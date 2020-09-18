Rockwood School District exploring playing games outside of St. Louis County

The Rockwood School District inadvertently issued a memo Friday morning announcing superintendent Mark Miles has authorized district athletic directors to begin scheduling games for moderate and high-frequency contact sports outside of St. Louis County.

Rockwood executive communications director Alex Fees confirmed the memo and its contents were authentic.

Currently, sports that are classified as moderate-frequency contact and high-frequency contact by the St. Louis County Department of Public Health are not allowed to compete in St. Louis County.

Moderate-frequency contact sports include boys soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey and softball. Football is a high-frequency contact sport.

By scheduling and playing games outside of St. Louis County, Rockwood is skirting the county health guidelines. Incarnate Word was the first area school to do so Tuesday when it played softball at Lutheran St. Charles.

Eureka, Lafayette, Marquette and Summit are Rockwood's four high schools.

Fees said more information is forthcoming from Rockwood on Friday.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.