Fort Zumwalt West's Wissler signs with Mizzou, turns focus to senior season

O'FALLON, Mo. — There is no question in Bill Wissler's mind.

The elder Wissler never hesitated when asked who was the better pitcher between him and his son, Fort Zumwalt West senior Daniel Wissler.

"He's definitely a better pitcher than I was at that age," Bill Wissler said.

The high praise came from a former pitcher in the Minnesota Twins organization on Wednesday as he watched his son sign a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Missouri.

"It feels really nice to have it official," Daniel Wissler said. "It's a lot of weight off my shoulders. It feels really good and I'm ready to go up there and compete."

Bill Wissler was an 11th-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 1991.

After four years and nearly 500 innings pitched in the Twins minor league system, including two years at the Triple-A level, Bill Wissler has imparted all the wisdom he could to his son anytime he's needed help.

"He's been my coach for as long as I can remember," Daniel Wissler said. "He's really taught me more than just the physical side of the game, but how to be mentally prepared. He's just been a great mentor for me."