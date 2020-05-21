Schacht named athletics director at Hillsboro

Chris Schacht wasn’t looking to make a change until one found him.

The Hillsboro High boys and girls soccer coach since 1998, Schacht was named the new athletics director at the school on May 12. He will officially take over the position July 1.

Schacht replaces Edward Moreno, who resigned earlier this year. A 1996 Hillsboro graduate who held the position for 11 years, Moreno was placed on paid leave by the district’s board of education in mid-February and has since resigned.

“I think it’s something that just happened. It just came available and I wasn’t really seeking it out,” Schacht said. “I think it gives me a chance to have an impact on even more kids at the school. I’d worked with the school’s strength and conditioning programs the last couple of years and I worked with more than just kids from soccer. It’s been fun and I’ve really enjoyed helping kids try to get the most out of their high school experience and that’s what I get to do now.”

Kevin Lucas, Hillsboro's baseball and softball coach and the man who shares an office with Schacht, said he’s excited to see what Schacht can do in his new role.