Quincy
Anthony Cunningham Belleville East football Iowa State
Josh Cunningham De Smet baseball St. Louis U.
Abbie Danchus St. Dominic softball Truman State
Kennard Davis Vashon basketball SIU Carbondale
Nicholas Deloach Cahokia football Missouri
Kenton Deverman Fort Zumwalt West baseball Evansville
Ana DiMaria Cor Jesu soccer Missouri
Ean DiPasquale Belleville East baseball Minnesota State
Genesis Dixon Kirkwood track Kentucky
Jessica Dodd Marquette soccer Eastern Kentucky
Evelyn Doles Whitfield equestrian SMU
Shannon Dowell O'Fallon basketball Illinois State
Bella Dugger Civic Memorial track SIU Edwardsville
Anna Duncan St. Joseph's volleyball Manhattan
Lauren Fenoglio Granite City track Missouri S&T
Katy Fitzler St. Dominic soccer Drury
Conner Flieg Lutheran South baseball Drury
Chavi Flowers Incarnate Word track Illinois State
Caroline Foltz Cor Jesu swimming Indiana
Ellie Francoise Kirkwood field hockey Ball State
Conner Freeze Breese Central baseball Quincy
Grant Fridley Wesclin basketball McKendree
Nick Fuess Mascoutah cross country Truman State
Drue Gaal Kirkwood soccer Missouri S&T
Ella Gaona Nerinx Hall volleyball Florida State
Jordan Gary Collinsville soccer St. Louis U.
Annika Gebel Summit lacrosse Drury
Ashley Geluck Belleville West volleyball Lindenwood
Emma Gianino Nerinx Hall soccer Dayton
Madison Gieisler Parkway South soccer Southeast Missouri
Maura Giesler Kirkwood soccer Cincinnati
Sarah Gilmore St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Olivia Goeke Ladue field hockey Davidson
Audrey Goodyear Parkway South soccer Ball State
Christian Gray De Smet football Notre Dame
Adelaide Green Francis Howell Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Lucy Grier Francis Howell lacrosse Dominican
Molly Grohman Waterloo track Southeast Missouri
Norah Gum Waterloo basketball Missouri S&T
Adam Hachman Timberland baseball Arkansas
Matthew Haefner Lafayette basketball Truman State
Olivia Hahn Incarnate Word basketball Maryville
Avery Hamilton Edwardsville basketball Illinois-Springfield
Lane Harris Francis Howell Central baseball Charleston (W.V.)
Madelyn Hartman Lafayette volleyball Arkansas Tech
Abigail Harvell Seckman softball SIU Edwardsville
Peyton Hatfield Granite City soccer Lindenwood
Antwon Hayden East St. Louis football Illinois
Reagan Hegarty Timberland soccer Drury
Holly Heldt Hermann volleyball Missouri Western
Brandon Henderson East St. Louis football Illinois
Samara Henry Mascoutah bowling Arkansas State
Mark Hensley Washington football Northern Illinois
Ella Hickam Granite City soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Abby Hickman St. Joseph's beach volleyball McKendree
Maddie Hickman Kirkwood softball Central Arkansas
Emmi Hogan Granite City soccer Quincy
Riley Hoff Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst
Alexa Holley Triad soccer Maryville
Jordan Hollingsworth St. Dominic soccer Lindenwood
Jackson Holubowski Marquette baseball Missouri
Evan Hook Westminster baseball UT-Permian Basin
Aidan Houseworth Chaminade baseball Arkansas State
Christian Hughes Kirkwood basketball Arkansas-Little Rock
Anna Intagliata Kirkwood beach volleyball Missouri State
Letuligasenoa Isaia Seckman track Arkansas State
Autumn Jackson Fort Zumwalt West soccer St. Louis U.
Laylah Jackson O'Fallon basketball Illinois-Springfield
Ashleigh Jamruk Mater Dei volleyball McKendree
Karsen Jany Columbia softball St. Louis U.
Megan Jeremias Collinsville soccer Murray State
Kate Johnson Parkway South soccer Southern Indiana
Nicole Johnson Edwardsville golf Middle Tennesse State
Brian Jubelt Gillespie baseball McKendree
Kylie Kallision Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Owen Kelly Belleville East baseball St. Louis U.
Addi Kersting St. Charles volleyball Troy
Lauren King Belleville West lacrosse McKendree
Tom Koenigstein Columbia football McKendree
Kilian Kohl St. Joseph's soccer Lindenwood
Greta Kohnz Notre Dame soccer Illinois-Springfield
Luke Kraft Kirkwood volleyball Maryville
Molly Kroenlein Lindbergh soccer Drury
Julia Lammert Ursuline soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Jahkai Lang Troy Buchanan football Missouri
Nick Lee Marquette rowing San Diego
Samantha Lee Westminster swimming IUPUI
Warner Lenahan Marquette baseball Truman State
Sophia Loden Mascoutah basketball Southern Indiana
Anna Loeffelman Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst
Kirstyn Loyd Jefferson volleyball Missouri Southern
Stella Lusicic Granite City soccer McKendree
Kate MacBryde Webster Groves rowing North Carolina
Tyler Macon Kirkwood baseball Memphis
Josie Maddox Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Collin Maloney Mehlville baseball Arkansas State
Kasenna Mamroth Fort Zumwalt West swimming Virginia Military
Alyssa Mann Civic Memorial cross country/track Southwest Baptist
Jimmy Mannino Hillsboro cross country/track Arkansas State
Dylan Mannino Belleville East baseball Western Kentucky
Mac Markway De Smet football LSU
Mia Martin St. Joseph's soccer George Mason
Reagan Martin O'Fallon golf Drury
Taylor Martin Columbia soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Carolyne Mathenia Belleville West soccer Illinois-Springfield
Jamond Mathis Duchesne football SIU Carbondale
Briana Maytas Seckman soccer Central Arkansas
Ella McAleenan Nerinx Hall soccer Lindenwood
Tess McConnell Oakville volleyball Kansas City
Alivia McCulla Parkway South basketball Rockhurst
Donovan McIntosh St. Mary's football Kansas State
Abigail McMaster Cor Jesu soccer Rockhurst
Morgan Meador Marquette soccer Missouri
Lauren Meindl Timberland golf Drury
Patrick Mendiola Belleville East baseball St. Louis U.
Katy Menke Hermann cross country/track Washburn
Savannah Meyer Liberty volleyball Arkansas Tech
Allen Middleton Mascoutah football SIU Carbondale
Sophie Mika Ursuline volleyball Colorado State-Pueblo
Will Millard O'Fallon baseball Hillsdale
Logan Minton Lafayette football SIU Carbondale
Allen Mitchell Lutheran St. Charles football Campbell
Zoe Mitchell Timberland beach volleyball USC
Ray Molett Kirkwood gymnastics Northern Illinois
Megan Molner Incarnate Word soccer Northern Kentucky
Isabel Montileone Fort Zumwalt South soccer Quincy
Ally Moore Fort Zumwalt South soccer Arkansas State
Winston Moore MICDS football Colgate
Colin Mueth Vianney baseball Truman State
Zander Mueth Belleville East baseball Mississippi
Mary Kate Mulvaney St. Dominic volleyball Florida Southern
Dylan Murphy Columbia basketball St. Leo
Quinn Nauman Kirkwood soccer Truman State
Kennedy Newman Francis Howell soccer McKendree
Tkiyah Nelson Whitfield basketball SIU Carbondale
Will Nicholson Belleville West football Lindenwood
Bryce Nicolay Oakville baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Kara Niewoehner Lafayette lacrosse Davidson
Brett Norfleet Francis Howell football Missouri
Emily Northcutt Liberty rowing Kansas State
Mattie Ohlsen Pattonville soccer Lindenwood
Alexis O'Mara Liberty cross country/track Rockhurst
Zach Ortwerth St. Louis U. High football Iowa
Anna Pagano Notre Dame soccer Kansas State
Jennifer Pardon Francis Howell Central volleyball Illinois-Springfield
Tanner Paschke Fort Zumwalt North baseball Iowa
Elise Paul Lutheran South volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Bobby Pauly Orchard Farm soccer SIU Edwardsville
Bryn Pawlik Fort Zumwalt South rowing Kansas State
Jack Pearson Kirkwood baseball Truman State
Sophia Pelligreen Clayton cross country St. Louis U.
Abby Peterson Sullivan basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Juliette Phillips MICDS swimming Binghamton
Eric Podgorny MICDS baseball Xavier
Ella Post Incarnate Word soccer Missouri Western
Esther Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey Stanford
Natalie Potts Incarnate Word basketball Nebraska
Nina Preusser Nerinx Hall soccer St. Louis U.
Lucy Price Parkway South swimming Lindenwood
Nick Pugh St. Charles baseball McKendree
Morgan Puszkar Timberland soccer Truman State
Ava Quallen Marquette rowing Clemson
AJ Rallo Whitfield wrestling Bellarmine
Dillon Ramella St. Louis U. High football Missouri Southern
Griffin Ray Hillsboro wrestling Nebraska
Julia Ray MICDS cross country/track Tennessee
Maggie Reed Visitation field hockey Miami (Ohio)
Tess Reed Visitation field hockey Iowa
Braelynn Reese Hazelwood Central volleyball Central State
Gabby Rettinghaus Timberland golf Missouri Southern
Mattie Reynolds Lutheran St. Charles volleyball Quincy
Madison Rhyne Oakville softball Maryville
Kam Richardson Kirkwood football Delta State
Jamal Roberts St. Mary's football Missouri
Malia Robertson O'Fallon softball Western Illinois
Santino Robinson Mascoutah wrestling SIU Edwardsville
Jackson Rodgers Father McGivney baseball Western Illinois
Brendan Rodis Vianney baseball Rockhurst
Austin Romaine Hillsboro football Kansas State
Sofia Rositano Oakville lacrosse Tusculum
Ava Roth Jefferson volleyball Arkansas
Brayden Rubel Francis Howell Central baseball Maryville
Cole Ruble Seckman football Southeast Missouri
Jessi Rudar Winfield socccer Missouri Western
Thomas Ruder De Smet lacrosse Canisius
Natalie Ruffus Summit lacrosse East Stroudsburg
Trey Rusthoven Fort Zumwalt East golf Central Michigan
Annie Ryan St. Joseph's field hockey Ohio
Anna Sainato Marquette soccer Lewis
Elizabeth Saitz Lutheran South track Missouri S&T
Riley Sahrhage Oakville soccer Maryville
Justin Selbert Eureka football Princeton
Parker Scheele MICDS soccer Indiana
Sophia Schoen Nerinx Hall soccer McKendree
Allison Schrumpf Pattonville soccer Lindenwood
Drew Schulte Troy baseball Drury
Joe Schwartz Waterloo cross country Southern Indiana
Lucie Schwartz Visitation soccer St. Louis U.
Garrett Shearer St. Louis U. High baseball Northwestern
Julia Shoults St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Alexis Shuster Liberty soccer Austin Peay
Magdalena Singleton Parkway South cross country/track Missouri State
Ellie Skale John Burroughs beach volleyball Santa Clara
Rachel Skyberg Liberty soccer Bellarmine
Caitlyn Smith St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Gabe Smith Father McGivney baseball Mississippi
Hailey Smith Timberland track Missouri S&T
Jalen Smith O'Fallon football Lindenwood
Madison Smith St. Joseph's volleyball Illinois State
Keira Smyser Cor Jesu soccer Iowa
Adam Snoke Lutheran South cross country/track Tennessee
Avery Stanfill Westminster volleyball Harding
Gabby Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Indiana State
Kylie Stehlin Summit volleyball Louisiana-Monroe
Katie Steinhoff Fort Zumwalt West soccer Arkansas State
Kendall Stone Visitation golf Rockhurst
Cannon Stuckey Lafayette baseball Drury
JD Suarez Kirkwood swimming Colgate
Kylee Sullivan Parkway South swimming Missouri
Elijah Thomas De Smet football New Mexico State
Zane Timon Mascoutah baseball Eastern illinois
Cami Torres Cor Jesu rowing Seattle
Jacie Tottleben Visitation soccer Rockhurst
Hutton Trout Priory baseball Rockhurst
Alli Tudor Holt softball Lindenwood
Grace Tyson Lafayette cross country/track Indiana
Kayla Ulrich Sullivan softball Missouri State
Abby Ulsas Summit softball St. Louis U.
Madison Valenti Francis Howell Central soccer Illinois State
Abby Vaughn Incarnate Word soccer Illinois-Springfield
Abby Venhaus Columbia track Eastern Illinois
Mary Vetter Ladue field hockey St. Louis U.
Marin Vines Kirkwood soccer SIU Edwardsville
Kate Virtel Cor Jesu soccer Belmont
Dominic Voegele Columbia baseball Kansas
Aubree Wallace Civic Memorial soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Bryan J. Ward Chaminade basketball Southeast Missouri
Ashley Ware Parkway South softball Missouri-St. Louis
Nathan Watson Ritenour track Pittsburg State
Addisyn Weiskopf Oakville soccer Missouri State
Emerson Weller Edwardsville basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Drew Whitaker De Smet lacrosse Rockhurst
Melissa White Lafayette soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Sofia Whitelaw Holt soccer Northern Iowa
Peyton Willeford Hillsboro archery Lindenwood
Linzy Williams Francis Howell track Missouri State
Quaran Williams Parkway North football Miami (Ohio)
Rebecca Williams Incarnate Word swimming Nebraska-Kearney
Layne Witherspoon Lafayette volleyball Eastern Illinois
Abrham Wojcikiewicz Civic Memorial wrestling Stanford
Katie Wondell Jefferson archery Lindenwood
Audrey Woods Nerinx Hall field hockey Lindenwood
Jackson Yarberry Timberland baseball St. Louis U.
Audra Yoder Marquette lacrosse Rockhurst
William Zareh Webster Groves baseball Missouri State
Henry Zenor St. Louis U. High baseball Queens of Charlotte

Class of 2023 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: cgove@stltoday.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Joey Aiello Civic Memorial soccer Southwestern Illinois
Carter Allen Francis Howell baseball St. Charles CC
Parker Anderson Hermann baseball St. Charles CC
Mason Arnold Lutheran South baseball Jefferson
Colin Aubuchon St. Dominic golf Concordia (Neb.)
Allie Auer Oakville soccer Westminster
Emme Bailey Kirkwood lacrosse Benedictine (Kan.)
Jessie Beaumont Kirkwood track Taylor
Amelia Bendick Westminster field hockey Sewanee
Lauren Bickel Marquette softball Texas-Dallas
Quin Blackburn Pacific basketball Culver-Stockton
Ella Bland St. Dominic volleyball Webster
Dean Booker Fox baseball Baptist Bible
Delaynie Brown Francis Howell Central soccer Columbia College
Alli Brumfield Fort Zumwalt West cross country/track Missouri Baptist
Hannah Burch St. Pius X volleyball Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Kamdyn Burman Mascoutah bowling Avila
Daleigh Cairns Fox softball Wabash Valley
Evan Cleveland Kirkwood lacrosse DePauw
Kelsey Cochran Lindbergh soccer Westminster
Aiden Cole Liberty baseball St. Charles CC
Courtney Conlon Lindbergh soccer Carroll (Wisc.)
Peter Conard Priory rowing Tufts
Addison Curtis Timberland soccer Benedictine
Emma Daleen Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Culver-Stockton
Mariah Dallas Fort Zumwalt South basketball Moberly
Nick Daugherty Fox baseball Baptist Bible
Ashleigh Davis Fort Zumwalt West softball Missouri Baptist
Tirzah Dodorico Hermann track Columbia College
Reed Drabant Columbia baseball Vincennes
Madalyn Everly Francis Howell soccer Millikin
Oliver Ferris Whitfield baseball Benedictine
Porter Fike Columbia baseball Missouri Valley
Spencer Fleming Francis Howell Central wrestling Missouri Baptist
Alex Fowler St. Louis U. High football DePauw
Maya Fuller Crossroads volleyball Wisconsin-Platteville
Logan Flynn Kirkwood baseball Central Methodist
Ethan Gjelvik Kirkwood football Carthage
Allison Glenn Fort Zumwalt West soccer Stephens
Mikayla Goforth Francis Howell Central softball Avila
Toby Goodwin St. Charles baseball St. Charles CC
Emily Griege Westminster ice hockey Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Abby Grohmann Gibault volleyball Greenville
Lucas Hammond St. Louis U. High soccer Johns Hopkins
Dave'Yana Harding Duchesen tennis St. Mary (Kan.)
Adam Hastings Chaminade baseball Johnson County
Shelby Hawk Collinsville soccer Lewis & Clark
Molly Heller Nerinx Hall soccer DePauw
Jarah Hoffman Holt softball St. Charles CC
Brookyn Hollander St. Louis U. High volleyball Wittenberg
Sophie Howell Kirkwood swimming Olivet Nazarene
MacKenzie Hurst Warrenton softball St. Charles CC
Graden Jansen Kirkwood lacrosse Milwaukee Engineering
Robert Johns Lafayette baseball State Fair
Ian Junkin Washington baseball Moberly
Alyssa King St. Charles wrestling Missouri Baptist
Samantha Kozlowski Liberty softball East Central
Kailynn Kruep Mater Dei basketball/softball Blackburn
Myles Kruger Kirkwood baseball Rhodes
Sydney Ladage Oakville soccer Hiram
Ian Lancaster Kirkwood baseball East Central
Emma Lanz Affton softball Jefferson
Ryan Lavery Priory soccer Benedictine, Kan.
Cal L'Hommedieu Priory soccer Washington
Emily Likes Warrenton volleyball Ottawa
Kamryn Link Gillespie baseball Johnson County
Courtnee Lowery Herculaneum softball Jefferson
Claire Markovich Timberland soccer Columbia College
Lauren McGualey Marquette field hockey DePauw
Haidyn McGill O'Fallon baseball John A. Wood
Maddox Meier St. Charles baseball William Jewell
Megan Menaj Lindbergh volleyball Washington
Max Mentel Westminster baseball Jefferson
Jack Meyer Pacific baseball East Central
Kara Middleton Francis Howell Central lacrosse Aurora
Kanise Mills Lift for Life basketball Principia
Lucas Morgan Owensville cross country William Woods
Delaney Morio Mascoutah volleyball Webster
Ahren Muehleisen Westminster trap shooting Montreat
Will Muench Timberland baseball State Fair
Payten Mugele Wesclin baseball Lincoln Land
Anna Murphy Marquette soccer Fontbonne
Kylie Murray Alton Marquette volleyball Baker
Nick Muskopf Belleville West baseball Lewis & Clark
Arielle Neal Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage
Brysen Nepute Francis Howell baseball San Jacinto
Maci Nolie Sullivan volleyball Jefferson
Alex Nortrup Fort Zumwalt North soccer William Woods
Erin O'Connell Nerinx Hall soccer Illinois College
Avary Osborne Edwardsville field hockey Earlham
Jadyn Patton Westminster trap shooting Emmanuel
Sam Paule Washington baseball State Fair
Cameron Pidcock Kirkwood baseball Jefferson
Molly Prichard Pacific track State Fair
Haley Puetz Borgia softball Central Methodist
Gavin Reidel Fort Zumwalt South baseball Jefferson
Amilio Renteria Belleville West baseball Harris Stowe
Abbi Renwick Seckman soccer Illinois College
Addie Rhea Ursuline softball William Woods
Cooper Robertson Fort Zumwalt West baseball St. Charles CC
Isabella Rodriguez Holt volleyball William Penn
Ayden Rogers Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Tyler Rosecrans Columbia baseball Hannibal-LaGrange
Eve Sandoval Fort Zumwalt West softball East Central
Alyssa Sauls Alton softball Lewis & Clark
Sydney Shields Kirkwood lacrosse DePauw
Paige Siebert Jefferson volleyball Missouri Valley
Vito Signaigo Liberty rowing Milwaukee Engineering
Ethan Simpson Pacific baseball East Central
Haylie Silva Lutheran South soccer Culver-Stockton
Dillon Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC
Logan Slinkard Lutheran South baseball St. Louis CC
Mason Snider Pacific baseball East Central
Emma Storck Webster Groves soccer Wilmington (Ohio)
Lily Stout Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Missouri Baptist
Olivia Stroker Incarnate Word softball Concordia (Ill.)
Alexa Swaller Cor Jesu volleyball Univ. of Dallas
Bea Talbott Ladue field hockey Connecticut College
Christopher Taylor Granite City soccer Health Sciences & Pharmacy
Olivia Thurman Kirkwood rowing Williams
Jackson Tobias Warrenton golf Central Methodist
Grant Trentmann Washington baseball Moberly
Rayne VanReed Warrenton volleyball East Central
Emily Wagner St. Charles bowling Missouri Baptist
Riley Watson Liberty volleyball Fontbonne
Brennan Weik Columbia baseball St. Louis CC
Mia Wikoff Liberty soccer Fontbonne
Anamaria Wilson Oakville golf St. Mary (Neb.)
Brady Wilson Francis Howell baseball Jefferson
Thaddeaus Woodard Kirkwood lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Lily Work Cor Jesu softball Webster
Ashlynn Wuebbels Belleville West soccer Greenville
Emalee Young Fort Zumwalt West volleyball William Penn
Megan Zablonski Timberland volleyball Webster
Nina Zimmermann Washington wrestling Missouri Baptist
Brayden Zyung Civic Memorial soccer Southwestern Illinois
