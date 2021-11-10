Hill, Ludwig give Freeburg double the Division I signing fun

Hill was a 2021 first-team All-Metro baseball selection as an infielder. He posted a .448 batting average with a .705 slugging percentage, scored 44 times and collected 37 RBI as a junior.

"It was awesome — just a dream come true," Hill said.

Winning a state championship naturally helped draw more eyes toward the program.

"For (Hill) to get the looks and (colleges) showing interest in our guys, it's a big deal," Freeburg baseball coach Drew Gericke said. "We try to play the biggest competition we can. It helps them out."

Ludwig was the 2021 All-Metro spring softball player of the year and was a dual threat.

As a pitcher, Ludwig had a 20-2 record in the circle with a 0.58 earned run average and struck out 217 batters in 146 innings. She also hit a school-record 14 home runs and hit for a .494 average.

"Whenever she pitched her first game as a freshman, we were like, 'Ok, we can work with this,' " Freeburg softball coach Becky Mueth said. "We had sent off a good pitcher before and didn't know exactly what we had coming in, but whenever (Ludwig) took the circle in the first game, she had that presence. She's only improved on that since then."