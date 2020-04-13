Summit's Kraus announces he will sign to play for Gamecocks

Kraus said that South Carolina felt like a true fit from his earliest contact with the program and its coaches, specifically head coach Mark Berson, who has led the program since its inception in 1978.

The Gamecocks compete in Conference USA for men's soccer and have made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, the last in 2016.

“The whole process was pretty rough over the last few months, but it feels good to hold out for myself and for what I wanted,” Kraus said. “The coach was excited about me and he recognized something in me that a lot of coaches failed to see. People would say to me that you're playing high school and not academy or things like that. This guy said, 'You're scoring a lot of goals and regardless of the level, some of them take a lot of class,' and that's the biggest thing for me. He recognized something in me just by watching my play.”

Kraus scored 77 goals in his four seasons and helped Summit to the only two state titles in program history, including its first in 2016.

Wade said seeing another Falcons player fly off to play at a high level in college means a lot to the growth of the program.

“For a long time, we would lose players to private schools or then academy teams,” Wade said. “I think people realize just what has been built here and that we have some real talented, hard-working kids who have put in the time to make their mark on Summit soccer and that has shown in the program's success.”

