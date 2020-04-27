Gaebe commits to play soccer for SLU

Union High standout junior forward Emily Gaebe gave a verbal commitment last week to play for the St. Louis University women’s soccer team.
Gaebe has provided 113 goals and 26 assists for Union, which she has led to a 47-6-1 record and a pair of fourth-place Class 3 girls soccer state tournament finishes the last two seasons.
“I was really interested in SLU because of how friendly all the staff and coaches were,” Gaebe said. “They really made me feel welcomed and I believe that SLU was really the best fit for me. I am confident that they will help me become a better player, as well.”
The verbal commitment is non-binding. Athletes in the class of 2021 can't officially sign for women’s soccer until Nov. 11, which is when the national letter of intent signing period begins.
Gaebe is a two-time first-team All-Metro girls soccer selection. She also is a standout basketball player at the Franklin County school.
“I'm very proud of what Emily has accomplished in her two years at Union,” Union coach Matt Fennessey said. “She has put in a tremendous amount of time. She is always working to improve her craft. Her signing with SLU is outstanding. She deserves to play at a university that will push her to her very best academically and athletically. I can't wait to watch her in Billiken blue.”
The girls soccer season and all spring high school sports were canceled in Missouri, wiping out Gaebe’s junior campaign.
Led by head coach Katie Shields, SLU’s women’s soccer program is rife with area talent. There are 16 players from the St. Louis metro area on the 2020 roster.
The Billikens went 17-4-2 last fall and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.
