Saladin's hat trick carries SLUH past Fort Zumwalt South for tournament title

"We had a little bit of a regrouping at halftime. The boys played a little bit better," Layne said. "We were able to get a couple of goals and create some more chances. We just fell a little bit short today. You're not going to be your sharpest every single time you come out, especially when you're playing three games a week. It wasn't our best showing, but I was pleased that we were able to battle back a little bit, notch a couple of goals and at least kind of make a game out of it."

Saladin and Gibbs are teammates on the club level with Scott Gallagher, and both are among the premier players in the area. O'Connell enjoyed watching both of them, but particularly his star, Saladin.

"He's a special player. He played great today," O'Connell said. "We have a great opportunity to win a lot of soccer games. We're also are aware that we're not a perfect team. There's still a lot of room to get even better.

"But, yeah, we like our chances against anybody. (Fort Zumwalt South) is a very good club. I hope Jim's team wins (state) in his class again. He's had a lot of success the last couple of years. But we like our group and we think we can play with anybody. We just want to stay healthy and try to be our best when the tournament comes."