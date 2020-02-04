The last big fish in the pond, Trinity's St. John has signing day spotlight to himself

When the news broke that Barry Odom was fired as Mizzou’s coach on Nov. 30, St. John took to Twitter the next day to announce he would reopen his recruitment and use up what remained of his five official visits.

“I had a great relationship with the (old) staff,” St. John said. “I didn’t know the new staff. I had to do what’s best for me.”

St. John’s size makes him a tantalizing prospect. He’s grown several inches over the last year and has the physical tools to be a wrecking ball regardless of whether he lines up at tackle or guard.

“He’s a heck of an athlete,” Trinity coach John Randle said. “His ability and his football IQ are very high. It’s what makes him very, very special.”

Randle praised St. John’s leadership as a strong mentor to younger players in the program and on the offensive line. A four-year starter, St. John and his veteran teammates were crucial as the Titans weathered a mid-season coaching change and other drama to make their third state semifinal appearance in four years.

“He’s a good leader and has an effect on the players around him,” Randle said.