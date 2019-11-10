The Post-Dispatch and STLhighschoolsports.com annually publish a list of signees from area high schools, and we need your help. Coaches, athletics directors and other administrators are asked to submit signings information by email to chollway@post-dispatch.com. In order to ensure accuracy, we cannot accept signings information from the public, and the email address must be associated with a high school or college.
Please include the signee's name, high school, sport he/she is signing to play, and the name of the college or university.
We also will publish signings that do not apply to NLI guidelines, those being with service academies, the Ivy League, NCAA Division III, NAIA and junior college programs.
Email signings information to: chollway@post-dispatch.com
Format: Jane Doe, Edwardsville, soccer, St. Louis University