2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Bekeske's talents stretch to football field for Staunton

Then a little after 6 as the drum major in the school band, she would lead the group onto the field for the fight song and other pre-game activities. The breakneck pace continued until 6:30, when she would go back into football player-mode to warm up for the contest.

After a few kicks and two quarters of football, she would lead the band back onto the field for the halftime show in nearly full football uniform, minus her helmet. After that performance, she put the headgear back on and returned to the sidelines for two more quarters of football.

Not to mention the pressure of being a female in a male sport.

“I was nervous for her, but she never was,” said her mom, Debbie. “Things like that don’t bother her. She just keeps on going.”

Bekeske, who also was selected as the school’s homecoming queen, can put the energizer bunny to shame.

She is president of the school’s National Honor Society as well as class president. She is a Silver Medallion Award winner and became the first student representative at the school’s board of education sessions. She attended every meeting with the adults, adding a student opinion to the rules and decisions set forward by the committee.