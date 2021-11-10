Fort Zumwalt West's Wissler signs with Mizzou, turns focus to senior season

O'FALLON, Mo. — There is no question in Bill Wissler's mind.
The elder Wissler never hesitated when asked who was the better pitcher between him and his son, Fort Zumwalt West senior Daniel Wissler.
"He's definitely a better pitcher than I was at that age," Bill Wissler said.
The high praise came from a former pitcher in the Minnesota Twins organization on Wednesday as he watched his son sign a letter of intent to play baseball at the University of Missouri.
"It feels really nice to have it official," Daniel Wissler said. "It's a lot of weight off my shoulders. It feels really good and I'm ready to go up there and compete."
Bill Wissler was an 11th-round draft pick of the Minnesota Twins in 1991.
After four years and nearly 500 innings pitched in the Twins minor league system, including two years at the Triple-A level, Bill Wissler has imparted all the wisdom he could to his son anytime he's needed help.
"He's been my coach for as long as I can remember," Daniel Wissler said. "He's really taught me more than just the physical side of the game, but how to be mentally prepared. He's just been a great mentor for me."
That advanced knowledge of the game showed early in his career as coach Eric Gough saw the left-hander as a freshman and immediately knew Wissler was something special.
"Daniel soaked up all that knowledge from his father," Gough said. "He really understands the game situation and hitters' weakness and he understands his own strength and weakness. That's what separates him from other guys."
The 2021 third-team All-Metro outfielder was limited as a junior on the mound as he battled a labrum injury, but he showed skills other than pitching.
Wissler set a program record last season with 53 hits as the Jaguars finished as the Class 6 runner-up. He also had a team-high 43 RBI, stole 23 bases and scored 39 times.
"He's an exceptional two-way guy," Gough said.
Now that he's 100 percent, Wissler is ready to get back on the mound and let it rip.
"I definitely feel pretty excited about getting on the mound," Wissler said. "On the mound is definitely where I feel the most confident."
Wissler said he's also learned a lot from teammates, including last season's Jaguars leaders like Tanner Perry, Noah Hargraves and Nolan Miller.
"They showed that being a good player is making sure you're a good teammate first," Wissler said. "I know I'll play a bigger role on the pitching staff this year, but my goal is to help the team get back to the state title game."
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Tyler
|Tiemann
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Crace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lake Land
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lake Land
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois