National Signing day logo

The Post-Dispatch and STLhighschoolsports.com annually publish a list of signees from area high schools, and we need your help. Coaches, athletics directors and other administrators are asked to submit signings information by email to chollway@post-dispatch.com. In order to ensure accuracy, we cannot accept signings information from the public, and the email address must be associated with a high school or college.

Please include the signee's name, high school, sport he/she is signing to play, and the name of the college or university.

We also will publish signings that do not apply to NLI guidelines, those being with service academies, the Ivy League, NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college programs.

Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com

Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University 

Class of 2018 area college signings, NCAA Division I and II

First Last High school Sport University
Mitch Abeln Kirkwood football Lindenwood
Trevor Abney Parkway West baseball Northwest Missouri
Alex Adams Lafayette baseball Illinois State
Ayodele Adeoye Ritenour (IMG) football Texas
Quinten Albrecht Waterloo baseball Wichita State
Jenna Alfeldt New Athens softball McKendree
James Allen Cleveland track Lindenwood
Jerald Allen Gateway STEM track Lindenwood
Anthony Altobella Vianney baseball Rockhurst
Chasen Anderson Troy baseball Missouri S&T
Kathleen Anderson Cor Jesu soccer Rockhurst
Keelin Anderson Lutheran North football Missouri S&T
Paige Anderson Fort Zumwalt West soccer Quincy
Clara Andrews Nerinx Hall lacrosse McKendree
Jordan Andrews Webster Groves soccer Rockhurst
Grace Armit Fort Zumwalt West swimming Limestone
Brayden Arnold O'Fallon baseball Maryville
Jaren Arnold Howell North football Quincy
Micah Arps Incarnate Word softball SIU Edwardsville
Emilee Autry Kirkwood soccer Quincy
Kamryn Babb CBC football Ohio State
Cody Bagby Timberland football Lincoln
Jake Bain John Burroughs football Indiana State
Hannah Baker Oakville water polo McKendree
Mia Ballos Francis Howell soccer Missouri S&T
Bridget Barker Marquette soccer Neb.-Kearney
Garrett Bass Belleville West soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Eric Bauche St. Dominic soccer SIU Edwardsville
Nicole Beard Cor Jesu rowing Kansas State
Blythe Beldner Eureka soccer Missouri
Morgan Bemis Alton golf Monmouth
R.J. Benkelman Lutheran South football Ball State
Ryan Berhorst Seckman soccer St. Francis (Pa.)
Jacob Bernsen Fort Zumwalt West soccer Xavier
Ethan Berry Windsor football Central Missouri
Steven Bibas Vianney soccer SIU Edwardsville
Alex Bircher Red Bud football Drake
Gabby Blossom St. Joseph's volleyball Penn State
Brooke Boatman O'Fallon golf McKendree
Logan Boente O'Fallon baseball McKendree
Hayden Bollinger Lafayette football Army
Jack Borisenko Vianney football Truman State
Whitney Boschert Francis Howell softball McKendree
Kam Bowdry St. Louis U. High football Tennessee Martin
Lauren Bowman Bayless softball Truman State
Megan Bowman Edwardsville soccer Illinois-Chicago
Lonell Boyd CBC football Missouri State
Sherond Boyd Belleville West football Quincy
Alex Boze Belleville East softball Missouri State
Emma Brabham Francis Howell swimming Truman State
Marissa Brady Parkway Central track Truman State
Emma Brandes St. Charles soccer Lyon
Grace Brauer Belleville East soccer Xavier
Quinn Breeding Lindbergh track McKendree
Chad Briden Westminster football Truman State
Allyson Bridges Hillsboro soccer Wheeling Jesuit
Melvin Brock Althoff football Quincy
Wendall Bronner Marquette football Lindenwood
Canaan Brooks Lutheran North football South Dakota
Claire Brouillet Fort Zumwalt West swimming McKendree
Annie Brown Belleville East soccer Illinois-Chicago
Cameron Brown CBC football Ohio State
Iverson Brown Althoff football Illinois State
Sarah Brown Kirkwood volleyball Quincy
Keaton Bruegenhemke Timberland baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Alexa Brugere Francis Howell volleyball Tennessee Tech
Annie Bryan Kirkwood volleyball MIT
Jakobi Buchanan Chaminade football Army
Ross Buchman MICDS lacrosse Vermont
Kalyon Buckner Ladue lacrosse Arizona State
Caleb Buehrle Vianney baseball Truman State
Anna Burke Edwardsville softball Missouri S&T
Isabel Burke Webster Groves soccer St. Louis U.
Lexi Burkemper St. Dominic volleyball Central Missouri
Jaylen Butler Hazelwood East swimming Eastern Illinois
Alec Byous Lafayette baseball Arkansas State
Hannah Byrne Kirkwood soccer Rockhurst
Maddie Canoy Parkway Central soccer Maryville
Rebecca Cappaert Visitation lacrosse Marquette
Sydney Carr Nerinx Hall field hockey Kent State
Lorie Cashdollar Edwardsville cross country DePaul
Nick Cass Howell Central baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Edina Catic Bayless track Maryville
Matt Cavanaugh Kirkwood fishing McKendree
Reggie Certain Hazelwood Central football Missouri Western
Frances Chalfant MICDS field hockey Georgetown
McKenna Chapman Fort Zumwalt West golf Maryville
Ellie Christie Lafayette swimming Indiana State
Collin Chrun St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Julian Cintel Lindbergh baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Blake Cisneros Summit baseball Southeast Missouri
Will Clayton Francis Howell soccer Truman State
Jamie Cohen Fort Zumwalt West soccer Rockhurst
Solomon Cohen Marquette water polo LaSalle
Emma Collier Cor Jesu soccer Rockhurst
Tyson Collins Parkway North football Lindenwood
Danny Conley Chaminade wrestling Columbia
Patrick Conner Fort Zumwalt West baseball Central Missouri
Megan Conroy Lafayette field hockey Iowa
Erika Cooper Summit softball Charleston Southern
Hayden Cooper Holt baseball UT Martin
Lily Cooper Lafayette volleyball Duke
Makayla Cox Alton soccer Illinois Springfield
Dallas Craddieth Hazelwood Central football Iowa
Jae Crandall Holt soccer Rockhurst
Lauren Crane Fort Zumwalt West soccer Quincy
Emiley Cross Troy volleyball Missouri Western
Ben Cruikshank Belleville East baseball Missouri State
Fiona Curran Ursuline hockey Miami, Ohio
Dominic Cusumano Westminster baseball Indiana State
Matt Daniel Alton swimming St. Leo
Garrett Darrah Fort Zumwalt North baseball Northwest Missouri
Max Darrah Whitfield wrestling Army
Kate Daus Lindbergh soccer Southeast Missouri
Damarius Davis Timberland football Wayne State
Kriston Davis Belleville West football Northwest Missouri
Shayla Davis Cardinal Ritter track Missouri-KC
Carter DeFoe Marquette baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Emma Deines Villa Duchesne field hockey Lindenwood
Adyson Delaney Eureka cross country Missouri State
Dominic Deprospero Lafayette soccer Truman State
Devin Devres Vianney football Truman State
Kyle Dickhaus Eureka wrestling Lindenwood
Emily Dickson Parkway West cross country Rockhurst
Caden Diel Fort Zumwalt West baseball Northwest Missouri
Michael DiPiazza Vianney baseball Rockhurst
Andrew Dixon Marquette football McKendree
Drew Domalewski Timberland soccer Southern Indiana
Maryah Dominick Pattonville track Park
Patrick Donahue Chaminade lacrosse Grand Canyon
Presnard Dorlus CBC football Quincy
Haley Downs Marquette lacrosse Maryville
Alexis Dreyer Seckman swimming Western Illinois
Will Drury Kirkwood track Princeton
Kayleigh Eberhardt De Soto track Drury
Morgan Ebert Francis Howell soccer North Alabama
Adene Edwards Troy basketball Drury
Jack Edwards CBC soccer SIU Edwardsville
Kaleb Eleby Pattonville football Western Michigan
David Ellison Jr. Pattonville football Missouri Western
Stephen Elmore Belleville East football Eastern Illinois
Lillian Ende Timberland track Truman State
Emma Engelbrecht New Haven volleyball Lindenwood
Hale Enos Francis Howell wrestling McKendree
Charlie Erler Alton baseball Lipscomb
Cassandra Esker St. Dominic soccer/track Drury
Kelsey Etling Fort Zumwalt West softball St. Louis U.
Sam Evans St. Louis U. High football Cornell
Jayla Everett Kirkwood basketball New Mexico
Tim Ewald Howell Central baseball Dallas Baptist
Alex Eyler Francis Howell soccer Evansville
Katlyn Fastenau Lafayette volleyball Central Missouri
Emily Ferbet St. Joseph's rowing Loyola Marymount
Lauren Fischer Marquette soccer Evansville
Brooke Flowers Metro basketball St. Louis U.
Amelia Flynn Timberland volleyball Missouri State
Jack Flynn Francis Howell wrestling Missouri
Tyler Foote John Burroughs football South Dakota
Catherine Forbeck Troy soccer Lindenwood
Drew Frank Kirkwood soccer Bellarmine
Hannah Friedrich Hazelwood West soccer St. Louis U.
Dondi Fuller Belleville East football New Mexico Highlands
Andrew Funk Francis Howell football Washburn
Adam Fuqua Eureka baseball Central Missouri
Cam Fusco Seckman wrestling Missouri
Connor Gallagher Howell North football William Jewell
Patrick Gallagher Francis Howell lacrosse Missouri State
Alex Gauspohl Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Merry Gebel Lafayette volleyball Western Carolina
Alex Gervais Holt bowling Lindenwood
Jack Gewinner De Smet football Dayton
Anthony Giacalone Francis Howell track Northwood
Erin Gilbert Francis Howell track Memphis
Alexia Ginter Troy tennis Quincy
Chase Giorgi Oakville football Lindenwood
Henry Gladson Chaminade baseball Notre Dame
C.J. Glaze Festus football Southwest Baptist
Luke Goebel Mater Deit cross country Illinois
Corey Goede Summit soccer IUPUI
Aly Goggin Webster Groves golf Quincy
Sam Gomez Webster Groves soccer Syracuse
Carte'Are Gordon Webster Groves basketball St. Louis U.
Shannon Gould MICDS golf Navy
Sam Grace Howell North baseball SIU Carbondale
Deontae Graham Cardinal Ritter football Quincy
Kevin Graham Westminster baseball Mississippi
Addie Grapperhaus Barat track St. Louis U.
Lucas Grayson Borgia football Navy
Robert Greco Hazelwood Central football Truman State
Kyla Greenlee St. Piux X volleyball Missouri Southern
Marcus Greer Chaminade football Middle Tennessee
David Grenia Lindbergh football SIU Carbondale
Madison Gresham St. Joseph's volleyball Furman
Emily Griesenauer Holt track Missouri S&T
Lauren Griffin Pattonville soccer Illinois Springfield
Adam Grimm Fort Zumwalt West swimming Air Force
Emily Groark Incarnate Word soccer Colorado
Hannah Groh Lindbergh soccer Southern Indiana
Bryce Grossius St. Mary's baseball Southeast Missouri
Ashley Guardado Oakville soccer SIU Edwardsville
Marissa Guenther Francis Howell softball Missouri Western
Jordan Guilfoy Vianney football Missouri State
Abby Gunn Kirkwood volleyball Missouri Western
Elle Guttmann St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Clayton Guzdial Westminster baseball Lindenwood
Allison Hackett Ursuline soccer Illinois Springfield
Ellie Haman Incarnate Word soccer Missouri S&T
Addison Hanusek Belleville West soccer Columbus State
A.J. Harding St. Louis U. High football Quincy
Zach Harding O'Fallon Christian football Army
Drew Harris Parkway West rowing Indiana
Lydia Harris Lafayette soccer SIU Edwardsville
Matt Harris Fort Zumwalt West football Missouri State
Tionne Harris Vianney football Quincy
Kasey Hartmann Lutheran South soccer St. Louis U.
Carson Haskins Parkway South tennis Indiana
Hassan Haskins Eureka football Michigan
Brianna Hatfield Alton soccer Florida Gulf Coast
Heidi Hauptman Howell North cross country Arkansas State
Jason Hawkins Parkway North football Wayne State
Jordan Hawkins Roxana track Iowa
Justin Hedrick Howell Central football Lindenwood
Andrew Heider Hazelwood West soccer Missouri S&T
Nick Heine Eureka baseball Lindenwood
Jericole Hellems Chaminade basketball N.C. State
Billy Hency Summit soccer Loyola (Chicago)
Isabella Henderson Fort Zumwalt East soccer Akron
Audrey Hermann St. Dominic softball Quincy
Zach Hilboldt De Smet baseball Maryville
Mathew Hillmer De Smet swimming Wisconsin
Rileigh Hindahl Collinsville softball McKendree
Wesley Hines Liberty football Lindenwood
Demarion Hinkle Cahokia football McKendree
Jessica Hoffmann Althoff soccer McKendree
Matt Hohl St. Louis U. High hockey Arizona
Ryan Holcomb Triad football Missouri S&T
Devon Holmes Wright City football Missouri Western
Jordan Holmes Columbia football Illinois
Daniel Hopkins Summit track St. Louis U.
Miranda Horn Parkway Central rowing Kansas
Allie Hosto Edwardsville field hockey Lindenwood
Ja'Von Hune Timberland football South Dakota
Benjamin Hunnius Eureka football Indianapolis
Zach Hunsicker Francis Howell baseball Central Florida
Haleigh Hunt Troy softball Rockhurst
Makayla Hurst Timberland softball Utah
Devon Hutson Ritenour football Missouri S&T
Emily Imo Ursuline volleyball St. Louis U.
Hayley Jakovich Eureka soccer Xavier
Bryceton Jeffries Cahokia football McKendree
Sam Jehle Timberland football Quincy
Lawrence Johnson Riverview Gardens football Southeast Missouri
Malik Johnson CBC wrestling Missouri
Trevor Johnson De Soto track Drury
Tommy Jones Vianney baseball Rockhurst
Natalie Jostes Francis Howell soccer Southern Indiana
Hayden Juenger O'Fallon baseball Missouri State
Christina Jurotich Visitation swimming Truman State
Will Kaiser Chaminade baseball Quincy
Jack Kavanaugh Kirkwood football McKendree
Andrew Keck Vianney baseball Southeast Missouri
Rachael Kell Nashville golf Maryville
Campbell Kennedy Ursuline lacrosse Central Connecticut
Alex Kerr St. Joseph's basketball Missouri S&T
Braden Kidd CBC football Truman State
Zach Kincade Wood River football Drake
Abby King O'Fallon Christian softball Maryville
Claudia King Fort Zumwalt South soccer Maryville
Javon Kirk Hazelwood Central football Central Missouri
Kayla Klipsch Oakville soccer SIU Edwardsville
Drew Knesel Fox football Upper Iowa
Lillie Knesel Marquette softball Dayton
Emma Knoebel Collinsville soccer McKendree
Kevin Koester Hillsboro cross country Missouri Southern
Krystal Kohenskey Troy soccer Truman State
Annie Kreikemeier St. Joseph's swimming Miami, Ohio
Jack Krisanic Parkway South football Missouri S&T
Jonny Krone Francis Howell football Dayton
Kyle Kubernat Summit track Truman State
Cameron Lambert Triad golf Lindenwood
Madeline Larouere Liberty golf McKendree
Mason Latimer Fox football Quincy
Emma Lattimore Eureka volleyball Northern Kentucky
Margaret LaVigne Nerinx Hall soccer Neb.-Omaha
Anna Lawler Summit soccer Oklahoma State
Ann Leiber Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst
Braeden Lemp Collinsville baseball McKendree
Kelsey Lenox Marquette softball South Dakota State
Sarah Lewis Marquette golf IUPUI
Trevor Liggett Howell Central baseball Lindenwood
Claire Lin Kirkwood swimming Harvard
Emma Lind Lutheran South track Spring Hill
Taylor Litteken Francis Howell volleyball Southern Indiana
Chance Lotts CBC football Quincy
Nick Lotts Lutheran North football Northwestern Oklahoma
Payton Lowrey Cor Jesu volleyball Grinnell
Cole Lucas Francis Howell cycling Lindenwood
Riley Luetkenhaus St. Dominic softball Lindenwood
Jack Lynn Chaminade soccer Notre Dame
Ricky Maddock Kirkwood baseball Central Missouri
Mary Jane Magquire Borgia softball Quincy
Jack Maher Althoff soccer Indiana
Marquis Majors Fort Zumwalt West football South Dakota
Connor Mandrell Oakville football McKendree
Luke Mann Vianney baseball Missouri
Emily Marrs O'Fallon golf Western Illinois
Joe Marschuetz Hillsboro football Central Missouri
Donovan Marshall Lutheran North football Arkansas State
Courtney Marten Collinsville soccer Missouri Southern
Claire Martin Eureka lacrosse Maryville
Evan Martin Parkway South baseball SIU Carbondale
Isaiah Martin Hillsboro track Purdue
Kate Martin Edwardsville basketball Iowa
Zoe Martin Seckman softball Maryville
Taylor Mathenia Belleville West soccer Southeast Missouri
Bobby Matthews MICDS football McKendree
Mike McAteer Whitfield wrestling Army
Carter McCall Westminster baseball Harding
Brenden McClure North County football Missouri Western
Charlie McCracken Westminster wrestling Cal Baptist
Collin McDonough St. Dominic soccer Truman State
Oliver McDowell East St. Louis football SIU Carbondale
Caitlyne McGarrity Holt track Quincy
Shane McGroarty Mehlville football Tennessee Martin
Mann McGruder Ritenour football Lindenwood
Grace McGuire Nerinx Hall field hockey Iowa
Alyssa McMinn O'Fallon golf Evansville
Daniel McMurran St. Louis U. High football Missouri S&T
Blake McPhee Fort Zumwalt West baseball Northwest Missouri
Nick Meacham Summit baseball Drury
Josie Meeks Kirkwood soccer Missouri State
Faye Meissner Breese Central basketball Missouri-St. Louis
MacKenzie Menke Fort Zumwalt North soccer Washburn
Anna Meyer St. Charles soccer Truman State
Corinne Michael Visitation swimming Lynn
Maddie Michalski Oakville softball Wichita State
Maggie Miller St. Charles West soccer Lindenwood
Jayden Mitchell Parkway Central football McKendree
Lucas Mitchell Liberty soccer Missouri S&T
Miah Mitchell Chester softball Missouri
Dominic Monti Fox football Quincy
Melanie Mooney Oakville softball Lyon
Tieghan Morio Mascoutah softball Ball State
Sonya Morris Incarnate Word basketball DePaul
Cassidy Moss Borgia basketball Rockhurst
Joe Mueller Howell Central soccer Missouri S&T
Daniel Munie Parkway North soccer Indiana
Abby Nall Westminster golf Evangel
Antonio Nelson MS-Berkeley football Truman State
Ryan Nevins Fort Zumwalt East soccer Missouri S&T
Madison Nguyen Francis Howell swimming Truman State
Carley Nicholson St. Piux X volleyball Illinois State
Joel Niedringhaus Francis Howell lacrosse Missouri State
Noah Nizmik Vianney baseball Southeast Missouri
Cami Nourie MICDS swimming American
Ryan Novak Lafayette football Truman State
DeAndre Nutall Riverview Gardens football Lincoln
Claire Ochs St. Joseph's volleyball Southeast Missouri
Eric Owens East St. Louis football SIU Carbondale
Brad Papez Timberland football Bowling Green
Jake Papez Timberland football Bowling Green
Devin Parker Edwardsville football La. Monroe
Kendall Patton Belleville East softball Southwest Baptist
Gage Patton Timberland baseball Lindenwood
Steven Pawlow St. Louis U. High hockey Utah
Rico Payton Lindbergh football SIU Carbondale
Maddie Pearl Kirkwood swimming Arkansas
Sarah-Kate Peoples De Soto track Missouri Southern
Christian Perez East St. Louis football Navy
Ronnie Perkins Lutheran North football Oklahoma
Franki Petrosino Lafayette swimming Kansas
Noah Pingel Howell North baseball Missouri Southern
Hannah Polinske Edwardsville cross country Drury
Ashley Poore Eureka softball Quincy
Jalen Portis Hazelwood East football Central Missouri
Carson Postal Kirkwood golf Missouri-St. Louis
Parker Powell Lindbergh football Missouri State
Rachel Pranger Edwardsville volleyball Bradley
Megan Present Ladue rowing West Virginia
Nija Price Sumner basketball Lincoln
Theo Price Lindbergh football Missouri Western
Elliott Prott Highland football McKendree
Erika Pudlowski St. Joseph's basketball Rockhurst
Dominick Puni Howell Central football Central Missouri
Cody Qualls Triad football McKendree
Darries Rainey Trinity football Quincy
Courtney Ramey Webster Groves basketball Texas
Lucy Randall O'Fallon Christian volleyball Austin Peay
Nick Randazzo CBC soccer Rockhurst
Stephen Randazzo De Smet baseball Drury
Bailey Redden Belleville West soccer Southeast Missouri
Alex Redington Kirkwood soccer UNC Charlotte
Ben Redmond De Smet golf Rockhurst
Jack Reed MICDS squash Fordham
Mikayla Reed Washington track Missouri
Kobe Reed-Pope Lutheran North football Central Missouri
T.J. Reigner Vianney soccer Quincy
Samantha Reitz Mehlville volleyball Radford
Grace Renfer St. Joseph's golf SIU Carbondale
Eric Rheinecker Althoff football Murray State
Jenna Rhoads Francis Howell lacrosse Maryville
Jeri Rhodes Ladue rowing Michigan
Cory Rice Parkway Central football Quincy
Devin Rice Parkway Central football Quincy
Jack Riffel Marquette swimming Maryville
Brody Roach Lutheran St. Charles baseball Lindenwood
Grace Roberts Howell Central volleyball Union
Hadley Roberts Kirkwood gymnastics Lindenwood
Cammie Robinson Eureka soccer Missouri State
KK Rodriguez Webster Groves basketball Tulsa
Mollie Rogan Lafayette cross country Missouri
Blake Rogenhofer Ritenour football Lindenwood
Andrea Rogers O'Fallon Christian swimming Oklahoma Christian
Sam Rohne Holt soccer Truman State
Frankie Romano Edwardsville track Eastern Illinois
Kalie Rosenberger Francis Howell soccer Army
Will Rudder St. Louis U. High soccer Rockhurst
King Rue Fort Zumwalt North football Washburn
Kate Ruediger New Haven track Missouri
Devin Ruffin Lutheran North football Bowling Green
Frankie Sacco Westminster soccer Rockhurst
Carlie Sanders Hillsboro softball Boston College
Kenneth Scarbrough III East St. Louis football McKendree
Riley Schelp Lutheran South track Alabama
Brendan Schlitter Eureka football Liberty
Nick Schmidt Holt baseball Missouri State
Austin Schmitt Valley Park baseball La. Monroe
Jacob Schneider Eureka baseball Central Missouri
Megan Schorman Marquette softball Pitt
Meghan Schorman Alton Marquette softball Pitt
Cody Schrader Lutheran South football Truman State
Miranda Schulte Freeburg softball Iowa
Delaney Schultz MICDS soccer Rice
Rachel Schultz Troy track Central Missouri
Andrew Schulz St. Dominic soccer Maryville
Sarah Schulz Eureka rowing Kansas
Jared Scott St. Louis U. High football Missouri Western
Taylor Seilheimer Edwardsville swimming Lindenwood
Max Sengl St. Dominic soccer Truman State
Cole Sepac Chaminade baseball Rockhurst
Cevion Severado CBC wrestling Missouri
DJ Shannon CBC wrestling West Virginia
Donnell Sharp Cardinal Ritter football Quincy
Bailey Sharpmack Roxana golf Eastern Illinois
Charles Shelton IV Pattonville football Eastern Illinois
Tyler Siever Carlyle football McKendree
Logan Sisson De Soto track Missouri Southern
Jordyn Slaughter Althoff football Illinois
Kamryn Sloan Seckman softball Missouri S&T
Elise Smith O'Fallon volleyball Caldwell
Gabby Smith Nerinx Hall soccer Butler
Malachi Smith Belleville East basketball Wright State
Morgan Smith St. Joseph's volleyball Truman State
Jackson Spencer Fort Zumwalt West swimming McKendree
Melissa Spencer Edwardsville cross country Indiana
Keshon Spraggins Lutheran South football McKendree
Julia Stahlhuth Ursuline soccer Missouri Western
McKennan Starkey Troy football Missouri S&T
Jacob Stellhorn Edwardsville football McKendree
Emma Steltzer Parkway South softball New Mexico
Jaidah Stewart Kirkwood basketball Minnesota
Tariq Stewart Hazelwood Central football Missouri Western
Amaya Stovall Parkway North basketball DePaul
Tabby Stowers Kirkwood track Fort Hays
Caleb Strauss Warrenton football Southeast Missouri
Dakari Streeter Pattonville football Missouri Western
Drew Strohm Fort Zumwalt West baseball Western Kentucky
Justin Strong Althoff football SIU Carbondale
Sidney Strubhart Nerinx Hall soccer Rockhurst
Derek Suiter Francis Howell lacrosse Missouri State
Anna Sullentrup Washington track Missouri
Taylor Sullivan Kirkwood field hockey Long Island Brooklyn
Luanna Summer John Burroughs field hockey Yale
Sydney Suntrup Ursuline rowing SMU
Sophia Swalley Edwardsville field hockey Lindenwood
Dexter Swims McCluer North baseball Missouri Southern
Jack Swiney Parkway West baseball Western Kentucky
Joel Talley Troy swimming Eastern Illinois
Morgan Tanksley Granite City softball Quincy
Dirone Taylor De Smet football Central Missouri
Jarred Taylor Chaminade football MSU-Moorhead
Tionne Taylor Francis Howell basketball McKendree
Daniel Terry St. Louis U. High football Truman State
Logan Theiss Belleville East swimming McKendree
Makenzie Thoman Francis Howell volleyball Henderson State
Delaney Thomas Lafayette swimming Boston College
Kalescia Thomas Francis Howell track Missouri
Jacob Thompson Holt baseball Lindenwood
Michael Thompson Parkway North football Oklahoma
Ryan Thompson MICDS football Tulane
Armon Tindle Kirkwood football Truman State
Kayla Tirey Collinsville track McKendree
Abby Tremain Incarnate Word soccer Southeast Missouri
Isaac Trice Trinity football Southwest Baptist
Trevor Trout Chaminade football Southern Cal
Ben Tyrrell Edwardsville golf Illinois State
Daveon Vails Cardinal Ritter football Southwest Baptist
Neel Vallurupalli Clayton rowing Penn
Keshaun Van Dyke Lutheran North football Neb.-Kearney
Jackson Van Iwaarden Lafayette baseball Monmouth
Emma Varvera Duchesne soccer SIU Edwardsville
Emma Vaughn Incarnate Word soccer Quincy
Mitchell Vaughn Fort Zumwalt West soccer Drury
Evan Vishion Marquette football Wayne State
Rachael Vitale Pattonville soccer Missouri Western
Josie Volk Francis Howell rowing Harvard
Katherine Vollmer Cor Jesu soccer Truman State
Zac Voss Seckman baseball Maryville
Kiersten Votava Parkway South swimming Indianapolis
Kevin Wahle De Smet golf Creighton
Nick Walker Miller Career football Illinois
Colten Walsh CBC soccer Southern Indiana
Katy Ward Parkway West rowing Michigan
Maya Ware Granite City soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Jonathan Watkins Hazelwood West football Quincy
Torrence Watson Whitfield basketball Missouri
Tayvian Weary Vianney football Lindenwood
Emily Webb Edwardsville swimming Indiana State
Kristen Weber St. Joseph's soccer Truman State
Kailey Weiskopf Oakville soccer Southwest Baptist
Ron Welch Cardinal Ritter football McKendree
Logan Wells Lindbergh football Air Force
Katie Wendell Marquette lacrosse Notre Dame-Ohio
Steven Wendling Priory golf Rockhurst
Cal Werths Edwardsville volleyball Lindenwood
Kathryn Wesolich Lafayette volleyball Central Florida
Tyler West Lindbergh football Truman State
Madeline Weston St. Dominic soccer Southern Indiana
Jack Wever Kirkwood swimming Louisville
Josh White Fort Zumwalt West football Lindenwood
Molly Whitehead Incarnate Word soccer Truman State
James Whitfield Hazelwood Central football Neb.-Kearney
Valerie Whitted Cardinal Ritter track DePaul
Maria Wilder Duchesne soccer Central Missouri
Joe Wilkinson Mehlville football Missouri S&T
Bennett Williams Liberty soccer William Jewell
Blake Williams Belleville West soccer McKendree
Christine Williams Timberland track Pittsburg State
Jennifer Williams MICDS lacrosse Vermont
Jordan Williams Fort Zumwalt West football Butler
Jordan Williams Hazelwood East football Emporia State
Kelsie Williams Hazelwood Central basketball SIU Edwardsville
Madeline Williams Westminster volleyball Indiana State
Nick Williams Kirkwood football Missouri State
Nick Williams Ritenour football Kansas
Shaun Williams Hazelwood Central basketball Kansas State
Tommy Williams Lafayette baseball Lindenwood
William Williams Lindbergh football Missouri Southern
Tavian Willis MS-Berkeley football Wayne State
Anthony Wilson Parkway North football Truman State
Landon Wilson Fox football Central Missouri
Morgan Wilson Civic Memorial soccer McKendree
Jill Wipke Lafayette soccer Arkansas State
Geoff Withers Civic Memorial baseball McKendree
Grant Wolfe Timberland golf Quincy
Megan Woll Edwardsville volleyball Missouri-St. Louis
Grace Woods Nerinx Hall field hockey Central Michigan
Tommy Woods McCluer North baseball Missouri State
Dani Wright Ursuline cross country Murray State
Kaetlin Wurdack Ursuline soccer Maryville
Cornell Young Kirkwood football McKendree
Addasyn Zeller Edwardsville golf Lindenwood
Zach Zerwig Vianney football Truman State

Class of 2018 area college signings, NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

First Last High school Sport University
Tommy Alferman Borgia golf John A. Logan
Cameron Allen Chaminade baseball DePauw
Ashley Anderson Kirkwood basketball Greenville
Jessica Anderson Oakville hockey Adrian
Tayla Anderson Howell Central volleyball Missouri Valley
Ben Applebaum Parkway South soccer Webster
Navone Armstrong McCluer North tennis Webster
Scott Arnold Howell Central wrestling Missouri Baptist
Bobby Bailey Pattonville football Rhodes
Madison Ballard St. Dominic soccer Columbia College
James Bamberger Howell Central tennis STL Pharmacy
Nadia Banks Troy golf Missouri Valley
Philippo Barkat Mehlville soccer St. Louis CC
Connor Barton O'Fallon Christian football Benedictine
Chris Bass Parkway West track Indian Hills
Skye Batchelor Hillsboro softball Mineral Area
Sydney Bates Carlinville volleyball Lewis & Clark
L.B. Battle Westminster football Augustana
Matt Bauer St. Louis U. High baseball Washington (STL)
Brandon Baumgartner Howell Central soccer Fontbonne
Nick Bazzell St. Charles West basketball Missouri Baptist
Demetrie Beach Ritenour football Iowa Central
Radford Beasley McCluer North baseball Coffeyville
Lily Becherer Freeburg soccer LU-Belleville
Haley Beck Troy track Fontbonne
Bailey Becker Lutheran South volleyball St. Louis CC
Allison Beckmann Mater Dei softball Lewis & Clark
Maya Beckmann Mater Dei volleyball Kaskaskia
Brock Beins Pattonville football LU-Belleville
Sean Bender St. Louis U. High football Carnegie Mellon
Sierra Berg Waterloo soccer Southwestern Illinois
Sydney Berry De Soto softball Missouri Baptist
Chase Bertelsman Triad baseball Southwestern Illinois
Hailey Bess Holt soccer Fontbonne
Egan Biggs Lutheran South baseball Culver-Stockton
Jon Bishop Ritenour soccer St. Louis CC
Madison Boaz Oakville basketball Fontbonne
Joey Bock John Burroughs baseball Emory
Madalyn Bone De Soto softball Missouri Baptist
Nick Boone O'Fallon baseball Southeastern Iowa
Derrick Boyce III Pattonville football Butler CC
Maria Brandt Incarnate Word tennis Missouri Baptist
Tim Branneky Lutheran North football Robert Morris (Chi.)
Connor Breckenkamp Borgia football Missouri Baptist
Sam Bricker St. Louis U. High golf DePauw
Hannah Brickson Howell Central lacrosse LU-Belleville
Anteveon Briggs Ritenour football Missouri Baptist
Keala Brockhahn Lebanon bowling Culver-Stockton
Nia Broussard Clayton golf Missouri Valley
Anthony Brown Webster Groves football Washington (STL)
Katie Brown Lutheran South volleyball Elmhurst
Malone Brown Triad football LU-Belleville
Taryn Brown Edwardsville softball Culver-Stockton
Addison Bryan Parkway North lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Susan Buchanan Civic Memorial softball Westminster
George Buckingham Lindbergh football Westminster
Allen Buckner MICDS track Washington (STL)
MyKenzie Bunch St. Charles soccer Missouri Baptist
Alec Buol Seckman soccer St. Louis CC
Brooke Burcham Nashville softball Kaskaskia
Ethan Buss St. Louis U. High soccer Illinois Wesleyan
Olivia Cadwell Fort Zumwalt West soccer Lewis & Clark
Kevin Caldwell Jr. Alton basketball Southwestern Illinois
Caleb Camacho Northwest football William Penn
Hunter Canada De Soto baseball Brescia
Reis Carlson Cor Jesu basketball Benedictine
Bryan Carroll Hazelwood West soccer Fontbonne
Logan Carter Oakville football Missouri Valley
Caden Castello Francis Howell soccer Columbia College
Kaitlyn Chadwick Howell Central softball Missouri Baptist
Devin Chambers Belleville East soccer Millikin
Hannah Chambliss Oakville softball Jefferson
Marquis Charles Cahokia football Missouri Baptist
Taylor Clark Marquette softball Rhodes
Dalton Claus Holt baseball Harris-Stowe
Ally Clay Gillespie softball Lewis & Clark
Daron Clay Kirkwood football LU-Belleville
Barrion Clemons Ritenour football Iowa Western
Alex Cobin Ladue track Washington (STL)
Jonathan Cochrum O'Fallon Christian wrestling Missouri Baptist
Caron Coleman Pattonville football Coffeyville
Carter Collins Holt basketball Fontbonne
Lexi Comparato Francis Howell track Avila
Quinton Corbin St. Charles football Missouri Baptist
Cole Cosman Timberland baseball Hutchinson
Hunter Counton Collinsville baseball Stevens Tech
Peter Covington Chaminade lacrosse Christopher Newport
Jacob Crayne McCluer North baseball Missouri Baptist
Luke Crayton Parkway South volleyball LU-Belleville
Chase Creamer Orchard Farm baseball Greenville
Keighlan Cronin Fort Zumwalt East softball Central Methodist
Abigail Curran Holt softball Culver-Stockton
Hannah Currant Howell Central basketball MacMurray
Barclay Dale St. Louis U. High swimming Washington (STL)
Mackynzee Dalle Belleville East softball LU-Belleville
Taylar Damico Hazelwood West softball St. Charles CC
Avery Davis Howell Central softball Wis. Lutheran
Elizabeth Davis Howell North softball Westminster
Laverle Davis Jr. University City football LU-Belleville
Drevin Day Fort Zumwalt North baseball St. Louis CC
Mayson DeRousse De Soto track/football Culver-Stockton
Jack Diekemper St. Charles West soccer LU-Belleville
Hunter Dill Alton soccer Lewis & Clark
Nick Dimmitt St. Louis U. High baseball Denison
Michael Doebber Brentwood football Benedictine
Seamus Dolnick Webster Groves football Loras
Nathan Door Pacific football Missouri Valley
Alyssa Dougherty Ritenour volleyball Blackburn
Daveon Drayton Hazelwood East football Benedictine
Jared Drury O'Fallon Christian football Benedictine
Blake Duncan Ritenour baseball Greenville
Matt Dunham Howell North baseball Jefferson
Jordan Duvall Hazelwood Central football Iowa Central
Gage Dwyer Fort Zumwalt South baseball Hill
Cameron Echols Fort Zumwalt West football Olivet Nazarene
Michael Ellinger Parkway Central soccer Westminster
Jacob Emily Lutheran St. Charles basketball Concordia (Neb.)
Kristen Epperly Francis Howell soccer St. Thomas
Kaitlin Estopare Ursuline volleyball Benedictine
Ben Faherty Fort Zumwalt South soccer William Woods
Joe Faron Francis Howell baseball John Wood
Rosina Fascetti Eureka soccer Millikin
Jessica Fawcett Fort Zumwalt West softball Kansas City CC
Andrew Fay Liberty baseball John Wood
Morgan Fazio Granite City softball Missouri Baptist
Alexander Feldman MICDS lacrosse Denison
Emma Ferguson Troy tennis Webster
Emilee Fischer Lindbergh field hockey LU-Belleville
Katelyn Fitzgerald Marquette field hockey Concordia (Wis.)
Chris Fleming St. Dominic football Missouri Valley
Tommy Floyd Lindbergh football Culver-Stockton
Nathan Ford New Haven cross country Hannibal-LaGrange
Michion Forrest Holt basketball STL Pharmacy
Nathan Fortune Marquette football Missouri Valley
Catherine Fowler Barat golf Fontbonne
Corey Freebersyser Parkway Central football Missouri Baptist
Destinee Frost Warrenton softball LU-Belleville
Grace Frost Marquette softball Illinois College
Andrew Fyffe Parkway South baseball William Woods
Alexis Garlock Union soccer Central Methodist
Trisha Gaylord St. Pius X volleyball St. Louis CC
Jakob Gentry Fort Zumwalt North baseball Central Methodist
Reece Nicole Gentry St. Dominic golf Culver-Stockton
Chase Gibson Lutheran St. Charles baseball William Woods
Alison Gill John Burroughs basketball Chicago
Shelby Gladson Marquette tennis Millikin
Ray Goedeker St. Louis U. High soccer Grinnell
Tabitha Gossen Francis Howell lacrosse LU-Belleville
Sam Grace Marquette baseball Middlebury
Kassidy Grant Nerinx Hall soccer Rhodes
Michael Grayson Hazelwood West baseball Spoon River
Brendan Grbcich Westminster track Missouri Baptist
Camryn Green St. Charles cross country Hannibal-LaGrange
Sammy Green Marquette basketball Briar Cliff
Nicole Grellner Howell North soccer Lewis & Clark
Nicole Griesenauer Holt basketball Missouri Baptist
Imante Griffin Cardinal Ritter football Mid-America Nazarene
Lauren Grunwaldt Orchard Farm softball East Central
Hunter Grupe Belleville West baseball Southwestern Illinois
Ali Gueck Lutheran St. Charles volleyball William Woods
Jon David Gunther Ladue baseball St. Louis CC
Mikayla Guthrie Fort Zumwalt North softball Westminster
Cody Hacker Holt baseball Jefferson
Jordan Haeusser Westminster lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Dyllan Haggard Summit soccer Fontbonne
Matthew Hahs O'Fallon Christian soccer Central Methodist
Abdul Haimed Ritenour soccer Jefferson
Chloe Hall O'Fallon Christian soccer Columbia College
Jake Hall Alton Marquette basketball LU-Belleville
Paige Hamel Edwardsville golf Rend Lake
Jacob Hanns Orchard Farm baseball Fort Scott
Emily Hanrahan O'Fallon Christian soccer Evangel
A.J. Hart Fort Zumwalt East football Benedictine
Kathryn Hatley Mascoutah golf LU-Belleville
Brigid Hecht Visitation soccer Loras
Sydney Henrichs Gillespie softball Lewis & Clark
Jordyn Henricks Edwardsville softball LU-Belleville
P.J. Hensley Ladue football Trinity
Garrett Herring O'Fallon baseball Southwestern Illinois
Maria Hewitt Visitation field hockey DePauw
Haley Hickerson O'Fallon Christian soccer Missouri Baptist
Nathan Hill Granite City football Greenville
Austin Hitt Belleville East baseball Southwestern Illinois
Colin Hodges Barat football Rhodes
Michael Hoelting Belleville East soccer Millikin
Hanna Holloway Kirkwood lacrosse Carthage
Mallory Holzer St. Joseph's soccer Columbia College
Chase Horst Fort Zumwalt West soccer St. Louis CC
Mathias Hostetler St. Louis U. High swimming Case Western
Samantha Huber Westminster lacrosse Westminster
Miranda Hudson Alton softball St. Louis CC
Kelsey Huenefeld Warrenton softball Jefferson
Travis Hunt Fort Zumwalt West soccer Columbia College
Taylor Imming Alton soccer LU-Belleville
Tyler Isaacson Hillsboro football Olivet Nazarene
Jordan Jackson Ladue football Washington (STL)
R.J. Jackson Kirkwood football Clark (Ga.)
Dakota Jakoubek Jefferson football Westminster
Zoe Jennings Eureka volleyball Central Methodist
Owen Johnson Grandview track Columbia College
Traveon Johnson University City football Iowa Central
Viktoria Johnson Granite City soccer Millikin
Anthony Jones Holt basketball Fontbonne
Bria Jones Sullivan basketball Columbia College
Lawrence Jones John Burroughs football Rhodes
Tyre Jones Hazelwood East football Millikin
Austin Joyce Francis Howell track Fontbonne
Mackenzie Kasarda Gillespie softball Columbia College
Lemorris Kates Parkway South volleyball Robert Morris (Chi.)
Robert Kelly Howell North football Millikin
Katie Kercher Alton soccer Southwestern Illinois
Macy Ketcherside Grandview volleyball Mineral Area
Alanna Ketchum Fort Zumwalt North soccer Culver-Stockton
Madison Kettler Holt softball Fontbonne
Ella Kiely Fort Zumwalt West soccer St. Charles CC
Braden King Lafayette lacrosse Elmhurst
Colin Kissell O'Fallon Christian football Greenville
Aaron Klar Vianney baseball Millikin
Alison Klaus Fort Zumwalt West softball St. Louis CC
Sophia Koesterer Red Bud softball St. Louis CC
Emma Kohring Belleville East soccer Southwestern Illinois
Doug Koury Parkway South football Mount Union
Zach Krause Fort Zumwalt West baseball Park
Cody Kuenkler Granite City football LU-Belleville
Tevon Kwon Holt football Westminster
Jimmy Lahrman Vianney football Missouri Valley
Mack Langdon Triad baseball Southwestern Illinois
Tierney Lanter Nerinx Hall soccer Emory
Anthony Larocca Hazelwood West soccer Fontbonne
Thomas Larson Troy football Benedictine
Drew Law Holt baseball Missouri Baptist
Nick Leadford Holt baseball William Woods
Gerald Lenoir Parkway Central football Millikin
Matt Leritz St. Louis U. High basketball Illinois Wesleyan
Aaron Lewis Francis Howell football Benedictine
Maurice Lewis III Ritenour soccer Missouri Baptist
Dominic Licameli Fort Zumwalt South football Coe
Hope Limoges Francis Howell soccer Millikin
Dakota Lindsey Howell Central baseball Kansas City CC
Anthony Lingle Hazelwood West soccer St. Charles CC
Taylor Linville Fort Zumwalt West volleyball Millikin
James Long John Burroughs hockey New York
Tyson Lukrofka Parkway South soccer St. Charles CC
Jared Lyeki Hazelwood West soccer Fontbonne
Clay Mandernach Fort Zumwalt West baseball Crowder
Stephen Manley Kirkwood football Missouri Baptist
Tony Marbs CBC lacrosse Elmhurst
Casey Mareschal Fort Zumwalt North baseball Park
Jack Marinko Edwardsville basketball Millikin
Davion Marsaw Hazelwood Central football Missouri Baptist
Kate Marshall Holt soccer Columbia College
Randale Martin Eureka football LU-Belleville
Ryan Mathewson Francis Howell baseball John Wood
Brendan May Vianney baseball Webster
Braden McCarthy CBC lacrosse Wooster
Eli McClinton Belleville East soccer Millikin
Sean McDonald Wright City football Millikin
Molly McDonnell Parkway South soccer Greenville
D'Antoine McMillin Eureka football LU-Belleville
Debreon McNeese Cahokia football Missouri Baptist
David Meindl Timberland golf Mobile
Brendon Meissner Lindbergh baseball St. Louis CC
Kevin Merlin Mater Dei cross country Kaskaskia
Faith Merseal Fort Zumwalt West soccer Southwestern Illinois
Allison Meyer Holt basketball Missouri Baptist
Jacey Meyer Troy softball Columbia College
Nate Milbourn John Burroughs football Washington (STL)
Carlo Miller Parkway South football Missouri Valley
Hannah Miller Granite City soccer Southwestern Illinois
Jaysn Miller O'Fallon baseball Elmhurst
McKenzie Miller Eureka golf Millikin
Robby Mills Marquette football Lake Forest
Lizzie Milner Parkway Central softball Southwestern Illinois
Jessie Mireles Webster Groves volleyball St. Louis CC
Brandon Molinari Warrenton football Central Methodist
Nick Molski Lafayette baseball St. Louis CC
Charles Mooneyham Timberland baseball Missouri Baptist
Jack Moran Eureka golf John A. Logan
Brianna Morrow St. Dominic soccer William Woods
Travian Mosby Kirkwood football Iowa Western
Jared Mullen Borgia football Benedictine
Jacob Mulvihill Edwardsville soccer St. Ambrose
Abby Nall Westminster golf Evangel
Seth Nast Wesclin baseball Lewis & Clark
Caroline Neal Timberland soccer Fontbonne
Hunter Needham Granite City baseball Culver-Stockton
Andrew Nett Troy basketball William Woods
Zach Niemeyer O'Fallon Christian basketball Coe
Brittney Nitz Belleville East basketball Missouri Valley
Tommy Nolte Trinity baseball Central Methodist
Amanda Noser Parkway South soccer Millikin
Gabrielle Novak Notre Dame softball Webster
Jacob Oglesby DuBourg soccer St. Charles CC
Ian Olenski Francis Howell lacrosse Missouri Baptist
Demetrious O'Neal McCluer North football LU-Belleville
Evan Ostermeyer Francis Howell baseball Lewis & Clark
Maddi Pabst Incarnate Word soccer Millikin
Jack Patterson Marquette golf Millikin
Sahaura Pauley Howell North softball Jefferson
Jordan Peebles Timberland football Butler CC
Lexy Pellegrini Francis Howell basketball Missouri Valley
Konnor Pennington Fort Zumwalt East football Benedictine
Will Perryman St. Louis U. High lacrosse Rhodes
DeMario Phelps Hazelwood Central football Missouri Baptist
Eugene Phillips McCluer football Cincinnati Christian
Jared Phillips Cardinal Ritter football Fort Scott
Lorenzo Phillips MS-Berkeley football Benedictine
Brayden Pierce Civic Memorial football Warner
Mary Pinkowski Nerinx Hall lacrosse North Central Ill.
Elizabeth Pittenger Visitation basketball Emory
Nicholas Porcelli Marquette baseball St. Louis CC
Ion Porter Troy football Culver-Stockton
Breanna Potthast Northwest softball St. Louis CC
Deanne Pyfl Westminster softball STL Pharmacy
Alexis Ramey Ritenour soccer Missouri Baptist
Brooke Rauber Marquette lacrosse Benedictine
Jillian Reando Lafayette volleyball Westminster
Angelo Redden Alton football DuPage
Carrington Reed Ladue football Millikin
Cassie Reed Civic Memorial softball Millikin
Alexis Reyes Ritenour soccer Missouri Baptist
Byron Reyes Garcia Pattonville soccer St. Charles CC
Jalyn Richardson Collinsville soccer Southwestern Illinois
Abby Richmond Marquette softball Fontbonne
Michael Roberts CBC football Missouri Valley
Claire Roberts Liberty soccer Central Methodist
Jamoreay Robertson McCluer football Culver-Stockton
Charlando Robinson East St. Louis football Benedictine
Hope Roderick Edwardsville swimming Millikin
Makenzie Rodgers Lindbergh volleyball Jefferson
Zac Roellig Liberty soccer St. Charles CC
Andrea Rogers O'Fallon Christian swimming Oklahoma Christian
Emily Rooney Francis Howell softball Iowa Wesleyan
Zeb Roos Lindbergh baseball Heartland
Tori Rosemann Troy volleyball William Woods
Erin Rossics Oakville field hockey Hendrix
Jason Rothweiler St. Pius X soccer St. Charles CC
Lindsey Royce MICDS track Hamilton
Sklar Ruiz St. Dominic softball Missouri Baptist
Skylar Ruiz Howell North softball Missouri Baptist
Johnathan Rupe St. Charles football Missouri Baptist
Abbi Sampson De Soto softball Mineral Area
Armando Sanchez-Conde John Burroughs soccer Washington (STL)
Caleb Sandy O'Fallon Christian golf William Woods
Paige Sanfelippo Lafayette golf DePauw
Drew Sauerwein Jerseyville football St. Ambrose
Lillie Schafer Holt swimming LU-Belleville
Makenzie Schierding Howell Central basketball STL Pharmacy
Colin Schlapper Wright City football Millikin
Jillian Schlote Hillsboro soccer College of St. Mary
Briana Schmidt Howell North lacrosse Indiana Tech
DJ Schmidt Fort Zumwalt North baseball Missouri Baptist
Haley Schmutz Troy softball St. Louis CC
Blake Schneider St. Dominic football Benedictine
Gabe Schneider Francis Howell football Culver-Stockton
Jimmy Schork Summit baseball Jefferson
Erica Schrader St. Pius X volleyball Westminster
Hunter Schrage Collinsville baseball LU-Belleville
Diana Schwartz MICDS rowing Washington (Md.)
Chloe Scott Triad soccer Southwestern Illinois
Ryan Sedlacek O'Fallon football Robert Morris (Chi.)
Aaron Seward Hazelwood West baseball Culver-Stockton
Clare Shetley Sullivan basketball College of Ozarks
Sarah Shoemaker Westminster soccer Rose-Hulman
Kyle Siebenshuh Francis Howell football Illinois College
Tori Siebum Mehlville softball St. Louis CC
Haley Sims Summit softball Central Methodist
Taylor Sims Hazelwood Central volleyball LU-Belleville
Ashton Sinak Visitation golf Wis.-Whitewater
Caitlyn Smith Summit soccer Southwestern Illinois
Colleen Smith Parkway West volleyball Wheaton
Darrell Smith Alton football DuPage
Kobe Smith Ritenour basketball Shawnee
Rachel Smith Holt softball Central Methodist
Rodney Smith Edwardsville football Missouri Baptist
Samantha Snellen Lutheran South golf Missouri Baptist
Joey Spotanski Fort Zumwalt South soccer Columbia College
Charles Springer Vianney football Benedictine
Emily Stahl Alton volleyball Greenville
Zach Stevens McCluer North tennis Webster
Jenna Stobie Edwardsville soccer LU-Belleville
Charles Strong Parkway South football Olivet Nazarene
Jake Strukhoff Triad football Eureka
Qadry Taalib Vianney football Robert Morris (Chi.)
Triston Talton Ritenour football Iowa Central
Isabella Tedesco Freeburg soccer Harris-Stowe
Kaitlyn Theriot Liberty soccer Webster
Desiree Thomas Hillsboro softball Mineral Area
Brady Tolle O'Fallon Christian football Central Methodist
Jake Totty Francis Howell soccer Knox
Zachariah Trent De Soto football Greenville
Daveon Trust MS-Berkeley football Iowa Central
Alexis Turner Westminster soccer Dubuque
Chloe Turner Edwardsville softball Culver-Stockton
Brett Tuttle Jerseyville baseball Kaskaskia
Sarah Tyree Ursuline rowing Oklahoma City
Caitlyn Ulery Howell Central track Fontbonne
Aaron Umen Ladue tennis Case Western
Mariah Vahlkamp Carlyle volleyball East Central
Carlie VanPatten Edwardsville golf Rend Lake
Amanda Vehlewald Warrenton softball Jefferson
Nadia Velasquez Freeburg soccer Harris-Stowe
Lucas Verdun Edwardsville golf Lewis & Clark
Chase Viehman Edwardsville football Illinois Wesleyan
Grant Viehman St. Pius X football Westminster
Mitchell Vierling Parkway West volleyball Missouri Baptist
Alex Vogt Warrenton football Millikin
Chris Vogt Warrenton football Millikin
Jocelyn Wagner Edwardsville soccer Lewis & Clark
Josie Wagner Fort Zumwalt West softball Calvin
Liz Wagner Howell North lacrosse North Central Ill.
Mackenzie Wagner Hazelwood West softball Lincoln Land
Travis Wallace Civic Memorial football Elmhurst
Lexi Wallner Francis Howell softball Westminster
DiJion Walls Hazelwood East football Iowa Central
John Walls Windsor football LU-Belleville
Teddy Washington St. Louis U. High baseball Washington (STL)
Brennan Wayland Troy soccer Missouri Baptist
Brooke Webber Edwardsville softball Lincoln Land
Drew Weilgus Granite City golf Lewis & Clark
Ryan Whealen St. Louis U. High volleyball New York
Bailey Whitehead Granite City soccer Spalding
Claire Whitehouse Parkway Central volleyball Westminster
Nick Wilke Holt baseball Webster
Charles Wilkins MS-Berkeley football Iowa Central
Deniece Wilkins Northwest Academy basketball Wis.-Richland
Elisha Williams Parkway North football Millikin
George Williams Hazelwood East football Missouri Baptist
Gregory Williams University City football Iowa Central
Morgan Wilson St. Joseph's softball Central Methodist
Paul Wilson McCluer North baseball Fontbonne
Jake Winstead Northwest football Missouri Baptist
Blake Wittman Jerseyville football St. Ambrose
Noah Wittner Parkway Central football Missouri Baptist
Taylor Womack Pattonville soccer St. Charles CC
Madelynn Wood Howell North soccer Millikin
David Worley Hazelwood West football Iowa Central
Zach Worster St. Dominic soccer Central (Iowa)
Nick Wortham Fort Zumwalt East football Benedictine
Brandon Wortman Liberty football Avila
Grace Wright Fort Zumwalt West soccer Evangel
Da'Raez Yarber DuBourg football Missouri Valley
David Young Kirkwood football LU-Belleville
Marni Younger Cor Jesu swimming Hendrix
Taylor Zarr Oakville basketball Webster
Bailee Zemianek Holt softball Westminster

Class of 2017 area college signings, NCAA Division I and II

First name Last name High school Sport College
Zacharia AbuAwad Ladue rowing Delaware
Maggie Adams Summit volleyball Southeast Missouri
Tony Adams St. Louis U. High football Illinois
Keenan Agnew De Smet football SIU Carbondale
John Ahearn Ladue golf Missouri-St. Louis
Brian Ahle O'Fallon football McKendree
Andi Ahlers Eureka volleyball Air Force
Celeste Akoro O'Fallon basketball Virginia Tech
Lacy Albers Mascoutah volleyball William Jewell
Claire Albert Marquette rowing Harvard
Lamont Allen De Soto track Illinois State
Rayvon Allen Summit track Wichita State
John Ames De Smet football Illinois State
Taylor Amlong Howell Central soccer McKendree
Kaylee Anderson Warrenton softball Southeast Missouri
Marianna Anderson Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst
Logan Anthony Elsberry football McKendree
Audrey Arand Borgia volleyball Rockhurst
Meghan Arnett Eureka soccer Morehead State
Tyriq Arties McCluer South-Berkeley football Neb.-Kearney
Chris Avery Lutheran North football Quincy
Jacqueline Baetz Webster Groves soccer Missouri State
Richelle Bain Parkway Central track Missouri
Peter Baker Summit soccer Rockhurst
Weston Baker St. Louis U. High baseball Lindenwood
Addie Balderson Lafayette softball Kansas
Ian Barger Marquette soccer Lindenwood
Kyle Barks De Smet soccer Indiana
Nicole Barton Windsor track Central Missouri
Connor Bartow Oakville football Lindenwood
Sarah Bathe St. Charles diving Arizona State
Madeline Bauer St. Dominic soccer Quincy
Kyler Bayless Marquette football Truman State
Lauren Beauchamp Francis Howell track Northern Iowa
Edward Becton Hazelwood Central football Missouri State
Aliyah Belcher Parkway North basketball Georgia Southern
Meredith Belrose Ursuline soccer Missouri Southern
Allysiah Belt Edwardsville soccer Missouri-St. Louis
McKenzie Bemis Eureka lacrosse McKendree
Brianna Benardin Triad golf Drury
Jordan Besore Cor Jesu field hockey Missouri State
Jaylon Bester Althoff football Miami, Ohio
JC Biayi Ritenour football William Jewell
Anthony Binaei Marquette soccer Quincy
Cole Birke St. Dominic baseball Quincy
John Bischoff Brentwood baseball McKendree
Jane Boessen Troy cross country Southeast Missouri
Emelia Boillat Lafayette lacrosse Rockhurst
Darion Bolden Trinity football South Dakota
Sean Bonham Collinsville football McKendree
Kade Bontrager Lafayette volleyball IUPU-Fort Wayne
Larry Boyd Trinity football Illinois
Dymond Bradford Soldan softball Tennessee State
Victoria Brady Edwardsville swimming Delta State
Logan Braundmeier Mater Dei softball Murray State
Erica Brice Cardinal Ritter football Lincoln
Cameryn Brill Lafayette soccer Minn. St.-Moorhead
Samantha Brinkmann Lutheran South volleyball Missouri State
Cade Brister Fort Zumwalt North football Lindenwood
Andrew Bronson Fort Zumwalt East football Quincy
Edwin Brown Althoff football Eastern Illinois
Jhaidyn Brown Fort Zumwalt West football McKendree
Lily Brown Clayton rowing North Carolina
Madison Brown Parkway Central swimming Missouri State
Megan Brown Dupo softball SIU Carbondale
Tessa Buchheit Cor Jesu volleyball Rockhurst
Ty Buckner Ladue baseball Missouri State
Takyra Buford Cahokia track Missouri Western
Korinahe Bullock Cahokia wrestling McKendree
Ellie Burger St. Joseph's tennis Missouri State
Ava Burke Webster Groves soccer Lindenwood
Ryan Burke Francis Howell lacrosse Missouri State
Gavon Burks CBC football Iowa Central
Kade Burns Edwardsville baseball Central Missouri
Emily Burton St. Joseph's soccer Xavier
Ethan Cadenhead Webster Groves track Missouri Western
Derrick Calhoun Hazelwood East football Southeast Missouri
Crimson Callahan Marquette golf Western Kentucky
Jordan Carey Hazelwood Central football Yale
Caleb Carswell Parkway West football Truman State
Casey Cepicky Ursuline volleyball Southern Indiana
Morgan Cervera Howell Central soccer McKendree
Michael Cessna Fort Zumwalt West baseball Lindenwood
Alexa Chairs St. Charles basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Sophie Chellapa Eureka volleyball Rockhurst
Jimmy Choinka Duchesne soccer Rockhurst
Andrew Clair St. Louis U. High football Bowling Green
Darion Clark Pattonville football Southwest Baptist
Isabelle Clark Fort Zumwalt West swimming Florida Gulf Coast
Katelyn Clark Cahokia basketball Tennessee State
Montrail Clay O'Fallon football Quincy
Shane Clenin Jefferson football Arkansas
Lexi Close Hillsboro softball West Georgia
CJ Coldon Althoff football Wyoming
Jordan Cole McCluer South-Berkeley football Northern Illinois
Elena Coleman Cor Jesu track St. Louis U.
Kyle Coleman Fort Zumwalt North soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Olivia Collier Cor Jesu lacrosse Rockhurst
Kaden Conley CBC water polo Gannon
Dyllan Conway Westminster football SIU Carbondale
Terrell Cooper Gateway STEM football Washburn
Tyle'K Cooper Elsberry football Lindenwood
Kennedy Cordia Francis Howell volleyball St. Louis U.
Nolan Corker St. Louis U. High lacrosse Lindenwood
Abby Crabtree Edwardsville soccer Purdue
Joey Crawford Marquette soccer Dominican
Reggie Crawford Chaminade football South Dakota
TJ Crockett University City basketball Lindenwood
Darius Daies Chaminade football Brown
Ginny Dalton Parkway South field hockey Missouri State
Grady Daniels Timberland football Lindenwood
Lexi Daniels Marquette swimming LSU
Anna Davis Marquette swimming Missouri
Kirsten Davis Westminster soccer Texas Tech
Lucas Davis Edwardsville football SIU Carbondale
Pachino Davis Ladue football Truman State
Ryan Davis Mascoutah track Maryville
Andrew Deckard Civic Memorial football McKendree
Brandon Deckard Civic Memorial football McKendree
Curtis Deckard Civic Memorial football McKendree
Evan DeGreeff De Smet soccer Missouri State
Lizzie Dejoie Parkway Central track DePaul
Rashaun Dennis Timberland football McKendree
Tayler Devine Collinsville soccer McKendree
Brenden Dickmann Edwardsville football McKendree
Donovan Ditto St. Louis U. High baseball Central Missouri
Ellen Donlin St. Joseph's soccer Texas Christian
Larissa Dorn Villa Duchesne rowing Brown
Conor Dryer Summit baseball Central Missouri
Halle Durand Visitation swimming Adelphi
Anna Durnin Fort Zumwalt North soccer Missouri State
Bryce Edwards Summit football Indianapolis
Landon Eggers Mehlville football Truman State
Mikayla Espowe Union track Missouri Southern
Reyondus Estes East St. Louis football Minnesota
Kiri Evans Belleville West softball Rockhurst
Nadia Farmer Eureka basketball Savannah State
Jack Faron Parkway North football Air Force
Jeremy Fechtman Pattonville soccer Indianapolis
Matt Ference Lafayette football Northern Illinois
Kelli Fink Summit soccer SIU Edwardsville
Kathryn Finnerty Waterloo volleyball Lindenwood
Brennan Fitzpatrick CBC baseball Southeast Missouri
Daniel Flaiz St. Charles West baseball Drury
Hannah Flowers Lafayette volleyball Memphis
Nick Follmer Liberty football Central Michigan
Austin Francis Dupo baseball McKendree
Dimitri Frank Hazelwood Central baseball Central Missouri
Lydia Frederick Francis Howell volleyball Nicholls State
Andrea Frerker Collinsville soccer SIU Edwardsville
Bennett Fulsom Summit football Truman State
Emma Garner Notre Dame soccer Southwest Baptist
Luke Geigling Vianney football SIU Carbondale
Abby George Lutheran South softball Missouri
Alex Gettinger Lafayette volleyball Pepperdine
Gabrielle Gevers St. Dominic rowing Alabama
Zach Gibbs Holt baseball Missouri State
Malik Giddens O'Fallon football McKendree
Connor Gilles Summit baseball McKendree
Megan Gilliam Waterloo volleyball Lincoln
Jordan Gladney St. Charles football McKendree
Morgan Glaenzer Columbia soccer Tennessee Martin
Aqeel Glass Lutheran North football Alabama A&M
Kylie Gmerek Windsor softball Rockhurst
Reece Goddard Kirkwood football Western Michigan
Madeline Goeke Duchesne soccer Missouri S&T
Max Goldenberg MICDS swimming Lehigh
Robert Gonzalez O'Fallon football Colorado Mines
Jordan Goodwin Althoff basketball St. Louis U.
Alex Gorman Mascoutah golf McKendree
Sydney Gorman St. Dominic soccer Quincy
Benji Gormley CBC football Missouri State
Walker Gottman Northwest football Truman State
Katelyn Gratza Borgia softball Quincy
Israel Griffin Belleville West football Truman State
Mitchell Griffin Parkway West water polo McKendree
Bailey Grinter Edwardsville swimming Tennessee
Lexi Grote Granite City soccer Southeast Missouri
Hannah Gruensfelder St. Joseph's volleyball Ohio State
Caitlyn Gund Cor Jesu field hockey Davidson
Cameron Haegele Vianney soccer IUPUI
Alec Hagan Eureka wrestling Ohio
Kyran Hagan Eureka wrestling Ohio
Colin Hall Civic Memorial baseball McKendree
Mackinsey Hamer Howell Central lacrosse McKendree
Colene Hamilton Columbia beach volleyball Central Arkansas
Sarah Handrahan Jefferson softball Neb.-Kearney
Sydney Hansen Holt softball Drury
Mitchell Hantack Howell Central baseball Lindenwood
Caleb Harmon Howell Central soccer Missouri S&T
Emma Harrelson Webster Groves track Truman State
Zach Harris Mascoutah tennis Monmouth
Jacob Hausman CBC baseball Missouri State
Reed Hawkins Granite City soccer St. Louis U.
Amber Hayes Parkway South soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Riley Hayes Incarnate Word soccer Quincy
Marquis Hayes Jr. Pattonville football Oklahoma
Harry Hegeman MICDS baseball Yale
Jaron Heller Lindbergh football Quincy
Richard Henderson Pattonville basketball Austin Peay
Leo Henken St. Louis U. High volleyball Stanford
Luke Hertzler Parkway North football Missouri S&T
Mason Hewitt O'Fallon football Truman State
Tyler Higgins Highland track Army
Colin Hilpert Summit soccer SIU Edwardsville
Austin Hindman Lafayette track Missouri
Will Hippe De Smet volleyball Ball State
Erica Hitpas Mater Dei volleyball Western Illinois
Erin Hoener Incarnate Word volleyball Manhattan
Annika Hofer Parkway Central swimming Truman State
Michael Hojnacki Marquette baseball Bradley
Ben Holsclaw Francis Howell baseball Missouri Southern
Sydney Holt Eureka volleyball Illinois State
Emily Holten Collinsville soccer Ole Miss
Jonathan Honore Timberland football Georgetown
Bryce Horstman Lafayette lacrosse Mount St. Mary's
Ben Huels Waterloo soccer St. Louis U.
Caitlyn Huesgen Ursuline soccer Maryville
Rashad Hughes Ritenour football Southeast Missouri
Brayden Hull Timberland football Southeast Missouri
Max Hunter Clayton baseball Dartmouth
Jordan Hurt Hazelwood Central soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Blake Huskey O'Fallon Christian football Quincy
Angel Ikeda Howell Central soccer SIU Edwardsville
Jack Ilewski De Smet football Dayton
Kaylee Imming St. Dominic soccer Quincy
Amanda Isom St. Joseph's field hockey Bellarmine
Tiana Jackson Fort Zumwalt North volleyball Florida State
Jenny Jansen Warrenton softball SIU Carbondale
Jaylen Jefferson McCluer North football Truman State
Kelly Jerger Summit soccer Rockhurst
Katirah Johnson Mascoutah volleyball Murray State
Andrew Jones Parkway North football Southwest Baptist
Brian Jones Liberty football Washburn
Devon Jones Francis Howell football Indianapolis
Jacob Jones St. Dominic football Truman State
Olivia Jones Ladue softball Cleveland State
Molly Jozwiakowski Kirkwood gymnastics Southern Utah
Abby Judd Parkway Central track Drury
Madelyne Juenger Columbia soccer Southern Indiana
Erik Kaiser Waterloo baseball Vanderbilt
Jimmy Kaiser Vianney football Lindenwood
Catherine Kaliszewski Visitation water polo Cal Baptist
Cade Kastner Summit lacrosse Missouri State
Megan Keever St. Charles West soccer Wis.-Milwaukee
Will Keller Clayton football Clark Atlanta
Brendan Kelly CBC baseball Truman State
Coltyn Kessler Summit baseball Kentucky
Gabe Kettering CBC rugby Indiana
Kate Keuss Cor Jesu golf Regis
Matteo Kidd Chaminade soccer St. Louis U.
Hannah King Waterloo softball Drury
Jared King Summit lacrosse Missouri State
Jordyn Klein Lutheran St. Charles volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Mikey Klotz Oakville football Quincy
Maxwell Klug Fox football McKendree
James Knight East St. Louis football Illinois
Dylan Komperda Francis Howell wrestling Drury
Katanna Kortkamp St. Dominic soccer Lindenwood
Stone Krogman Liberty baseball Quincy
Lauryn Kunz Windsor soccer Morehead State
Cody Lampe Fort Zumwalt East baseball William Jewell
Jack Lanxon Belleville West football Truman State
Jacob Larson St. Dominic football Missouri S&T
Gabrielle Lawlor St. Joseph's soccer Wisconsin
Evan Lawrence Belleville East baseball McKendree
Maddie Leigh Francis Howell track Oakland
Garrett Leimkuehler Hermann football Truman State
Alyssa Lemon Marquette swimming Arkansas
Morgan Lerch Collinsville soccer Jacksonville State
William Lerwick Clayton rowing Northeastern
Olivia Lessmann Fort Zumwalt West softball Dayton
Rebecca Linck Duchesne soccer McKendree
Sammy Linderer St. Pius X soccer Lindenwood
Erynn Little Triad soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Mackenzie Litzsinger Summit soccer SIU Edwardsville
Neely Lochmoeller Ladue field hockey Miami, Ohio
Nick Logusch De Smet baseball St. Louis U.
Connor Lonero CBC soccer Missouri State
Andrew Lordo Chaminade football Dayton
Tyler Love Ladue football McKendree
Evan Lowry Northwest football Truman State
Anna Luckenbach Lafayette swimming San Diego
Donavan Lukens Jr. Timberland football Missouri Western
Jake Lyon Vianney football Washburn
Lauren MacInnis Whitfield hockey Northeastern
Liam Maher Alton Marquette football McKendree
Mary Maloney St. Dominic soccer Quincy
Niko Marshall Lindbergh baseball Lindenwood
Isabel Marten Kirkwood golf Drury
Carter Martens De Smet baseball Missouri S&T
Claire Martin Parkway West tennis Eastern Illinois
Erika Martin Fort Zumwalt South golf Maryville
Jack Martin Parkway West football Lindenwood
Evie Mauze MICDS swimming Georgetown
Krisna Mays O'Fallon Christian football Quincy
Lawson McAteer CBC baseball Quincy
Megan McClure Webster Groves soccer Arkansas State
Riley McDermott Clayton lacrosse Quincy
Dayle McEwen Collinsville soccer Francis Marion
Erin McGhee Lindbergh soccer Quincy
Nate McGhee Chaminade football Washburn
Sean McGinty Kirkwood soccer St. Louis U.
Michael McGovern Chaminade football Brown
Victoria McIntosh Parkway South soccer Arkansas State
Charlie McIntyre Parkway Central track DePaul
Brandon McKissic St. Louis U. High basketball UM-Kansas City
Kelly McLaughlin St. Joseph's basketball Miami, Ohio
Kayle McSpadden Collinsville soccer Maryville
Melissa Melnick Ladue swimming Northwestern
Leketor Member-Meneh Lutheran South volleyball Missouri
Max Messer St. Dominic football Quincy
Kelly Metter Columbia softball Missouri State
Madeline Meyer Ursuline cross country Rockhurst
Anna Miller St. Joseph's swimming Missouri State
Lauryn Miller Kirkwood basketball UCLA
Connor Moffett Marquette football McKendree
Addaya Moore Granite City basketball Illinois
Annie Mulford Edwardsville field hockey Louisville
Destiney Nash Hazelwood Central track Central Missouri
Grace Neidhardt Granite City soccer McKendree
Alexis Nephew Timberland cycling Lindenwood
Meghan Neuner Duchesne soccer McKendree
Ryan Newton Parkway North football Miami, Ohio
Chase Niece Kirkwood soccer Tulsa
Brett Niedzwiecki Collinsville soccer McKendree
Alexis Nischbach Timberland soccer Wis.-Milwaukee
Anika Nobs St. Joseph's soccer Missouri Western
Deion Norfleet O'Fallon football McKendree
Ryan Norwine O'Fallon Christian football Lindenwood
Cassidy Nurnberger Washington soccer Missouri
Brandon Odenhall Summit baseball Maryville
Jordan Oetting Festus soccer Purdue
Alynnah Oleary Collinsville soccer McKendree
Israel Olorunda Parkway Central football Truman State
Amy O'Neal Lindbergh soccer Rockhurst
Elizabeth Orf Villa Duchesne volleyball Marquette
Emelie Orlando Lafayette volleyball St. Joseph's (Ind.)
Jena Otec St. Pius X volleyball Purdue
Abby Ottoline St. Pius X soccer Rockhurst
Matt Ottsen Westminster baseball Bucknell
Gabi Pacino Summit soccer Rockhurst
Sam Pagano St. Dominic baseball Quincy
Logan Panchot Lafayette soccer Stanford
Ryan Panzitta Lafayette baseball Missouri S&T
Jaxon Passino Summit baseball Kansas State
Riley Patterson Edwardsville football Memphis
Matt Perego Parkway West baseball Cincinnati
Bryant Perry De Smet football Southeast Missouri
Evie Pfeifer Parkway West swimming Texas
Antonio Phillips Kirkwood football Ball State
Javon Pickett Belleville East basketball Illinois
Miqueal Pillow Smiley Gateway STEM football Washburn
Jadyn Pimentel Parkway North basketball Lamar
Tony Pisoni Fox football McKendree
Brynne Polivka Visitation soccer Missouri
Jamie Poppen Parkway West volleyball Lewis
Katiana Porporis Marquette swimming Arkansas
Allison Portell De Soto track Maryville
Carolina Pozo Lafayette tennis Northwestern
Henry Preckel Lafayette football Missouri S&T
Corey Price Civic Memorial baseball Central Missouri
Megan Price Marquette soccer Delta State
Rachel Pudlowski Fort Zumwalt North basketball SIU Carbondale
Derek Radke De Smet lacrosse Cleveland State
Conner Range De Smet soccer Bellarmine
Lauren Reding St. Joseph's volleyball Rockhurst
Dustin Reis Eureka lacrosse Benedictine
Elijah Richeson Festus baseball Lindenwood
Bennett Richter Breese Central football McKendree
Breanna Robbins Seckman softball Illinois-Springfield
Brandon Roberson Cahokia track Missouri Western
Kyrell Roberts Lutheran North football Northwestern Oklahoma
Carly Robinson Summit softball Eastern Kentucky
Tyler Rodriguez O'Fallon Christian football Quincy
Alaina Rothermich St. Dominic volleyball Quincy
Nilah Roy Mascoutah volleyball Kentucky Wesleyan
Tate Rujawitz Edwardsville football SIU Carbondale
Elle Russell St. Pius X volleyball McKendree
Jackson Rutledge Summit baseball Arkansas
Miles Sanders Parkway Central football Dartmouth
Trevor Sanders Collinsville football Central Missouri
Skylar Sappington Brentwood football Missouri S&T
Weston Schad Westminster baseball Murray State
Austin Schaefferkoetter Sullivan football Missouri Western
PJ Schappert Lindbergh soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Drew Schoch Howell Central soccer Missouri State
Hailey Schue Lafayette soccer Arkansas State
Bridget Schulte Francis Howell golf Missouri State
Jake Schwartz Waterloo cross country Illinois-Springfield
Devon Scott North County football Southeast Missouri
Kelvin Scott Hazelwood East football Missouri Western
Drew Seers Parkway West football Lindenwood
Kimberlee Sewester Ursuline track Central Missouri
Hallie Sidney Marquette volleyball Northwest Missouri
Jarred Silvia Mascoutah track Maryville
Micah Skebo Howell Central football Washburn
Justin Slemmer Chaminade football Central Missouri
Erin Smith Nerinx Hall cross country Creighton
Jarvus Smith O'Fallon football McKendree
Meaghan Smith Triad soccer Illinois Chicago
Olivia Smith Cor Jesu soccer Arkansas State
Sarah Sodoma Parkway South soccer Arkansas State
Cate Sommerhof St. Dominic soccer Rockhurst
Jordan Sommerville Lutheran North football South Dakota
Evan Spears Eureka baseball McKendree
Maddie Spinks Ursuline softball Illinois Chicago
Max Spitzmiler Pattonville baseball Northwest Missouri
Camryn Sprague Visitation soccer Truman State
Will Sprick Webster Groves baseball Truman State
Kayleigh Stahlschmidt Visitation soccer Northwestern
Chris Stanley Cahokia track Missouri Western
Bryce Starzyk CBC soccer Rockhurst
Kara Steele Kirkwood track Princeton
Gage Steiner Alton soccer Missouri State
Jalin Stelzer Marquette soccer Indiana State
Zach Stenger Collinsville hockey McKendree
Kyle Stevison Lindbergh track Lindenwood
DJ Stewart Westminster baseball Eastern Illinois
Ryan Stipanovich De Smet basketball Bradley
Ryan Stites Waterloo soccer Truman State
Austin Stofer Lafayette football Truman State
Noah Stone Lutheran South baseball Arkansas State
Madelyne Stringer Windsor soccer Washburn
Bryson Strong Althoff football SIU Carbondale
Megan Sullivan St. Joseph's soccer Xavier
Nick Suter Westminster baseball Oklahoma Christian
Clara Taake Columbia golf Quincy
Charlotte Taylor Ladue rowing Clemson
Joseph Taylor Clayton football McKendree
Megan Tersteeg Francis Howell softball Drury
Katelyn Theiss De Soto beach volleyball Austin Peay
Jeff Thomas East St. Louis football Miami
Izaiah Thompson St. Louis U. High football Georgetown
Seth Thompson Timberland football Missouri S&T
Jeremiah Tilmon East St. Louis basketball Illinois
Antonio Triplett Hazelwood Central football McKendree
Allie Troeckler Civic Memorial basketball SIU Edwardsville
Hava Turner Kirkwood track Academy of Arts (San Fran)
Madison Utley Pattonville soccer Missouri Western
Lily VanBiljon Lafayette swimming Missouri State
Aly VanCardo Lindbergh volleyball Missouri S&T
Jake Versemann Lutheran St. Charles football Missouri S&T
Mark Vierling CBC baseball Missouri
Tori Vogt Lutheran St. Charles volleyball William Jewell
Sydney Walker Westminster soccer St. Louis U.
Madison Walsh Whitfield field hockey Louisville
Allie Warfield Mascoutah volleyball Monmouth
Shawe Watkins Ladue rowing George Washington
Kayla Weaver Ursuline lacrosse McKendree
Steve Webb Westminster basketball Missouri-St. Louis
Kristen Weber St. Joseph's field hockey Holy Cross
Morgan Weller Fort Zumwalt East soccer Lindenwood
Harry Wellford MICDS lacrosse Virginia
Meredith Werning Lutheran South softball SIU Carbondale
Abby Wester Cor Jesu soccer Regis
Trenton Wherry Marquette tennis Maryville
Josh White Pattonville baseball Northwest Missouri
Andre Whitley Chaminade football Western Illinois
Mackenzie Wieberg Westminster swimming Drury
Nick Wiley Lindbergh baseball Central Missouri
Reid Williams St. Charles West football Central Arkansas
Rose Williams MICDS soccer Richmond
Zach Williams Civic Memorial football McKendree
Miles Williams Chaminade football Indianapolis
Whitney Williamson MICDS field hockey Northwestern
Melanie Wilmert Parkway Central golf Maryville
Holden Wilmsen Priory football Dartmouth
Alan Wilson St. Louis U. High football Quincy
Adam Winter De Smet football Wake Forest
Maggie Winter Nerinx Hall soccer Southern Indiana
Sadie Wise Kirkwood softball St. Louis U.
Katie Woodruff Kirkwood lacrosse Davidson
Max Wootten St. Charles West soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Ashley Yarbrough Marquette diving Missouri State
Wyatt Yess Parkway West basketball Yale
Dennis Yingling Lindbergh baseball Missouri State
Sophie Zlatarich Kirkwood lacrosse Colorado Mesa
Trevin Zweifel Marquette water polo La Salle

Class of 2017 area college signings, NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO

First Last High school Sport University
Tayla Anderson Howell Central volleyball Missouri Valley
Joey Bock John Burroughs baseball Emory
Maria Brandt Incarnate Word tennis Missouri Baptist
Hannah Brickson Howell Central lacrosse LU-Belleville
Taryn Brown Edwardsville softball Culver-Stockton
Kaitlyn Chadwick Howell Central softball Missouri Baptist
Hannah Chambliss Oakville softball Jefferson
Dalton Claus Holt baseball Harris-Stowe
Cole Cosman Timberland baseball Hutchinson
Chase Creamer Orchard Farm baseball Greenville
Hannah Currant Howell Central basketball MacMurray
Drevin Day Fort Zumwalt North baseball St. Louis CC
Blake Duncan Ritenour baseball Greenville
Kaitlin Estopare Ursuline volleyball Benedictine
Ben Faherty Fort Zumwalt South soccer William Woods
Andrew Fyffe Parkway South baseball William Woods
Jakob Gentry Fort Zumwalt North baseball Central Methodist
Alison Gill John Burroughs basketball Chicago
Sam Grace Marquette baseball Middlebury
Lauren Grunwaldt Orchard Farm softball East Central
Mikayla Guthrie Fort Zumwalt North softball Westminster
Cody Hacker Holt baseball Jefferson
Jacob Hanns Orchard Farm baseball Fort Scott
Garrett Herring O'Fallon baseball Southwestern Illinois
Marie Hewitt Visitation field hockey DePauw
Bria Jones Sullivan basketball Columbia College
Madison Kettler Holt softball Fontbonne
Zach Krause Fort Zumwalt West baseball Park
Drew Law Holt baseball Missouri Baptist
Nick Leadford Holt baseball William Woods
Clay Mandernach Fort Zumwalt West baseball Crowder
Casey Mareschal Fort Zumwalt North baseball Park
Brendan May Vianney baseball Webster
Molly McDonnell Parkway South soccer Greenville
Jessie Mireles Webster Groves volleyball St. Louis CC
Melanie Mooney Oakville softball Lyon
Brittney Nitz Belleville East basketball Missouri Valley
Lexi Pellegrini Francis Howell basketball Missouri Valley
Emily Rooney Francis Howell softball Iowa Wesleyan
DJ Schmidt Fort Zumwalt North baseball Missouri Baptist
Tori Siebum Mehlville softball St. Louis CC
Haley Sims Summit softball East Central
Taylor Sims Hazelwood Central volleyball LU-Belleville
Chloe Turner Edwardsville softball Culver-Stockton
Josie Wagner Fort Zumwalt West softball Calvin
Lexie Wallner Francis Howell softball Westminster
Brooke Webber Edwardsville softball Lincoln Land
Nick Wilke Holt baseball Webster
Bailee Zemianek Holt softball Westminster

Class of 2016 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II

First name Last name High school Sport College
Callaghan Adams Edwardsville tennis SIU Edwardsville
Jenna Adkins Howell Central soccer Missouri Southern
Drew Albert Eureka soccer Southern Indiana
Nick Alexander Vianney swimming Missouri
Pat Alsmeyer CBC soccer Rockhurst
Jarod Alton Kirkwood football Missouri
Dan Ampleman CBC baseball SIU Edwardsville
Kailey Anderson Fort Zumwalt West soccer McKendree
Lamar Anderson CBC football Ball State
Rachel Anderson Edwardsville softball Southeast Missouri
Justin Andrews St. Louis U. High swimming Miami (Ohio)
Lindsey Anstine Parkway West soccer Indiana State
Jordan Augustine Althoff football McKendree
Marie Auton Parkway South soccer Southern Indiana
Annah Baize Ursuline softball Drury
Sam Ballard Alton baseball Illinois Chicago
Zach Ballentine Hazelwood Central football Robert Morris
Jonathan Banowetz Fort Zumwalt North football Missouri S&T
Dennis Barber McCluer North football Missouri Western
Jordan Barnes CBC basketball Indiana State
Addison Barnouski O'Fallon softball Southeast Missouri
Abby Basler Ursuline soccer Illinois State
Camden Bauer O'Fallon baseball Alabama
Taylor Baur MICDS basketball Princeton
Will Bausinger Marquette baseball Missouri Southern
Alex Bean MICDS lacrosse Georgetown
Amanda Beaton Lafayette volleyball Central Arkansas
Adam Becker Columbia soccer Southern Indiana
Chase Behrndt Lafayette football West Virginia
Jeff Beiter Fort Zumwalt East baseball Missouri-St. Louis
Lucas Bennett Webster Groves track Abilene Christian
Kerry Benton Clayton football Murray State
Jordan Berner Chester football SIU Carbondale
Dani Berry Francis Howell basketball Eastern Illinois
Kyle Berry Affton football Missouri Western
Emma Berthold Kirkwood volleyball Truman State
Drew Besand Hillsboro football Quincy
Kitty Besserman Collinsville soccer Indiana State
Keith Beverly Parkway North football Missouri Southern
Caroline Bias Parkway West rowing Wisconsin
August Bindbeutel CBC track Missouri S&T
Kate Bixby Fort Zumwalt North soccer McKendree
Matt Blake Parkway West baseball Maryville
Gabby Blosser Marquette soccer Southern Indiana
Jaylen Bohannon Soldan football Missouri Western
Tom Bolstad John Burroughs football Indiana
Chris Booker John Burroughs football Dayton
Christy Boschert Webster Groves track Truman State
Allana Bramwell Althoff volleyball Central Arkansas
Alaina Brand Fox softball Missouri-St. Louis
Jarrid Braunagel Althoff wrestling McKendree
Jacob Brefeld Piasa SW football McKendree
Rosie Breheny St. Joseph's soccer Rockhurst
Katelyn Bright Cor Jesu volleyball St. Louis U.
Ryan Briscoe Duchesne basketball Quincy
Nora Brooks Ursuline basketball Spring Hill (Ala.)
Tre Bryant CBC football Nebraska
Hanna Burke Ursuline soccer Truman State
Jake Burmeister MICDS lacrosse Lehigh
Sarah Burnham Parkway West rowing Stetson
Tyler Burrus Affton football Missouri Western
DeVontae Burse Affton football Missouri Western
Austin Bush Highland football Quincy
Joe Butler St. Louis U. High track Spring Hill (Ala.)
Amanda Cabrera Kennedy softball Tennessee State
Robert Caldwell St. Louis U. High track Memphis
Cassie Callahan Pattonville volleyball Chestnut Hill (Pa.)
Anthony Cameron Clayton football McKendree
Roderick Campbell Chaminade football Northwestern
Caroline Canoy Fort Zumwalt East soccer Southern Indiana
Barrett Carlson John Burroughs lacrosse Yale
Kory Carter Lutheran-St. Charles baseball Truman State
Carter Cassell Vianney soccer Missouri-St. Louis
Macy Catlett Westminster volleyball UT Martin
Nick Cauley Alton baseball Northwestern
Sydney Chalcraft Howell Central soccer Middle Tennessee
Tyler Chandler MS-Berkeley football Lindenwood
Desmond Chapple Edwardsville football Northern Iowa
Blake Charlton CBC baseball Missouri
Morgan Childers DuBourg volleyball Missouri-St. Louis
Abby Christensen Kirkwood soccer William Jewell
Luke Christensen Parkway West swimming Seattle
D.T. Christiansen O'Fallon Christian football Quincy
Allie Christopher Villa Duchesne field hockey Bucknell
Baily Chrone Collinsville track Missouri S&T
Duane Clark CBC basketball Missouri-KC
Jacob Clay Brentwood football Drake
Chrys Colley Edwardsville football Quincy
Kai Collier Fort Zumwalt South football Lindenwood
Bridget Condie MICDS field hockey Yale
Corinne Condie John Burroughs field hockey Brown
Will Conerly Webster Groves baseball Quincy
John Conley Webster Groves soccer Quincy
Aaron Cook Westminster basketball SIU Carbondale
Braydon Cook Francis Howell baseball Murray State
Turner Cook Marquette football Dayton
Tyler Cook Chaminade basketball Iowa
Chris Cornelius Vianney baseball Missouri
Amelia Coyne Belleville West soccer Truman State
Michael Creek Lindbergh soccer Missouri State
Creshonna Crenshaw Hazelwood East track Southeast Missouri
Erika Cross Fort Zumwalt West soccer Maryville
Austin Crump Eureka football Southeast Missouri
Aubrey Daniel Sullivan softball Central Missouri
Max Daurelle CBC football Holy Cross
Gabby David Althoff golf Lewis
Dustan Davidson St. Louis U. High cross country Oklahoma State
Jena Davis Northwest volleyball St. Joseph's
Rashon Davis CBC football Eastern Michigan
Kayla Day Fort Zumwalt West soccer Drury
Abby Deane Eureka softball South Dakota State
Kelsey Delisle Collinsville soccer McKendree
Caleb Dennert De Soto football Quincy
Addie Deppe St. Charles soccer Southern Indiana
Cade Dernlan St. Louis U. High track Spring Hill (Ala.)
Renetha Dickson Lutheran North basketball Tulsa
Samantha Dockweiler Holt softball Drury
Taner Dogan Kirkwood soccer Harvard
Carter Doll Webster Groves golf Rockhurst
Rachael Donald Dupo softball Southeast Missouri
C.J. Donegan Nerinx Hall golf Maryville
Meghan Donovan Villa Duchesne volleyball Georgia
Kelly Douglas Parkway West volleyball Central Arkansas
Amanda Dreyer Seckman swimming Ark.-Little Rock
TJ Duckett Fort Zumwalt North swimming Kansas
Aaron Dugan Hillsboro cross country St. Louis U.
Connor Eldridge Kirkwood football Southwest Baptist
Annie Ellie Edwardsville volleyball SIU Edwardsville
Steven Evanhoff Triad football Quincy
Micah Evans Pattonville baseball Central Missouri
Genesis Ewell Orchard Farm track SIU Carbondale
Connor Fagan Summit soccer Truman State
Emma Farley Howell Central soccer St. Louis U.
Tarkus Ferguson Althoff basketball Illinois-Chicago
Chris Ferris Lindbergh golf Missouri-St. Louis
Sarah Finlay MICDS swimming Dartmouth
Nick Foster Belleville West football McKendree
Kimie Fozzard Fort Zumwalt West softball McNeese State
Emily Frankenreiter Lutheran South softball Maryville
Chandler Franklin Potosi football Quincy
Tyler Frederking St. Louis U. High soccer St. Louis U.
Anna Frick Nerinx Hall soccer Missouri
Averie Fuller Kirkwood lacrosse Lindenwood
Rhe'Neze Galtney Howell North football Indiana State
Misa Gamble Ladue rowing Canisius
Jake Garella Edwardsville baseball St. Louis U.
Dominique Gatewood CBC football Quincy
Kaylee Gilbert Fort Zumwalt North softball McKendree
Brandon Gilmore Summit football Missouri State
Nik Glanz Vianney baseball Quincy
Clare Goessling St. Joseph's lacrosse Rockhurst
Josh Goldstein St. Charles football McKendree
Austin Gomes Hazelwood Central cycling Lindenwood
Jacob Gonzales Timberland baseball Maryville
Brendon Gooch Althoff basketball SIU Carbondale
Sean Gouveia Belleville West soccer Memphis
Claire Green Marquette lacrosse Indianapolis
Stanley Green East St. Louis football Illinois
Lauren Greenstein Parkway Central soccer Lindenwood
Taryn Griffey Lafayette volleyball North Florida
Madison Grisham Ursuline golf Central Missouri
Lexie Hacker Fort Zumwalt South soccer Southeast Missouri
Ramzi Haddad Priory baseball Princeton
Alec Haines Lafayette cross country Oklahoma State
Tim Hall Summit football Missouri Western
Jessica Haller Eureka soccer Missouri S&T
Trey Haman St. Louis U. High soccer Missouri S&T
Jared Hamann Collinsville soccer McKendree
Clayton Hamby Priory football Dayton
Griffin Harmon Kirkwood football William Jewell
Madison Harris Windsor softball Southeast Missouri
Bradley Harrison O'Fallon baseball SIU Carbondale
Madison Hartenstein Nerinx Hall rowing Central Oklahoma
Matt Hatley Mascoutah golf McKendree
Justin Hawkins Kirkwood rowing St. Joseph's
Hannah Hearst Windsor softball Drury
Parker Heath Vianney football Central Missouri
Jessica Hedrick Francis Howell volleyball Augusta State
Aric Heismeyer Francis Howell football Washburn
Matt Helldoerfer Oakville football William Jewell
Paige Hemmen St. Joseph's volleyball Indiana State
Cameron Henderson Fort Zumwalt South football Missouri Western
Collin Herdt Howell Central baseball Drury
Ryan Hiatt Timberland football William Jewell
Ryan Higginbotham Kirkwood soccer South Dakota Mines
Terran Hill Hazelwood Central football Robert Morris
Abby