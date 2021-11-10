Unique path for Lewis pays off when she signs to play golf for Iowa

EDWARDSVILLE — Riley Lewis took a gamble.
The Edwardsville High senior wagered on her golfing skills.
And she won — big time.
Lewis decided to leave the Edwardsville High School girls golf team early in her junior season in order to play some larger, more competitive junior tournaments across the country.
"I just thought that it would be more beneficial to help me reach my college goals," Lewis said.
The end result of the unorthodox move became official Wednesday when Lewis signed a letter of intent to play at the University of Iowa during a ceremony at Sunset Hills Country Club.
"This has always been my dream," she said.
Lewis chose Iowa over a host of other Division I offers.
The chance to play in the Big Ten Conference was too good to pass up for Lewis, who will join area players Brooke Biermann (Michigan State) and Drew Nienhaus (Penn State) in one of the toughest conferences in the country.
"Nothing compared to Iowa in my eyes," Lewis said. "The coaches there are definitely going to challenge me. It's going to be a good fit."
Lewis left her high school team just two weeks into her junior campaign in August of 2020.
There were numerous factors in the decision, including the fact it became apparent there would be no high school state championship tournament in Illinois because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Lewis wanted a set goal to go after, and with no state title she simply felt it would be better for her overall growth to compete in American Junior Golf Association and Junior Professional Golf Association events. Those national tournaments provided a springboard to help her improve her game as she competed in 10 different states on some of the top courses in the nation.
"I enjoyed playing with my friends (on the high school team)," Lewis said. "It was a great experience. But to take it to the next level, I had to compete in more national events."
Lewis got the chance to show off her skills to college coaches on a regular basis.
The hard-hitting Lewis seemed to flourish against some of the best golfers in the country.
Last weekend, Lewis won the prestigious Golfweek International Junior Invitational at Eagle Landing Golf Club in Orange Park, Florida. She fired a 4-under-par 68 to win the 42-player invitation-only affair by two shots. Lewis recorded birdies on five of the first six holes on the back nine to charge to victory.
It marked the biggest national win of Lewis' two seasons on the nationwide level.
Lewis also won the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour Midwest Regional Invite at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, in 2020. Lewis claimed five victories in national tournaments over the past two seasons.
"Kids can go in either direction, but I think that this was the best route for her," said Julie Lewis, Riley's mother. "Playing in national events definitely made her a much better player."
Lewis had plenty of success during her brief high school career. As a sophomore in 2019, she was third at the sectional meet and finished 15th in the Class 2A state championship, the best of any player in the southern half of the state.
Now, Lewis has her sights set on NCAA success with a possible shot at a professional career down the road.
"Overall, I'm very happy with the path that I've chosen," Lewis said. "It got me where I want to be and I couldn't be more excited."
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division I and II
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Delaney
|Ahearn
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Mississippi State
|Kyla
|Allen
|Jefferson
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Annie
|Arand
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Missouri S&T
|Alexis
|Arnel
|Howell Central
|volleyball
|Truman State
|Reese
|Baechle
|Francis Howell
|gymnastics
|Missouri
|Connor
|Bain
|Triad
|baseball
|Drury
|Rose
|Baldus
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Truman State
|Dylan
|Bates
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Chase
|Beattie
|Holt
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Gabriella
|Becker
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Macie
|Begley
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|PJ
|Behan
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|Brown
|Meghan
|Belrose
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Northern Kentucky
|Reagen
|Berra
|Troy
|soccer
|McKendree
|Jordan
|Berry
|Summit
|softball
|Cedarville
|Jacqueline
|Beville
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|South Alabama
|Liz
|Bierhals
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Grace
|Bindbeutel
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Oklahoma State
|Evan
|Binder
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Air Force
|Kyra
|Blondin
|Francis Howell
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Keegan
|Bluette
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|Truman State
|Ava
|Blum
|Nerinx Hall
|soccer
|Omaha
|Paige
|Boeger
|Clayton
|soccer
|SMU
|Will
|Bonnett
|Parkway West
|swimming
|BYU
|Dalton
|Boruff
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Cole
|Boston
|Timberland
|baseball
|McKendree
|Mason
|Breidenbach
|Marquette
|baseball
|Bradley
|Ella
|Brinkmann
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Chase
|Brock
|Whitfield
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kinley
|Brown
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|South Carolina
|Lily
|Brown
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Macy
|Brown
|Incarnate Word
|softball
|McKendree
|Jaiden
|Bryant
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri State
|Finley
|Burns
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Steven
|Busch
|John Burroughs
|swimming
|South Carolina
|Dillion
|Byrkit
|CBC
|soccer
|William Jewell
|Audrey
|Cain
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|McKendree
|Brecken
|Calcari
|MICDS
|field hockey
|New Hampshire
|Gina
|Catanzaro
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Emily
|Chadwick
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri State
|Hailey
|Chambliss
|Eureka
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Tyler
|Charlton
|CBC
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ellie
|Choate
|St. Joseph's
|tennis
|Navy
|Claire
|Christeson
|Civic Memorial
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Avery
|Christopher
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Kentucky
|Jenna
|Clark
|Webster Groves
|golf
|Maryville
|Elizabeth
|Collins
|O'Fallon
|softball
|McKendree
|Cami
|Crouch
|Nerinx Hall
|track
|Alabama
|Alivia
|Daniels
|Troy
|softball
|Truman State
|Dallis
|Darnell
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Parker
|Dempsey
|Timberland
|baseball
|Drury
|Rylee
|Denbow
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Quincy
|Ryan
|Dickherber
|Timberland
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jordan
|Dix
|Parkway South
|track
|Jacksonville
|Kaylie
|Drysdale
|Cor Jesu
|beach volleyball
|Georgia State
|Jack
|DuMont
|St. Louis U. High
|baseball
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Earley
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Abby
|Eberwine
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Truman State
|Sam
|Emrick
|Howell Central
|golf
|Lindenwood
|Elle
|Evans
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|North Dakota State
|Jeff
|Fearnley
|Howell Central
|baseball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Payton
|Federmann
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Omaha
|Kendyll
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Feiste
|Fort Zumwalt West
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Kathryn
|Ferguson
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Cincinnati
|Dorothy
|Fife
|Lindbergh
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Kaitlyn
|Finnegan
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Maryville
|Allie
|Fishering
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ally
|Fitzgerald
|Marquette
|basketball
|Colorado
|Cameron
|Flynn
|Fort Zumwalt South
|lacrosse
|Colorado Mesa
|Tyler
|Freiner
|Timberland
|track
|Missouri
|Joey
|Funk
|Vianney
|baseball
|Drury
|Quinten
|Gallagher
|CBC
|water polo
|McKendree
|Ramiri
|Gardner
|Fort Zumwalt South
|volleyball
|Southeast Missouri
|Landon
|Gelven
|MICDS
|lacrosse
|St. Joseph's
|Abigail
|Gerstner
|Nerinx Hall
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Alex
|Gitt
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Carolina
|Glastetter
|Borgia
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Carly
|Glendinning
|Timberland
|volleyball
|Cincinnati
|Morgan
|Goodrich
|Lindbergh
|softball
|Indiana State
|Rylee
|Griffith
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Alyssa
|Haile
|Howell Central
|softball
|Missouri S&T
|Mia
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mikenna
|Ham
|Parkway North
|soccer
|Quincy
|Mary
|Hardy
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zaire
|Harrell
|MICDS
|basketball
|Kansas City
|Sydney
|Harris
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|Central Michigan
|Tori
|Hatton
|Troy
|softball
|Lindenwood
|Tristen
|Head
|Wright City
|softball
|Tennessee Tech
|Allison
|Hemsath
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Washburn
|Sophie
|Henriksen
|MICDS
|swimming
|Penn
|Brooke
|Highmark
|Westminster
|basketball
|Belmont
|Eli
|Hill
|Freeburg
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Mia
|Hinkamper
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Quincy
|Maci
|Hockett
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Maddie
|Hoffman
|Cor Jesu
|volleyball
|Wingate
|Zack
|Hoffman
|Lafayette
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hayley
|Hogenmiller
|Seckman
|soccer
|Murray State
|Zoe
|Houston
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Rylee
|Howard
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Wisconsin
|Cooper
|Hyken
|John Burroughs
|track
|Bucknell
|Maggie
|Illig
|Troy
|soccer
|Michigan State
|Lily
|Jackson
|St. Charles West
|cross country
|Omaha
|Rachel
|Jackson
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Alayna
|Jakul
|Orchard Farm
|soccer
|Southeast Missouri
|Mackenzie
|James
|O'Fallon
|soccer
|Western Michigan
|Allison
|Jansen
|St. Joseph's
|volleyball
|Colorado Mines
|Ethan
|Jennings
|Parkway West
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Kyle
|Johnson
|Wright City
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Hailey
|Jolliff
|Liberty
|soccer
|Central Missouri
|Christian
|Jones
|East St. Louis
|basketball
|Missouri
|Hannah
|Kampwerth
|Breese Central
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Riley
|Katen
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Ana
|Keller
|Triad
|track
|SIU Edwardsville
|Nate
|Kemp
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Missouri S&T
|Amira
|Khayyat
|Liberty
|soccer
|Quincy
|Jordan
|Knight
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|UVA Wise
|Nick
|Kramer
|St. Louis U. High
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Allison
|Kruger
|Liberty
|track
|Kentucky
|Sydney
|Lane
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ava
|Langheim
|Whitfield
|diving
|Pepperdine
|Jessica
|Larson
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Missouri
|Casen
|Lawrence
|Westminster
|basketball
|Truman State
|Noah
|Leingang
|Westminster
|baseball
|Maryville
|Riley
|Lewis
|Edwardsville
|golf
|Iowa
|Caleb
|Lind
|Lutheran St. Charles
|cross country
|Bradley
|Kinlee
|Lippert
|Triad
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Rolen
|Lively
|Mehlville
|volleyball
|McKendree
|Madeline
|Lotspeich
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Lizzy
|Ludwig
|Freeburg
|softball
|Kansas
|Katie
|Malzahn
|O'Fallon Christian
|beach volleyball
|Lindenwood
|Evan
|Margherita
|CBC
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maya
|Martin
|Lafayette
|tennis
|Rockhurst
|Luke
|Matschiner
|CBC
|baseball
|Drury
|Eliza
|Maupin
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Kansas State
|Mia
|Mazzola
|Eureka
|softball
|Abilene Christian
|Cameron
|McCrary
|Fort Zumwalt West
|swimming
|Missouri S&T
|Jake
|McCutcheon
|Francis Howell
|baseball
|Missouri State
|Ella
|Mead
|Lindbergh
|volleyball
|UNC Pembroke
|KJ
|Miley
|Whitfield
|wrestling
|Little Rock
|Brandon
|Mitchell-Day
|MICDS
|basketball
|Dartmouth
|Anna
|Moehn
|Cor Jesu
|swimming
|Penn
|Paige
|Montgomery
|Waterloo
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Taryn
|Moore
|Marquette
|soccer
|SIU Edwardsville
|Logan
|Mueller
|Columbia
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Muhr
|Incarnate Word
|soccer
|Kansas City
|McKenzie
|Murphy
|Columbia
|beach volleyball
|North Florida
|Mary Kate
|Neal
|Howell Central
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Josh
|Newell
|St. Charles West
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Nicastro
|St. Charles West
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Sophia
|Nittinger
|Webster Groves
|basketball
|Eastern Michigan
|Molly
|O'Brien
|John Burroughs
|track
|Davidson
|Kate
|Oliver
|MICDS
|field hockey
|Harvard
|Kylee
|Orf
|Liberty
|softball
|Southwest Baptist
|Caiden
|Otte
|Troy
|baseball
|Drury
|Ellie
|Paloucek
|Webster Groves
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Baker
|Pashea
|St. Louis U. High
|track
|Dartmouth
|Emily
|Passini
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Bellarmine
|Kaitlyn
|Patke
|Borgia
|basketball
|Truman State
|Kharis
|Perona
|Westminster
|lacrosse
|Rockhurst
|Kenzie
|Petch
|Marquette
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Gracie
|Piar
|Alton Marquette
|golf
|CSU Northridge
|Skylinn
|Pogue
|Eureka
|softball
|Iowa
|Vanessa
|Polk
|John Burroughs
|volleyball
|Pepperdine
|Grace
|Pottebaum
|John Burroughs
|field hockey
|North Carolina
|Jack
|Potteiger
|Summit
|baseball
|Eastern Illinois
|Alyssa
|Powell
|Alton Marquette
|basketball
|McKendree
|Brynn
|Presley
|Triad
|soccer
|Maryville
|Brooke
|Punnewaert
|Nerinx Hall
|swimming
|Tampa
|Easton
|Rakers
|Breese Central
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Rallo
|St. Joseph's
|golf
|Central Missouri
|Morgan
|Ramthun
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Anna
|Raumschuh
|Ursuline
|lacrosse
|Mars Hill
|John
|Rea
|Triad
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Jadyn
|Renth
|Edwardsville
|soccer
|Northeastern State
|Chloe
|Rhine
|Summit
|softball
|St. Louis U.
|Grant
|Richars
|St. Dominic
|baseball
|Coastal Carolina
|Joey
|Riggs
|Wright City
|track
|Southwest Baptist
|Haley
|Ritchie
|Eureka
|lacrosse
|Grand Valley State
|Tess
|Roberts
|Liberty
|soccer
|Concordia St. Paul
|Ella
|Roesch
|Parkway West
|soccer
|Indiana State
|Alaina
|Ronning
|Westminster
|rowing
|Kansas
|Isabella
|Ross
|Clayton
|rowing
|Kansas State
|Joe
|Ruzicka
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Belmont
|Tia
|Sansone
|Whitfield
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Cooper
|Scharff
|St. Louis U. High
|swimming
|Wisconsin
|Madison
|Scheer
|Eureka
|volleyball
|Auburn
|Rachel
|Schipper
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|Maryville
|Gabby
|Schlapper
|Duchesne
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Maddie
|Schneiderhahn
|Ursuline
|soccer
|Miami (Ohio)
|Owen
|Schneider
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Breanna
|Schreimann
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Kellen
|Scruggs
|O'Fallon
|baseball
|Missouri Western
|Madilyn
|Sell
|Marquette
|volleyball
|Missouri
|Jeremy
|Sheffield
|Westminster
|baseball
|Georgetown
|Ellie
|Sigman
|Lafayette
|gymnastics
|West Virginia
|Macy
|Silvey
|Edwardsville
|basketball
|SIU Edwardsville
|Ayalew
|Sisay
|Timberland
|baseball
|Indianapolis
|Cora
|Skaggs
|Eureka
|softball
|Arkansas Tech
|Anis
|Smajlovic
|Mehlville
|soccer
|Akron
|Ethan
|Smith
|Lindbergh
|baseball
|Missouri Southern
|Hannah
|Smith
|Eureka
|soccer
|St. Louis U.
|Parker
|Smith
|Westminster
|baseball
|Drury
|Anna
|Sommer
|Parkway South
|volleyball
|USC Aiken
|Ashtoon
|Soots
|Fort Zumwalt West
|soccer
|Lindenwood
|Mia
|Stahl
|Parkway South
|lacrosse
|Youngstown State
|Giavonna
|Starman
|Fort Zumwalt North
|soccer
|Missouri State
|Julie
|Steiger
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Missouri-St. Louis
|Lydia
|Strasser
|Holt
|soccer
|Southwest Baptist
|Dylan
|Tate
|Eureka
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Kellen
|Thames
|Pattonville
|basketball
|St. Louis U.
|Tyler
|Tiemann
|Althoff
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sydney
|Tolbert
|Marquette
|diving
|Lindenwood
|Alex
|Turley
|Webster Groves
|wrestling
|Hofstra
|Connor
|Turnbull
|Fort Zumwalt North
|basketball
|Butler
|Saniah
|Tyler
|Incarnate Word
|basketball
|Kentucky
|Ryan
|Ulm
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Quincy
|Maddie
|Vanderheyden
|O'Fallon
|golf
|Maryville
|Carlie
|Vick
|Westminster
|basketball
|Florida Atlantic
|Jack
|Wagoner
|Marquette
|soccer
|Indiana
|Michael
|Walsh
|CBC
|baseball
|Lindenwood
|Adriana
|Weber
|St. Dominic
|lacrosse
|Drury
|Camille
|Welker
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Iowa
|Brianna
|Wellen
|Collinsville
|softball
|Quincy
|Brenden
|White
|Howell Central
|baseball
|McKendree
|Zora
|Williams
|Francis Howell
|track
|St. Louis U.
|Jessica
|Willsey
|Marquette
|softball
|Evansville
|Delanie
|Winkelmann
|St. Joseph's
|field hockey
|Maryville
|Daniel
|Wissler
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri
|Alex
|Wittenauer
|Westminster
|baseball
|Truman State
|Sadie
|Wolf
|Lafayette
|soccer
|Colorado Mines
|Ella
|Wolfard
|Lindbergh
|soccer
|Quincy
|Andrew
|Young
|Marquette
|basketball
|Missouri S&T
|Alex
|Zoellner
|St. Dominic
|soccer
|Rockhurst
Class of 2022 area college signings: NCAA Division III, NAIA, JUCO
|First
|Last
|High school
|Sport
|University
|Jenna
|Achs
|Nerinx Hall
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Madison
|Adolphsen
|Parkway North
|basketball
|William Woods
|Kaley
|Adzick
|Lafayette
|softball
|Webster
|Anthony
|Anderson
|St. Dominic
|volleyball
|St. Ambrose
|Lauren
|Argo
|Marquette
|softball
|Millikin
|Abby
|Atherton
|Fort Zumwalt South
|basketball
|Hannibal-LaGrange
|Zachary
|Baker
|Timberland
|lacrosse
|Columbia College
|Kieffer
|Beckmann
|Eureka
|water polo
|Penn St.-Behrend
|Amanda
|Beuth
|Triad
|swimming
|St. Ambrose
|Josie
|Bezzole
|Howell Central
|softball
|Three Rivers
|Katie
|Boston
|Nerinx Hall
|volleyball
|Carthage
|Avery
|Budde
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Maddie
|Casey
|Francis Howell
|soccer
|Southwestern Illinois
|Sophie
|Colson
|Waterloo
|soccer
|Milwaukee Engineering
|Hayden
|Cook
|Lafayette
|baseball
|East Central
|Rylie
|Crecelius
|Fort Zumwalt West
|basketball
|Lake Forest
|Maddy
|Davis
|Waterloo
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Cadence
|Dempsey
|Fort Zumwalt South
|softball
|Lake Forest
|Ethan
|Edinger
|Troy
|baseball
|Kirkwood CC
|Ella
|Evans
|Liberty
|softball
|Belhaven
|Audrey
|Evola
|Alton
|softball
|Briar Cliff
|Daniel
|Flier
|CBC
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Carli
|Foersterling
|Alton Marquette
|softball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Adison
|Foutch
|Breese Central
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Hailey
|Gerard
|Fort Zumwalt South
|cross country
|William Woods
|Mackenzie
|Gieseler
|Marquette
|softball
|St. Louis CC
|Sophie
|Gill-Kemper
|Columbia
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Lillian
|Harris
|Granite City
|cross country
|Missouri Baptist
|Cameron
|Hart
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Camryn
|Kessler
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Madison
|Klein
|Parkway South
|softball
|Missouri Baptist
|Andi
|Lipic
|Cor Jesu
|soccer
|Trine
|Kyle
|Mager
|Webster Groves
|baseball
|Jefferson
|Irena
|Malek
|Timberland
|soccer
|Millikin
|Joey
|Marcinkiewicz
|Summit
|baseball
|Moberly
|Gwen
|Marino
|Fort Zumwalt West
|volleyball
|Columbia College
|Trinniti
|Matthews
|Howell Central
|basketball
|Webster
|Megan
|McBride
|Summit
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Crace
|McGinnis
|Summit
|softball
|Jefferson
|Kylee
|McKay
|Timberland
|soccer
|Evangel
|Hannah
|Menke
|Summit
|track
|St. Louis Pharmacy
|Grace
|Middendorf
|Marissa
|softball
|Wabash Valley
|Ella
|Middleton
|Civic Memorial
|volleyball
|Illinois College
|Sean
|Mitchell
|Alton Marquette
|baseball
|Parkland
|Payton
|Montana
|Seckman
|soccer
|Westminster
|Brady
|Moore
|Breese Central
|basketball
|Rend Lake
|Jillian
|Nelson
|Alton Marquette
|soccer
|Concordia Moorhead
|Hattie
|Ostermeyer
|Francis Howell
|softball
|Jefferson
|Ella
|Palm
|Mater Dei
|softball
|John A. Logan
|Ellie
|Rodriguez
|Wright City
|soccer
|St. Charles CC
|Hayden
|Sanborn
|Vianney
|baseball
|Westminster
|Adam
|Sausele
|Vianney
|basketball
|Columbia College
|Emily Rae
|Sheffield
|Holt
|softball
|Cornell College
|Cooper
|Swift
|Liberty
|baseball
|Moberly
|Lauren
|Ulrich
|Eureka
|tennis
|Savannah A&D
|Cole
|Vance
|Liberty
|baseball
|East Central
|Kyleigh
|Villareal
|Summit
|softball
|Missouri Valley
|Emily
|VonHatten
|Mater Dei
|softball
|Greenville
|Ailene
|Walker
|Belleville East
|softball
|Lake Land
|Kannon
|Walker
|Belleville East
|baseball
|Lake Land
|Taryn
|Wallace
|Alton
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois
|Abby
|Wampler
|Summit
|swimming
|Davenport
|Dyllan
|Weicht
|Holt
|soccer
|Missouri Baptist
|Isaac
|Will
|Summit
|baseball
|Missouri Baptist
|Hayden
|Wilson
|Fort Zumwalt West
|baseball
|Moberly
|Nick
|Witcher
|St. Louis U. High
|lacrosse
|Centre
|Ian
|Wolff
|Wright City
|baseball
|Black Hawk
|Allison
|Woobright
|Alton Marquette
|volleyball
|Greenville
|Luke
|Wright
|Parkway West
|baseball
|Heartland
|Alyssa
|Zimmerman
|Triad
|volleyball
|Southwestern Illinois