St. Dominic girls soccer sends six to next level on signing day

O’FALLON, Mo. — Ashley Martinez and several of her St. Dominic girls soccer teammates got to do something Wednesday they hadn’t in quite a while.

With it being the initial day to sign a national letter of intent, Martinez and five of her fellow girls soccer players were among 10 signees at the school’s morning ceremony.

It proved to be a cause for celebration — something Martinez and her teammates hadn’t been able to do much of without playing the entirety of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martinez, who plays midfield for the Crusaders, signed to play Division I soccer at Wisconsin. She scored eight goals and added seven assists during the Crusaders’ 2019 championship season, when St. Dominic won the Class 3 title and finished 26-3-1.

“I really just like the overall vibe, the coaches and the program up there,” Martinez said. “The things that have happened have made me realize just how valuable time is. It’s going to be bittersweet to move on, but it’s really going to make me value my last times in club and in the spring season for high school.”