Trinity's Cannon ready to fly with the Cardinals

The 6-foot-3 senior receiver had offers from multiple Power Five schools such as Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri and Penn State. But he chose the Atlantic Coast Conference school because it had been watching him since the very start of the recruiting process.

"They've always shown the love and showed that I'd be great in their system," Cannon said.

Cannon led the team with 391 yards on 11 catches during a five-game COVID-shortened season. In his career at Trinity, he totaled 761 yards on 38 receptions with eight touchdowns.

Randle saw the versatility in his receiver and thinks he has the skills to play any position.

"They're getting a heck of a ballplayer," Randle said. "He can play anywhere, not just receiver. They're getting an all-around athlete and someone who plays with all heart."

Cannon doesn't care where he plays although he says wide out is his first choice.

"I just want to play football," Cannon said. "Any way I can help the team, I want to be out there."

Making a college decision in the middle of a pandemic presented a few complications for Cannon. Not being able to go on a visit to the campus or meet face to face with the coaching staff was a drawback.