Troy's Illig ready to make jump to Michigan State

Maggie Illig wasn't quite sure.

The senior striker for the Troy Buchanan girls soccer team never considered herself an NCAA Division I player.

That's why she gave a verbal commitment to attend Grand Valley State University, an NCAA Division II powerhouse in Allendale, Michigan.

Yet when Grand Valley coach Jeff Hosler left to take the job at Michigan State in June, one of his first moves was to call Illig.

"He said he wanted me to come along with him," Illig said. "At first, I didn't know if I could handle that."

Illig decided to talk with coaches, friends and family members. She asked everyone point blank — am I good enough to play at that level?

The responses came back a resounding yes.

"Everyone reassured me that I could do it," Illig said. "It was a big move and it crossed my mind that maybe (it was too big)."

It didn't take long for Illig to realize that maybe she was selling herself short.

"It was smart for her to get input from everyone," Troy soccer coach Matt Havermale said. "It was very mature of her. She did the right thing."