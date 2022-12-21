St. Mary's Roberts signs with Mizzou; McIntosh inks with Kansas State

St. Mary’s seniors Jamal Roberts and Donovan McIntosh are best friends.

They embarked on recruiting trips together, they are teammates on the St. Mary’s track team, and on Wednesday, they sat side-by-side signing national letters of intent to play Division I college football during a ceremony at St. Mary’s High.

Roberts, an all-state running back, signed with the University of Missouri. McIntosh, an all-state cornerback, inked with Kansas State University.

Missouri and Kansas State are scheduled to play each other Sept. 18, 2023, in Columbia, Missouri.

“We’ll have a little rivalry and talk some stuff,” McIntosh said, with a smile.

The path to putting ink to paper contained its share of heartache along the way. Roberts and McIntosh played on the St. Mary’s varsity football team as freshmen and endured a tough 15-14 loss to Platte County in a Class 4 state semifinal in 2019.

The following year, the state championship-caliber Dragons had their postseason abruptly end due to a COVID-19 forfeit.

“That made me who I am now,” Roberts said. “I didn’t take anything for granted, and during those breaks, I tried to perfect myself as a person and a football player.”

As a junior in 2021, Roberts announced his arrival in the season opener against Lutheran North, rushing eight times for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

He scored touchdowns in 10 of 13 games that season, and saved his best for last, rushing for 171 yards against Mexico in a Class 3 state semifinal and 114 yards in the state championship game victory over St. Pius X (Kansas City).

“That junior season was my breakout season, and it let everybody know what was coming my senior season,” Roberts said.

And his senior season was sensational. Roberts gained 1,899 yards rushing, averaged 11.4 yards per carry and scored 31 touchdowns, helping St. Mary’s earn the Class 4 state title.

“He improved so much in that one year and most people didn’t see it because he’s so good,” St. Mary’s coach Ken Turner said. “He’s always been powerful, he’s always been fast, but it is outstanding to see how he reads (defenses) and how he moves the ball hand-to-hand.”

Despite several offers, the decision to play at Missouri was relatively easy for Roberts.

“They made me feel at home. They welcomed my family in right away, and I could see myself in that offense,” Roberts said.

McIntosh felt at home after his first visit to Kansas State, the reigning Big 12 champions.

“I knew it was the right fit. I built great relationships with the coaches, and it’s a program that likes to win.” said McIntosh, who held a lavender phone case in homage to the Wildcats’ uniform color.

The 6-foot-3 shutdown cornerback also excelled in championship settings.

As a junior, McIntosh scored on a 28-yard interception return and a 45-yard pass reception to propel St. Mary’s to a 56-0 victory over St. Pius X (Kansas City), the largest margin of victory in Missouri championship game history.

“He’s what the colleges want, a tall kid, long arms and super-fast,” Turner said. “He can stay with you, and he can run you down.”

And it was hard to run down McIntosh whenever he touched the ball on offense. Five of his 12 career receptions went for touchdowns, including three in the playoffs.

The unceremonious postseason exits as underclassmen made McIntosh and Roberts hungry to win a state title as juniors. The announcement from the Archdiocese of St. Louis that St. Mary’s would shut its doors at the conclusion of the school year provided additional motivation to repeat the feat.

“Thinking the school was going to close made us want to win even more,” McIntosh said.

Roberts added, “It could have been everybody’s last year, so we wanted to make it the biggest year.”

It has since been announced St. Mary’s will remain open, allowing Roberts and McIntosh to ease their minds as they embark on their next championship quest.

Both run on the St. Mary’s track team, with Roberts being a member of the reigning Class 3 champion 400-and 800-meter relay teams. It is a sport that both credit for helping them reach the signing ceremony held Wednesday.

“Running track helped a lot. I wasn’t at the peak of my speed as a freshman and sophomore, and it helped me learn how to get my balance and preserve my energy,” said Roberts, who also plays chess, dabbles in photography and organizes social events as an Academy captain at St. Mary’s.

Roberts and McIntosh experienced a seesaw of highs and lows while playing high school football together, and it helped make their signing day Wednesday feel even more special.

“It’s a dream come true,” McIntosh said. “And it felt good to share this day with my best friend.”

St. Mary's signing day