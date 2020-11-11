MICDS field hockey standout Baker takes big leap to Columbia

Baker also perfected a new skill prior to the season — the long-distance throw. Her ability to scoop the ball and hoist it skyward almost 40 yards downfield allowed the Rams to alleviate pressure and begin counterattacks.

“I used those a lot during the high school season," Baker said. "They not only go really far, but they’re hard to receive for the other team."

The ability to learn and master new skills also has guided her career path.

At MICDS, Baker is taking an independent study course on computer creation and software design and plans to major in engineering or computer science at Columbia. She also understands the need to increase the number of women in STEM-related fields.

“Not many of my friends are thinking about going into STEM fields and I say, ‘It’s so much fun, and we need more (women) in there.’ " Baker said. "It definitely motivates me to want to go into (a STEM field) and stick with it."

Another passion for Baker is volunteerism and she recently earned the Congressional Award for Service. She is a member of National Charity League, where she organizes shelves at Food Outreach and organizes supplies for teachers and students at KidSmart.