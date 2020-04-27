Gaebe commits to play soccer for SLU

Union High standout junior forward Emily Gaebe gave a verbal commitment last week to play for the St. Louis University women’s soccer team.

Gaebe has provided 113 goals and 26 assists for Union, which she has led to a 47-6-1 record and a pair of fourth-place Class 3 girls soccer state tournament finishes the last two seasons.

“I was really interested in SLU because of how friendly all the staff and coaches were,” Gaebe said. “They really made me feel welcomed and I believe that SLU was really the best fit for me. I am confident that they will help me become a better player, as well.”

The verbal commitment is non-binding. Athletes in the class of 2021 can't officially sign for women’s soccer until Nov. 11, which is when the national letter of intent signing period begins.

Gaebe is a two-time first-team All-Metro girls soccer selection. She also is a standout basketball player at the Franklin County school.