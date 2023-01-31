Washington softball standout Brown makes verbal pledge to Texas A&M

For Taylor Brown, it was all about the ring.

The Washington High junior righthanded softball pitcher made a verbal commitment Monday to attend Texas A&M University.

She selected the College Station school over a wide variety of suitors clamoring for her services.

And she did so with tradition in mind.

The 5-foot-9-inch fireballer was most impressed with the school's class ring history.

"Once you get it and wear it, you'll see people all over the country wearing it," Brown said. "It gives you something in common, something to talk about for the rest of your life."

The tradition began in 1933 and it is considered a symbol that connects Aggies from around the world.

"People notice the Aggie ring right away," Brown said.

Brown also hopes to have another ring in her future — one of an NCAA national champion.

Texas A&M has reached the College World Series 11 times and captured the title in 1983 and 1987. The Aggies compiled a 31-28 mark year.

Brown narrowed her final choices down to Texas A&M and North Carolina after visiting both campuses.

"It felt like a small town, like Washington," Brown said of College Station. "It reminded me of home."

Brown, whose fastball has been clocked at 68 miles per hour, compiled a 20-2 mark last season with a 1.12 ERA. She fanned 253 batters over 125 innings — an average of almost 14 whiffs per contest. Brown struck out 21 batters in a seven-inning win over Summit on Sept. 13. A two-way player, she also hit .470 with nine home runs and 61 RBI.

Brown wanted to make her college choice as soon as possible to avoid any further anxiety.

"It was kind of stressful," Brown said. "I was having to plan my day around talking to coaches and other things. I'm glad it's over."

Brown was the Post-Dispatch All-Metro pitcher of the year in 2021 when she guided the Blue Jays to the Class 4 state championship. She compiled an 18-3 mark with a 1.25 ERA. Brown fanned 260 batters in 128 innings.

She plans on going into some business-related studies in college.