Westminster's Webb hopes to continue ascension at New Mexico State

Sterling Webb begged.

The Westminster two-way lineman pleaded.

But Wildcats football coach Butler B'ynote' would not give in.

Prior to Webb's junior campaign in August of 2020, B'ynote' refused to let Webb play on the defensive side of the ball during the annual Blue and White preseason scrimmage.

"I figured nobody would be able to block him and he'd ending up destroying everyone out there," B'ynote' said. "He didn't like it, but as a coach, what are you going to do? I can't turn him loose on his own teammates."

Webb had to settle for playing just the offensive half of the exhibition affair.

"I didn't like it, I tried to talk him out of it," Webb said. "No matter what I said, he wouldn't let me do it."

B'ynote', who was a running back in the NFL for Carolina and Denver, had the right idea.

The 6-foot-2, 260-pound Webb has been terrorizing quarterbacks and running backs on a regular basis since his junior campaign.

Webb capped off a short but impressive high school career Wednesday by signing to play college football for at the NCAA Division I level for New Mexico State University. There will be a short ceremony held next week at the Town and Country school.

B'ynote' knew Webb was special right from the start. And he wanted to make sure his difference maker did not harm his own teammates.

Even this season, B'ynote' had Webb hold back in practice, at least on the defensive side.

"Sometimes, it was hard to do," the soft-spoken Webb said. "But I knew the reason behind it."

Webb developed into one of the top defensive linemen in the state with an impressive senior campaign. He recorded a team-best 28 tackles for loss and posted seven sacks. Plus, he did it all despite the opposition running away from him at every opportunity.

Webb was a third-team selection on the Post-Dispatch All-Metro football team.

"When you see him in person, it's easy to see that he's really special," says B'ynote', who had a solid career as a running back at Ohio State University. "New Mexico State is really getting a diamond in the rough."

Webb has done considerable damage in just one full season. He hurt his knee in the third game of his sophomore year and missed the rest of that season.

Westminster played just four games in his junior season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Which made this past campaign extra important.

"I was anxious to get out there and show what I could do," Webb said.

Webb was not highly recruited and received just two other NCAA Division I offers — from Austin Peay University and Southeast Missouri State.

New Mexico State began its recruiting of Webb just more than a month ago.

But the Florissant resident was hooked once he made a visit to the Las Cruces campus.

"For a kid that grew up in this area and all he saw were a bunch of buildings and highways all his life, the desert and the mountain landscape was impressive to him," said his father Steve, who played college football at Prairie View A&M.

Webb was also impressed with Aggies head coach Jerry Kill, who has a 151-101 record during stops at Minnesota, SIU Carbondale and Northern Illinois.

B'ynote' said Webb has a high ceiling. Always one of the biggest students in his class, he didn't take up football until he was in seventh grade.

Webb's improvement from his junior to senior seasons makes him a promising candidate to continue that upward climb.

"I know I've got to get better," Webb said.

Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

Area college signings for NCAA Division I and II schools, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Sydney Acker Villa Duchesne field hockey St. Louis U.
Delaney Ahearn Nerinx Hall soccer Mississippi State
Kyla Allen Jefferson track Southwest Baptist
Joshua Anderson Westminster football Eastern Michigan
Reagan Andrew MICDS football Butler
Annie Arand Borgia volleyball Missouri S&T
Alexis Arnel Howell Central volleyball Truman State
Matthew Austin Pacific football Quincy
Reese Baechle Francis Howell gymnastics Missouri
Connor Bain Triad baseball Drury
Derrick Baker St. Louis U. High football William Jewell
Rose Baldus Ursuline soccer Truman State
Jaylen Banks Lutheran North football SIU Carbondale
Luca Bartoni CBC soccer Maryville
Dylan Bates Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri S&T
Chase Beattie Holt baseball St. Louis U.
Gabriella Becker Lindbergh soccer Missouri State
Macie Begley St. Dominic soccer SIU Edwardsville
PJ Behan MICDS lacrosse Brown
Collin Bell CBC football Butler
Tre Bell Parkway West football Lindenwood
Meghan Belrose Ursuline soccer Northern Kentucky
Reagen Berra Troy soccer McKendree
Daniel Berry Cahokia football McKendree
Jordan Berry Summit softball Cedarville
Tabitha Bevan Parkway North track SIU Carbondale
Jacqueline Beville Cor Jesu volleyball South Alabama
Liz Bierhals Whitfield field hockey Maryville
Grace Bindbeutel St. Dominic soccer Oklahoma State
Evan Binder Whitfield wrestling Air Force
Kyra Blondin Francis Howell lacrosse Rockhurst
Keegan Bluette Webster Groves soccer Truman State
Ava Blum Nerinx Hall soccer Omaha
Paige Boeger Clayton soccer SMU
Ian Bollinger Gibault golf Lewis
Will Bonnett Parkway West swimming BYU
Andrew Bontrager Timberland football William Jewell
Dalton Boruff Breese Central baseball Lindenwood
Cole Boston Timberland baseball McKendree
Julia Boyher Summit track Lindenwood
Sarah Bozeman Fort Zumwalt South soccer Memphis
Mason Breidenbach Marquette baseball Bradley
Ella Brinkmann Borgia volleyball Maryville
Chase Brock Whitfield baseball Lindenwood
Chris Brooks Jr. St. Louis U. High football Wisconsin
Brian Brown Lutheran North football SIU Carbondale
Kinley Brown Francis Howell soccer South Carolina
Lily Brown Borgia volleyball Maryville
Macy Brown Incarnate Word softball McKendree
Mason Brown Summit football Lindenwood
Symondrea Brown Cahokia football McKendree
Jaiden Bryant Incarnate Word basketball Missouri State
Luther Burden East St. Louis football Missouri
Finley Burns Marquette volleyball Lindenwood
Steven Busch John Burroughs swimming South Carolina
Bradley Butler Lafayette football Butler
Owen Butler Lafayette football Butler
Dillion Byrkit CBC soccer William Jewell
Audrey Cain Alton Marquette golf McKendree
Nasim Cairo Edwardsville football Southeast Missouri
Brecken Calcari MICDS field hockey New Hampshire
Caden Cannon O'Fallon golf Florida A&M
Kenneth Cargill Lafayette football Washburn
Jacob Carmack Freeburg football Truman State
Chris Caston St. Mary's football Lincoln
Gina Catanzaro Triad soccer Maryville
Emily Chadwick Howell Central softball Missouri State
Hailey Chambliss Eureka soccer Missouri State
Tyler Charlton CBC baseball Missouri State
Ellie Choate St. Joseph's tennis Navy
Anna Chor O'Fallon soccer Texas-El Paso
Claire Christeson Civic Memorial basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Avery Christopher O'Fallon soccer Western Kentucky
Jenna Clark Webster Groves golf Maryville
Jordan Coleman Ball State football Ball State
Kevin Coleman St. Mary's football Jackson State
Elizabeth Collins O'Fallon softball McKendree
Cami Crouch Nerinx Hall track Alabama
Alivia Daniels Troy softball Truman State
Dallis Darnell Troy softball Lindenwood
Parker Dempsey Timberland baseball Drury
Rylee Denbow Howell Central basketball Quincy
Alyssa Dennis Kirkwood swimming Colgate
Ryan Dickherber Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Jordan Dix Parkway South track Jacksonville
Andrew Doehring Lafayette wrestling SIU Edwardsville
Tanner Dougherty St. Louis U. High volleyball St. Francis
Piper Douglas Parkway Central lacrosse Quincy
Shaya Dry Principia field hockey St. Louis U.
Kaylie Drysdale Cor Jesu beach volleyball Georgia State
Kinsey Dueker Troy track Lindenwood
Jack DuMont St. Louis U. High baseball St. Louis U.
Adam DuPont Lindbergh football Quincy
Jessica Earley Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
Abby Eberwine Francis Howell soccer Truman State
Izzy Ehrlich Francis Howell volleyball Augustana
Sam Emrick Howell Central golf Lindenwood
Schuler Erickson Hermann football Missouri Southern
Elle Evans Edwardsville basketball North Dakota State
Jeff Fearnley Howell Central baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Payton Federmann Edwardsville soccer Omaha
Kendyll Feiste Fort Zumwalt West soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Lydia Feiste Fort Zumwalt West softball Lindenwood
Kathryn Ferguson Lafayette tennis Cincinnati
Dorothy Fife Lindbergh field hockey Maryville
Anna Finley Owensville basketball Missouri S&T
Kaitlyn Finnegan Cor Jesu soccer Maryville
Allie Fishering Incarnate Word soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ally Fitzgerald Marquette basketball Colorado
Cameron Flynn Fort Zumwalt South lacrosse Colorado Mesa
Sarah Foley Belleville West soccer Illinois
Tyson Ford John Burroughs football Notre Dame
Tyler Freiner Timberland track Missouri
Joey Friedel Fort Zumwalt South golf Missouri S&T
Anthony Fumagalli Timberland baseball Illinois-Springfield
Joey Funk Vianney baseball Drury
Quinten Gallagher CBC water polo McKendree
Ramiri Gardner Fort Zumwalt South volleyball Southeast Missouri
Landon Gelven MICDS lacrosse St. Joseph's
Abigail Gerstner Nerinx Hall lacrosse Rockhurst
Mason Gessert Troy football Truman State
Kameron Gillespie McCluer football Pittsburg State
Alex Ginnever Holt football Eastern Illinois
Alex Gitt Parkway West baseball Lindenwood
Carolina Glastetter Borgia volleyball Maryville
Carly Glendinning Timberland volleyball Cincinnati
Emma Gober St. Dominic field hockey Maryville
Morgan Goodrich Lindbergh softball Indiana State
Marquis Gracial St. Charles football Missouri
Grace Grana Affton lacrosse Lincoln Memorial
Sophia Green St. Dominic soccer Drury
Conner Greninger St. Louis U. High football Southwest Baptist
Nathan Grewe St. Dominic soccer Truman State
Rylee Griffith Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Diego Guzman Kirkwood soccer Truman State
Abby Hacker Fort Zumwalt South soccer Quincy
Alyssa Haile Howell Central softball Missouri S&T
Lily Haire Fort Zumwalt South soccer Quincy
Mia Ham Parkway North soccer Quincy
Mikenna Ham Parkway North soccer Quincy
Bogden Hamilton MICDS fencing Columbia
Mary Hardy Parkway West soccer Murray State
Zaire Harrell MICDS basketball Kansas City
Arlen Harris Jr. Lutheran St. Charles football Stanford
Jay Harris Timberland football Northwest Missouri
Sydney Harris Edwardsville basketball Central Michigan
Tori Hatton Troy softball Lindenwood
Tristen Head Wright City softball Tennessee Tech
Patrick Heitert CBC football Southeast Missouri
Allison Hemsath Francis Howell softball Washburn
Sophie Henriksen MICDS swimming Penn
Brooke Highmark Westminster basketball Belmont
Eli Hill Freeburg baseball Eastern Illinois
Mia Hinkamper Cor Jesu volleyball Quincy
Maci Hockett Edwardsville soccer Southeast Missouri
Quin Hoening Francis Howell golf Missouri S&T
Maddie Hoffman Cor Jesu volleyball Wingate
Zack Hoffman Lafayette baseball Missouri Southern
Hayley Hogenmiller Seckman soccer Murray State
Zoe Houston Francis Howell soccer Southeast Missouri
Rylee Howard Lafayette soccer Wisconsin
Sami Huck Potosi softball Missouri
Cooper Hyken John Burroughs track Bucknell
Maggie Illig Troy soccer Michigan State
Marisa Jacknewitz Nerinx Hall cross country Army
Lily Jackson St. Charles West cross country Omaha
Rachel Jackson Francis Howell soccer Lindenwood
Logan Jacobson St. Pius X football Northern Illinois
Alayna Jakul Orchard Farm soccer Southeast Missouri
Mackenzie James O'Fallon soccer Western Michigan
Allison Jansen St. Joseph's volleyball Colorado Mines
Ethan Jennings Parkway West volleyball Pepperdine
Justus Johnson CBC football Murray State
Kyle Johnson Wright City baseball Lindenwood
Hailey Jolliff Liberty soccer Central Missouri
Christian Jones East St. Louis basketball Missouri
Mathew Jones Lafayette baseball Harding
Hannah Kampwerth Breese Central volleyball McKendree
Riley Katen Holt soccer Southwest Baptist
Ana Keller Triad track SIU Edwardsville
Nate Kemp St. Dominic baseball Missouri S&T
Amira Khayyat Liberty soccer Quincy
Brooke Kittner Kirkwood soccer Coastal Carolina
Olivia Klump Oakville volleyball Maryville
Jordan Knight Eureka lacrosse UVA Wise
Nick Kramer St. Louis U. High basketball St. Louis U.
Grogan Krauss Howell North volleyball Missouri S&T
Drew Krobath Summit football Lindenwood
Chase Krug Pacific football Quincy
Allison Kruger Liberty track Kentucky
Sydney Lane Edwardsville soccer SIU Edwardsville
Ava Langheim Whitfield diving Pepperdine
Jessica Larson St. Dominic soccer Missouri
Casen Lawrence Westminster basketball Truman State
Jalen Lee Fort Zumwalt North football South Dakota State
Noah Leingang Westminster baseball Maryville
Robert LeMaster CBC football Truman State
Riley Lewis Edwardsville golf Iowa
Caleb Lind Lutheran St. Charles cross country Bradley
Alex Lindewirth Holt soccer Bellarmine
Kinlee Lippert Triad soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Marissa Liu Parkway West field hockey MIT
Rolen Lively Mehlville volleyball McKendree
Anna Lockhead MICDS field hockey Colgate
Madeline Lotspeich Fort Zumwalt West soccer Indiana State
Brian Loudenslager Kirkwood lacrosse Drury
Tara Lowe Nerinx Hall cross country William Woods
Lizzy Ludwig Freeburg softball Kansas
Matt Ludwig Lindbergh football Quincy
Ryan Luitjohan Edwardsville track Southern Indiana
Austin Mahoney Fort Zumwalt South football Missouri S&T
Katie Malzahn O'Fallon Christian beach volleyball Lindenwood
Evan Margherita CBC baseball Quincy
Maya Martin Lafayette tennis Rockhurst
Luke Matschiner CBC baseball Drury
Eliza Maupin Webster Groves basketball Kansas State
Matthew Mayer CBC football Missouri S&T
Mia Mazzola Eureka softball Abilene Christian
Cameron McCrary Fort Zumwalt West swimming Missouri S&T
Jake McCutcheon Francis Howell baseball Missouri State
Ella Mead Lindbergh volleyball UNC Pembroke
Caleb Merritt John Burroughs football Wyoming
KJ Miley Whitfield wrestling Little Rock
Jacob Millard Lutheran St. Charles baseball Missouri-St. Louis
LJ Minner Westminster football Washburn
Jacob Mishkin Crossroads baseball McKendree
Brandon Mitchell-Day MICDS basketball Dartmouth
Anna Moehn Cor Jesu swimming Penn
Riley Monroe St. Dominic field hockey Maryville
Julia Monson O'Fallon track Eastern Illinois
Paige Montgomery Waterloo volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Regan Moody Althoff soccer Illinois
Taryn Moore Marquette soccer SIU Edwardsville
Dylan Moulton Lafayette swimming UMass
Samad Mounger Summit football Quincy
Logan Mueller Columbia baseball Quincy
Finnegan Mulvaney Kirkwood swimming Drury
Maddie Muhr Incarnate Word soccer Kansas City
McKenzie Murphy Columbia beach volleyball North Florida
Lee Naber MICDS swimming Virginia Tech
Mary Kate Neal Howell Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Josh Newell St. Charles West baseball Lindenwood
Mia Nicastro St. Charles West basketball St. Louis U.
Sophia Nittinger Webster Groves basketball Eastern Michigan
Molly O'Brien John Burroughs track Davidson
Nnenna Okpara Parkway Central track Illinois State
Kate Oliver MICDS field hockey Harvard
Kylee Orf Liberty softball Southwest Baptist
Caiden Otte Troy baseball Drury
Payton Oviatt Nerinx Hall soccer McKendree
Ellie Paloucek Webster Groves soccer St. Louis U.
Makai Parton Pacific football Quincy
Baker Pashea St. Louis U. High track Dartmouth
Emily Passini Cor Jesu soccer Bellarmine
Kaitlyn Patke Borgia basketball Truman State
Cameron Paul Kirkwood football Southeast Missouri
Kharis Perona Westminster lacrosse Rockhurst
Kenzie Petch Marquette field hockey Maryville
Brad Phillips Parkway Central shotgun Lindenwood
Gracie Piar Alton Marquette golf CSU Northridge
Skylinn Pogue Eureka softball Iowa
Vanessa Polk John Burroughs volleyball Pepperdine
Grace Pottebaum John Burroughs field hockey North Carolina
Jack Potteiger Summit baseball Eastern Illinois
Alyssa Powell Alton Marquette basketball McKendree
Hunter Powell St. Dominic archery Lindenwood
Brynn Presley Triad soccer Maryville
Brooke Punnewaert Nerinx Hall swimming Tampa
Kaleb Purdy De Smet football Kansas
Easton Rakers Breese Central baseball Lindenwood
Mia Rallo St. Joseph's golf Central Missouri
Morgan Ramthun Incarnate Word basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Anna Raumschuh Ursuline lacrosse Mars Hill
Tyler Rauser Francis Howell baseball Truman State
John Rea Triad baseball Lindenwood
Nolan Reed North County football Southeast Missouri
Jadyn Renth Edwardsville soccer Northeastern State
Chloe Rhine Summit softball St. Louis U.
David Richard Liberty football McKendree
Grant Richars St. Dominic baseball Coastal Carolina
Joey Riggs Wright City track Southwest Baptist
Haley Ritchie Eureka lacrosse Grand Valley State
Kaian Robers-Day Festus football Baylor
Tess Roberts Liberty soccer Concordia St. Paul
Ayden Robinson CBC football Missouri Southern
Ella Roesch Parkway West soccer Indiana State
Alaina Ronning Westminster rowing Kansas
Isabella Ross Clayton rowing Kansas State
Nathan Ruble St. Pius X football Northern Illinois
Eric Ruess Festus football Missouri State
Ashtin Rustemeyer Lutheran St. Charles football Arkansas State
Joe Ruzicka Webster Groves baseball Belmont
Nathan Ryan Troy football Truman State
Tia Sansone Whitfield field hockey Maryville
Taytum Scarborough St. Dominic soccer Illinois-Springfield
Gavin Schaefer Timberland track Valparaiso
Cooper Scharff St. Louis U. High swimming Wisconsin
Madison Scheer Eureka volleyball Auburn
Peyton Schieppe O'Fallon track Bradley
Rachel Schipper St. Dominic volleyball Maryville
Gabby Schlapper Duchesne soccer Missouri State
Maddie Schneiderhahn Ursuline soccer Miami (Ohio)
Owen Schneider Summit baseball Missouri Southern
Blair Schonhorst CBC football Ball State
Breanna Schreimann St. Dominic volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Ryan Schwendeman St. Dominic football SIU Carbondale
Jack Schwering St. Dominic soccer Western Illinois
Kellen Scruggs O'Fallon baseball Missouri Western
Madilyn Sell Marquette volleyball Missouri
Jeremy Sheffield Westminster baseball Georgetown
Samantha Short Notre Dame soccer Southwest Baptist
Ellie Sigman Lafayette gymnastics West Virginia
Macy Silvey Edwardsville basketball SIU Edwardsville
Ayalew Sisay Timberland baseball Indianapolis
Cora Skaggs Eureka softball Arkansas Tech
Isaiah Slaughter Holt football Southwest Baptist
Anis Smajlovic Mehlville soccer Akron
Ethan Smith Lindbergh baseball Missouri Southern
Hannah Smith Eureka soccer St. Louis U.
Kathryn Smith Belleville East golf McKendree
Parker Smith Westminster baseball Drury
Anna Sommer Parkway South volleyball USC Aiken
Ashtoon Soots Fort Zumwalt West soccer Lindenwood
Henry Staebell St. Dominic soccer William Jewell
Grace Stafford Lafayette golf Drury
Mia Stahl Parkway South lacrosse Youngstown State
Kyndal Stark Lebanon bowling Quincy
Giavonna Starman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Missouri State
Julie Steiger Francis Howell soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Ben Stelken Lindbergh football Southwest Baptist
Spencer Stephenson Howell North baseball McKendree
Lydia Strasser Holt soccer Southwest Baptist
Dylan Tate Eureka baseball Lindenwood
Kayelyn Tate Parkway Central track VCU
Kellen Thames Pattonville basketball St. Louis U.
Isaac Thompson St. Louis U. High football Missouri
Tyler Tieman Althoff baseball Truman State
Sydney Tolbert Marquette diving Lindenwood
Alex Turley Webster Groves wrestling Hofstra
Dareonte Turman Summit football Quincy
Connor Turnbull Fort Zumwalt North basketball Butler
Rashad Turner Carnahan football Southeast Missouri
Saniah Tyler Incarnate Word basketball Kentucky
Ryan Ulm Fort Zumwalt West baseball Quincy
Jane Upmeyer Kirkwood rowing Clemson
Maddie Vanderheyden O'Fallon golf Maryville
Megan VanValkenburgh Parkway West swimming Butler
Carlie Vick Westminster basketball Florida Atlantic
Jack Wagoner Marquette soccer Indiana
Michael Walsh CBC baseball Lindenwood
Ryan Walsh Chaminade golf Loyola-Chicago
Ja'Marion Wayne Parkway West football Missouri
Jaydon Wannstedt Lutheran St. Charles football Murray State
Sterling Webb Westminster football New Mexico State
Adriana Weber St. Dominic lacrosse Drury
Charlie Weber Chaminade baseball Wofford
Camille Welker Cor Jesu soccer Iowa
Brianna Wellen Collinsville softball Quincy
Brenden White Howell Central baseball McKendree
Cameron Whitt St. Dominic football Missouri Western
Landon Willbrand Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Ally Williams Oakville volleyball Maryland
Zora Williams Francis Howell track St. Louis U.
Caldra Williford Lutheran North football Murray State
Tre'marr Willis McCluer football Lincoln
Jessica Willsey Marquette softball Evansville
Delanie Winkelmann St. Joseph's field hockey Maryville
Daniel Wissler Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri
Alex Wittenauer Westminster baseball Truman State
Roger Wolf Triad football McKendree
Sadie Wolf Lafayette soccer Colorado Mines
Ella Wolfard Lindbergh soccer Quincy
Emma Wood Fort Zumwalt North softball MSU Moorhead
Micah Worley Principia baseball Missouri
Kyle Wuebbling Holt football Truman State
Andrew Young Marquette basketball Missouri S&T
Charles Young III Lutheran St. Charles football SIU Carbondale
Alex Zoellner St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst

Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

Area college signings for NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college institutions, as submitted by athletics directors and coaches.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University

First Last High school Sport University
Jenna Achs Nerinx Hall softball Missouri Baptist
Madison Adolphsen Parkway North basketball William Woods
Kaley Adzick Lafayette softball Webster
Anthony Anderson St. Dominic volleyball St. Ambrose
Derrick Archer Howell North baseball Westminster
Lauren Argo Marquette softball Millikin
Clayton Arrowood St. Dominic sprint football Fontbonne
Abby Atherton Fort Zumwalt South basketball Hannibal-LaGrange
Xavier Austin Kirkwood football Missouri Baptist
Cassidy Avery Fort Zumwalt South softball Columbia College
Joey Avitia Washington football Concordia (Wis.)
Zachary Baker Timberland lacrosse Columbia College
Dantoine Ballard CBC bowling St. Mary (Kansas)
Kieffer Beckmann Eureka water polo Penn St.-Behrend
Ginaris Betancourt Diaz Lafayette softball Eureka
Amanda Beuth Triad swimming St. Ambrose
Josie Bezzole Howell Central softball Three Rivers
Cade Bobbitt Granite City soccer Missouri Baptist
Max Boland Webster Groves golf Occidental
Cameron Booth Duchesne soccer Webster
Katie Boston Nerinx Hall volleyball Carthage
Elliott Boyer Granite City soccer Southwestern Illinois
Grace Bray Fort Zumwalt West soccer Fontbonne
Ayden Brendenkamp Fort Zumwalt North track Missouri Baptist
Christian Briggs Lafayette lacrosse Milwaukee Engineering
Cooper Brown Holt football Missouri Baptist
Piper Brown Parkway West soccer Missouri Baptist
Avery Budde Breese Central softball John A. Logan
Colin Bunner Holt football Missouri Baptist
John Butka John Burroughs baseball Chicago
Grant Campbell Lafayette baseball Grinnell
NaKaila Campbell Nerinx Hall lacrosse St. Louis Pharmacy
Emma Caplinger Timberland softball Rhodes
Emma Carr Fort Zumwalt East soccer Millikin
Maddie Casey Francis Howell soccer Southwestern Illinois
Izaac Cell Granite City soccer Blackburn
Joshua Clark John Burroughs football Grinnell
Sophie Colson Waterloo soccer Milwaukee Engineering
Catherine Connolly Howell North lacrosse St. Louis Pharmacy
Hayden Cook Lafayette baseball East Central
Rylie Crecelius Fort Zumwalt West basketball Lake Forest
Kylee Crowder Belleville East softball Pensacola State
Maddy Davis Waterloo softball Southwestern Illinois
Cadence Dempsey Fort Zumwalt South softball Lake Forest
Anand Dharmarajan John Burroughs basketball Case Western
Madison Dixon Hermann track William Woods
Clare Doering Summit wrestling Lakeland
Tanner Dougherty St. Louis U. High volleyball St. Francis
Jack Dunn Fort Zumwalt South baseball Mineral Area
Ethan Edinger Troy baseball Kirkwood CC
Hannah Emeling Howell North basketball Millikin
Ella Evans Liberty softball Belhaven
Audrey Evola Alton softball Briar Cliff
Ella Field St. Dominic soccer Belhaven
Alex Fillner Liberty football Missouri Baptist
Daniel Flier CBC baseball Jefferson
Carli Foersterling Alton Marquette softball Southwestern Illinois
Adison Foutch Breese Central softball John A. Logan
Zac Fruend Lutheran St. Charles baseball Moberly
Deshawn Fuller St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan
Adam Gates Kirkwood football Washington
Hailey Gerard Fort Zumwalt South cross country William Woods
Caroline Gibson Jerseyville softball Southwestern Illinois
Mackenzie Gieseler Marquette softball St. Louis CC
Sophie Gill-Kemper Columbia volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Brady Gotter O'Fallon swimming Stevenson
Trista Grobe De Soto softball Three Rivers
Aaron Guller John Burroughs football Chicago
Abby Hammond St. Dominic lacrosse UW River Falls
Aubrey Harris Pacific track Central (Iowa)
Lillian Harris Granite City cross country Missouri Baptist
Cameron Hart Fort Zumwalt West baseball Missouri Baptist
Payton Harting Parkway South soccer Webster
Landon Hartsell CBC soccer Wartburg
Blayne Holman Francis Howell baseball Moberly
Grace Hupp Kirkwood basketball Webster
Adelina Huric Bayless volleyball St. Louis CC
Hadleigh Iborg Troy soccer Millikin
Devon Jennings Howell North baseball East Central
Alex Johnson MICDS lacrosse Rhodes
Luke Johnston St. Louis U. High football Washington
Grace Justus Troy powerlifting Missouri Valley
Doug Kafigian Howell North baseball Hannibal-LaGrange
Emily Kantrovitz John Burroughs tennis Emory
Melissa Keeton Notre Dame soccer Fontbonne
Camryn Kessler Summit softball Jefferson
Emma Kinder St. Dominic lacrosse Indiana Tech
Elijah Kjellberg Parkway Central baseball Greenville
Madison Klein Parkway South softball Missouri Baptist
Logan Knapp Fort Zumwalt North football Culver-Stockton
Megan Korte Villa Duchesne volleyball Rose-Hulman
Erin Lamping John Burroughs swimming Bowdoin
Andi Lipic Cor Jesu soccer Trine
Abby Love Notre Dame soccer Fontbonne
Kyle Mager Webster Groves baseball Jefferson
Irena Malek Timberland soccer Millikin
Joey Marcinkiewicz Summit baseball Moberly
Gwen Marino Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Columbia College
Trinniti Matthews Howell Central basketball Webster
Ryan Mauney MICDS swimming Middlebury
Megan McBride Summit soccer Missouri Baptist
Elena McCarthy Kirkwood lacrosse Wartburg
Andie McCool Timberland softball St. Charles CC
Grace McGinnis Summit softball Jefferson
Kylee McKay Timberland soccer Evangel
Matthew Mehrhoff Summit football William Penn
Hannah Menke Summit track St. Louis Pharmacy
Andrew Meyers St. Dominic baseball State Fair
Grace Middendorf Marissa softball Wabash Valley
Ella Middleton Civic Memorial volleyball Illinois College
Theo Millas Belleville East football North Central
Sean Mitchell Alton Marquette baseball Parkland
Chelsey Moeckli Hermann volleyball Central Methodist
Cydney Moeckli Hermann volleyball Central Methodist
Payton Montana Seckman soccer Westminster
Brady Moore Breese Central basketball Rend Lake
Kyle Mosley Parkway Central baseball Aurora
Kellen Mottl Clayton swimming Colby
Chris Mueller Belleville East football Illinois Wesleyan
Jillian Nelson Alton Marquette soccer Concordia Moorhead
Dan Nickel Lindergh football Missouri Baptist
Meghan Nolte Holt volleyball Westminster
Maura Oge Notre Dame volleyball Fontbonne
Amanda Olivas Fort Zumwalt South soccer Nebraska Wesleyan
Hattie Ostermeyer Francis Howell softball Jefferson
Cayden Owens St. Louis U. High football Millikin
Ella Palm Mater Dei softball John A. Logan
Singh Paramanmol Granite City soccer Blackburn
Danny Parks Duchesne soccer Webster
Riley Petsch De Soto cross country Mineral Area
Kylie Petroski Althoff soccer Southwestern Illinois
Sami Picha Fort Zumwalt South softball State Fair
Julia Poole Freeburg volleyball Kaskaskia
Owen Powers Timberland baseball Jefferson
Thai Prakit O'Fallon golf North Park
Meghan Quinones Fort Zumwalt East soccer Westminster
Jacob Raines Troy football Missouri Baptist
Allison Recar De Soto cross country Mineral Area
Nevaeh Redmond Lebanon softball Fontbonne
Matthew Reinsch St. Dominic sprint football Fontbonne
Skyler Repp Timberland baseball Central Methodist
Colton Richardson Jefferson football Missouri Baptist
Wil Rieves Parkway Central soccer William Woods
Ellie Rodriguez Wright City soccer St. Charles CC
Averi Runge Timberland volleyball Millikin
Hayden Sanborn Vianney baseball Westminster
Adam Sausele Vianney basketball Columbia College
Justin Schnelt St. Dominic football Culver-Stockton
Joshua Schulhofer O'Fallon football Illinois College
Wyatt Seymour Timberland baseball Spoon River
Jack Shanahan Kirkwood baseball Jefferson
Drew Sharpe Parkway Central baseball St. Charles CC
Emily Rae Sheffield Holt softball Cornell College
William Sheppard Webster Groves football Missouri Valley
Cooper Shinn Timberland soccer Missouri Baptist
Hunter Shoulta Howell North baseball Moberly
Hannah Shylanski Fort Zumwalt North soccer Westminster
Joe Siervo Parkway Central baseball Jefferson
Jackson Smith Holt football Graceland
Caitlyn Snider Pacific soccer Missouri Baptist
Caron Spann St. Mary's football Iowa Wesleyan
Ben Spear O'Fallon volleyball Kansas Wesleyan
Andrew Staph Timberland lacrosse Columbia College
Jordan Starkey Troy volleyball Columbia College
Logan Stipes Francis Howell baseball Culver-Stockton
Britton Struewing Belleville East tennis Webster
Cooper Swift Liberty baseball Moberly
Niko Theodos John Burroughs swimming Kenyon
Gavin Thomas Clayton swimming Occidental
Willem Thomas Clayton swimming Occidental
Ted Toney Pacific football Missouri Baptist
Aiden Troup Kirkwood baseball Bethany
Sydney Tucker Timberland golf North Central
Mia Turner Affton soccer Westminster
Lauren Ulrich Eureka tennis Savannah A&D
Cole Vance Liberty baseball East Central
Kyleigh Villareal Summit softball Missouri Valley
Emily VonHatten Mater Dei softball Greenville
Lizzie Wagner John Burroughs track Washington
Ailene Walker Belleville East softball Lakeland
Kannon Walker Belleville East baseball Lakeland
Thornton Walker John Burroughs golf Grinnell
Taryn Wallace Alton volleyball Southwestern Illinois
Abby Wampler Summit swimming Davenport
Terry Washington McCluer football Graceland
Monte Weaver Parkway North track Missouri Baptist
Dyllan Weicht Holt soccer Missouri Baptist
Caitlyn Wheadon Howell North volleyball Westminster
Isaac Will Summit baseball Missouri Baptist
Lillian Williams Parkway North volleyball Allen
Hayden Wilson Fort Zumwalt West baseball Moberly
Nick Witcher St. Louis U. High lacrosse Centre
Ian Wolff Wright City baseball Black Hawk
Allison Woobright Alton Marquette volleyball Greenville
Luke Wright Parkway West baseball Heartland
Cooper Yates Timberland football Hamline
Michael Yemm St. Louis U. High volleyball Carthage
Frederic Zheng Owensville cross country William Woods
Alyssa Zimmerman Triad volleyball Southwestern Illinois
