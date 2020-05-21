Schacht named athletics director at Hillsboro

Chris Schacht wasn’t looking to make a change until one found him.
The Hillsboro High boys and girls soccer coach since 1998, Schacht was named the new athletics director at the school on May 12. He will officially take over the position July 1.
Schacht replaces Edward Moreno, who resigned earlier this year. A 1996 Hillsboro graduate who held the position for 11 years, Moreno was placed on paid leave by the district’s board of education in mid-February and has since resigned.
“I think it’s something that just happened. It just came available and I wasn’t really seeking it out,” Schacht said. “I think it gives me a chance to have an impact on even more kids at the school. I’d worked with the school’s strength and conditioning programs the last couple of years and I worked with more than just kids from soccer. It’s been fun and I’ve really enjoyed helping kids try to get the most out of their high school experience and that’s what I get to do now.”
Kevin Lucas, Hillsboro's baseball and softball coach and the man who shares an office with Schacht, said he’s excited to see what Schacht can do in his new role.
“I think he’ll do a great job. He’s a guy that I’ve worked closely with for 14 years,” Lucas said. “I’ve gotten to see a lot of the little things he does. He pays close attention to detail with his sports, now he’ll do that with all sports and activities. He’s a great hire who will do great job. I’m sad to lose an office mate but am excited that we’re all comfortable with him.”
Schacht, who most recently coached the boys soccer team to a 19-6-1 record last fall and the girls team to a 14-8-1 mark in the spring of 2019, said the decision to leave coaching was tough.
“I put a lot of thought into the decision. I listed all the pros and cons with keeping the status quo or moving on,” Schacht said. “I know that soccer is in a good place right now and that we will find the right person to keep that moving forward.”
Schacht is already working on getting things accomplished within the athletics department with the help of activities secretary Gayle Huck.
“Gayle has been a main resource for me so far,” Schacht said. “I’ve been trying to get anything done that has been of a dire need, to give it my immediate attention. It has been a little easier because I haven’t been focused on coaching. I have more time to focus on (administrative) things.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.