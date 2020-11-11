Trinity's Juszczyk signs with TCU, sets sights on USA's U20 roster

In the time before the coronavirus pandemic, Juszczyk would have spent the spring of her junior year dominating the competition in Missouri and then taken her talents on the summer circuit across the country. She’d have been able to compete against the best the nation could offer all while fielding offers and interest from a wide swath of collegiate programs.

When the country went into lockdown in March, Juszczyk’s junior track season vanished. The summer season was wiped out, too.

Juszczyk was deflated. Her motivation to train waned. She didn’t know what the point was of continuing to grind through workouts.

“It was kind of upsetting how the season played out,” Juszczyk said. “I was banking on having a good season, going to big meets and getting some good marks out there.”

Peter, who’s an assistant at Trinity and has coached Juszczyk her whole life, did his best to pull her out of her funk.

“Something will have to happen,” he told her.

Something did happen in late July. There was a throwers-only meet in Aurora, Illinois. The organizer reached out to Peter and made his pitch to have Juszczyk come compete.