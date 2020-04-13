Summit's Kraus announces he will sign to play for Gamecocks

Summit senior Christian Kraus said he was happy to share some good news in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kraus, the reigning Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys soccer player of the year, announced he has committed to play for the University of South Carolina.
“I really can't help but look as this as a win in this streak of losing that's been going on around us in the world,” Kraus said. “I'm really excited about this. I feel like they really wanted me and this is the place I want to be. I can't wait.”
Kraus is coming off a season in which he led the area in points scored with 111.
The forward tallied a single-season program record of 45 goals and added 21 assists for Summit (29-0-1), which captured the Class 3 state title. Kraus scored in the state title game as Summit defeated Platte County 2-1 in double overtime.
“This is a huge deal and I couldn’t be more happy for him and more proud of him,” Summit coach Tom Wade said. “He's going to do very well at the next level. He's a great addition to the South Carolina program.”
Kraus said that South Carolina felt like a true fit from his earliest contact with the program and its coaches, specifically head coach Mark Berson, who has led the program since its inception in 1978.
The Gamecocks compete in Conference USA for men's soccer and have made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances, the last in 2016.
“The whole process was pretty rough over the last few months, but it feels good to hold out for myself and for what I wanted,” Kraus said. “The coach was excited about me and he recognized something in me that a lot of coaches failed to see. People would say to me that you're playing high school and not academy or things like that. This guy said, 'You're scoring a lot of goals and regardless of the level, some of them take a lot of class,' and that's the biggest thing for me. He recognized something in me just by watching my play.”
Kraus scored 77 goals in his four seasons and helped Summit to the only two state titles in program history, including its first in 2016.
Wade said seeing another Falcons player fly off to play at a high level in college means a lot to the growth of the program.
“For a long time, we would lose players to private schools or then academy teams,” Wade said. “I think people realize just what has been built here and that we have some real talented, hard-working kids who have put in the time to make their mark on Summit soccer and that has shown in the program's success.”
