Staunton distance standout Roller announces commitment to Mizzou

"I feel that it will make the transition from high school to college so much easier," Roller said.

Roller, Schwartz and Reed also all were first-team selections on the Post-Dispatch All-Decade team. Other area runners on Mizzou's roster are Parkway Central's Richelle Bain, Lindbergh's Abby Juedemann and Washington's Anna Sullentrup.

The final two choices for Roller were Mizzou and Syracuse. The coaching staff for the Tigers made Roller feel welcome and ultimately that's what won her over.

"My family went to Syracuse last weekend to see what it was like," Roller said. "I knew whenever I got home from that trip, I couldn't see myself going 13 hours away from home. Mizzou was just a better fit."

Last season, Roller became the first area runner in any classification to break the 17-minute mark in the Illinois state meet on the 3-mile course at Detweiller Park in Peoria when she finished second in the Class 1A meet in 16 minutes, 58.87 seconds.

Roller won six titles as a junior and recorded a season- and area-best time of 16:37.5 at 3 miles.