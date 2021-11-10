Unique path for Lewis pays off when she signs to play golf for Iowa

There were numerous factors in the decision, including the fact it became apparent there would be no high school state championship tournament in Illinois because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lewis wanted a set goal to go after, and with no state title she simply felt it would be better for her overall growth to compete in American Junior Golf Association and Junior Professional Golf Association events. Those national tournaments provided a springboard to help her improve her game as she competed in 10 different states on some of the top courses in the nation.

"I enjoyed playing with my friends (on the high school team)," Lewis said. "It was a great experience. But to take it to the next level, I had to compete in more national events."

Lewis got the chance to show off her skills to college coaches on a regular basis.

The hard-hitting Lewis seemed to flourish against some of the best golfers in the country.

Last weekend, Lewis won the prestigious Golfweek International Junior Invitational at Eagle Landing Golf Club in Orange Park, Florida. She fired a 4-under-par 68 to win the 42-player invitation-only affair by two shots. Lewis recorded birdies on five of the first six holes on the back nine to charge to victory.