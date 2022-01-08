St. Mary’s Coleman commits to Jackson State at All-American Bowl

Kevin Coleman Jr. is headed to Jackson State University.

The standout wide receiver announced his commitment to the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision program on national television while participating Saturday at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.

The area’s top uncommitted player, Coleman graduated from St. Mary’s after the fall semester and will enroll early.

Coleman chose Jackson State after cutting down more than 30 offers to a select few that also included Florida State, Miami, Oregon and USC.

Located in Jackson, Mississippi, Jackson State is led by head coach Deion Sanders, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 after an NFL career that included five teams between 1989 and 2005, including one Super Bowl title each with the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders led Jackson State to an 11-2 record in 2021, including the program's first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship since 2007.

The 5-foot-11 and 170-pound Coleman is ranked as the top prospect in Missouri by national recruiting services 247sports and Rivals. He’s also Missouri’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year.