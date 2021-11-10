Troy's Illig ready to make jump to Michigan State

Maggie Illig wasn't quite sure.
The senior striker for the Troy Buchanan girls soccer team never considered herself an NCAA Division I player.
That's why she gave a verbal commitment to attend Grand Valley State University, an NCAA Division II powerhouse in Allendale, Michigan.
Yet when Grand Valley coach Jeff Hosler left to take the job at Michigan State in June, one of his first moves was to call Illig.
"He said he wanted me to come along with him," Illig said. "At first, I didn't know if I could handle that."
Illig decided to talk with coaches, friends and family members. She asked everyone point blank — am I good enough to play at that level?
The responses came back a resounding yes.
"Everyone reassured me that I could do it," Illig said. "It was a big move and it crossed my mind that maybe (it was too big)."
It didn't take long for Illig to realize that maybe she was selling herself short.
"It was smart for her to get input from everyone," Troy soccer coach Matt Havermale said. "It was very mature of her. She did the right thing."
Havermale was among the first to give Illig the green light. She also solicited advice from her club coach, as well as friends and parents.
Now, Illig is headed to the Big Ten Conference.
"I'm excited about it," she said. "If everyone says I can do it, then I guess I can."
Illig is coming off a shortened but outstanding junior campaign last spring. She scored a team-best 20 goals in just 12 games. A disc problem in her back forced her to the sidelines in mid-May.
Yet she was able to turn heads around the Gateway Athletic Conference with her uncanny offensive skills up top.
"We put her all over the field, wherever we could use her," Havermale said. "But she was so deadly as a scorer. She had no problem finishing when she had the opportunity."
Illig tallied nine goals over her last three matches before the injury. She scored four times against Saxony Lutheran and had a hat trick against Holt.
"I feel like I've really improved over the last two years," Illig said. "I started lifting weights and working on my foot skills more."
Illig is also a standout basketball player. She averaged 16.8 points per game for the Trojans last season and pumped in 38 points in a 69-61 win over St. Dominic on Dec. 22.
The 5-foot-7 speedster is going to play basketball again this winter.
But her heart lies on the soccer pitch.
"I've always had soccer as my favorite sport," Illig said. "Even when I was little."
A straight-A student, Illig plans on studying kinesiology at East Lansing.
Illig helped Sporting St. Louis, her club team, to four successive Missouri State Cup championships.
Now that she has come to grips with her high skill level, Illig plans on working extra hard to be totally prepared when she reaches Michigan State.
"I'm already pumped for it," she says.