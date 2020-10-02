Staunton distance standout Roller announces commitment to Mizzou

It has been a challenging few months for Lydia Roller, the 2019 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls cross country runner of the year.
Between a litany of injuries, missing her junior track and field season because of COVID-19 and then her final cross country season also being affected by coronavirus, the Staunton High senior has had plenty on her mind.
But Roller took a step toward the future Friday when she announced her verbal commitment to continue her running career at the University of Missouri.
"Walking around the campus, I could totally see myself going to school there," Roller said. "I loved the Midwestern vibe you got from it. In the end, it was a pretty easy decision. I knew I wanted to go there."
The two-time Illinois High School Association Class 1A runner-up is set to join a Tigers roster that includes several other former St. Louis area high school standouts.
That list includes Waterloo High graduate Jenna Schwartz, the All-Metro cross country runner of the year in 2017 and 2018; and Washington High graduate Mikayla Reed, the All-Metro cross country runner of the year in 2016.
"I feel that it will make the transition from high school to college so much easier," Roller said.
Roller, Schwartz and Reed also all were first-team selections on the Post-Dispatch All-Decade team. Other area runners on Mizzou's roster are Parkway Central's Richelle Bain, Lindbergh's Abby Juedemann and Washington's Anna Sullentrup.
The final two choices for Roller were Mizzou and Syracuse. The coaching staff for the Tigers made Roller feel welcome and ultimately that's what won her over.
"My family went to Syracuse last weekend to see what it was like," Roller said. "I knew whenever I got home from that trip, I couldn't see myself going 13 hours away from home. Mizzou was just a better fit."
Last season, Roller became the first area runner in any classification to break the 17-minute mark in the Illinois state meet on the 3-mile course at Detweiller Park in Peoria when she finished second in the Class 1A meet in 16 minutes, 58.87 seconds.
Roller won six titles as a junior and recorded a season- and area-best time of 16:37.5 at 3 miles.
"We're just really proud of her, not just in the cross country program but at the school is proud of her," Staunton coach Steve Moore said. "The sport sets up with her personality type. She's very diligent, organized and detailed-oriented and an immense work ethic. She's really accomplished a lot here in high school based on her willingness to go that extra mile. She's just outworked people."
Roller's senior cross country season has been derailed with multiple injuries. She had a stress fracture over the summer that carried over to the start of her senior season.
She attempted to make a comeback for her senior season and competed at the Piasa Southwestern quad meet September 15.
After collapsing and passing out during the race, she picked up the win before ultimately deciding to shut it down for the remainder of the season.
"I tried to run afterwards that week and it didn't feel right, so I decided then that it wasn't worth it I decided to shut it down," Roller said.
This was the first time that she has collapsed during a run and it hasn't occurred since.
Roller said she does not plan to race again until track and field begins in 2021.
"I think she's taken a big picture approach," Moore said. "We want to get her legs fresh again and basically treat it like an extended offseason."
After that meet last month at Southwestern, Roller didn't take to the course and started preparing for her senior track season.
The plan for Roller is to get healthy and prepared for the track season before she goes off to Columbia to start her college career.
In track, Roller was the Illinois Class 2A runner-up in the 1,600 in 5:11 and fourth in the 3,200 in 11:24 as a sophomore in 2019. She posted the area’s top mile time when she finished in 4:59 at Festival of Miles and was a first-team All-Metro pick.
"We've never had a boy or girl who could train with her," Moore said. "I think she'll be able to take that next step by being with others like her (in college)."
