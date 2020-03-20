Scholar Athlete 2020

Congratulations!
You have been selected to represent your school as a St. Louis Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete. In its 54th year, the Scholar Athlete program honors one senior from every area school, a requirement being that they participate in athletics and excel in the classroom.
Please take a few minutes to fill out the questionnaire below. Be thoughtful and expressive. Excerpts from your answers will become a bio capsule that will be published in the Post-Dispatch and at STLtoday.com on Tuesday, May 19.
The Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete event, which is held during a Cardinals game, is currently awaiting a date to be schedule due to coronavirus restrictions regarding events. Once a date has been set, we will send the event information directly to all Scholar Athletes.
Enter Scholar Athlete information here by May 1, 2020.