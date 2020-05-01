O'Fallon Christian's Schroer commits to play soccer for Miami of Ohio

Schroer announced via the Lou Fusz Soccer Twitter page she given a verbal commitment to play women's soccer at Miami of Ohio in the fall of 2021.

“This is a weight lifted off my shoulders because I like Miami of Ohio and I just feel really comfortable with my decision,” Schroer said. “The one thing that stood out to me from the beginning was the coaches. The campus is also extremely beautiful. The biggest thing that really helped with my decision is that I could see myself going to school there, even if I couldn't play sports.”

Schroer's verbal commitment to Miami is non-binding. Athletes in the class of 2021 can't sign for women’s soccer until Nov. 11, which is when the national letter of intent signing period begins.

Schroer has tallied 17 goals and 11 assists during her two seasons with O'Fallon Christian.

Last summer, she helped Lou Fusz 03 Blue hold its opponents to six goals over five games at the national tournament.