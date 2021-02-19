Robinson, Wuori propel Howell Central to Game 1 win over Duchesne

Francis Howell Central senior forward Benjamin Wuori (2) celebrates after poking in what would be the eventual game winner in the third period during a Mid States Club Hockey Wickenheiser Cup 2021 semi-final playoff game played on Friday February 19, 2021 at Centene Ice Center in Maryland Heights, Mo. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
By Joe Harris |
Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Francis Howell Central senior Benjamin Wuori didn’t celebrate early. It led to a much bigger celebration later.
Wuori’s third period goal snapped a 2-2 tie and lifted Howell Central to a 4-2 win over Duchesne in Game 1 of their Mid-States Club Hockey Association Wickenheiser Cup semifinal series at the Centene Community Ice Center on Friday night.
Game 2 of the best-of-three set will be next Friday night with a winner-take-all minigame if needed immediately after.
“Just going hard to the net,” Howell Central coach Mark Jones said. “They’ve got a real good goaltender and the only way to get to him is storm the net and get the dirty goals.”
Brett Robinson scored twice, Deacon Schmatt added another, and Carson Dahl made 27 saves for Howell Central (14-7-1).
Wuori’s goal with 5 minutes, 58 seconds remaining was his third overall and second game-winner of the postseason.
It came amid a furious scramble that saw several Spartans begin to lift their arms in celebration when they thought a Schmatt drive had given them the lead.
But the officials ruled it hit the crossbar. Wuori, though, was there for the rebound.
“Deacon shot it, he was in my line and it went over the goalie and it kind of floated off the crossbar,” Wuori said. “I saw it fall in front of the goalie and I chopped it in.”