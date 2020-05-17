2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Bekeske's talents stretch to football field for Staunton

STAUNTON — Hollie Bekeske wasn’t trying to make a statement.
Or turn heads.
Yet that’s just what the Staunton High senior did on Fridays last fall.
Bekeske, a straight-A student and valedictorian of the Macoupin County school with about 377 students, added kicking a football to an already impressive resume.
“I’m always up for a challenge,” said Bekeske, Staunton's 2020 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete. “This seemed like a pretty good one.”
With no football experience, the soccer forward/volleyball libero/basketball guard decided to give the gridiron a try after finding out that the Bulldogs were in need of someone to handle the extra-point duties.
The 5-foot-3 multi-sport standout made 11 of 14 point-after kicks during Staunton's 2-7 campaign. All three misses were blocked.
“She got really good at it really fast,” said Devin Ray, a senior linebacker and running back for the Bulldogs. “She just stepped out of her comfort zone and got the job done.”
Bekeske became the first female in the 110-year history of the program to score a point in a football game.
But that wasn’t the main reason she took on the task.
“It wasn’t as much to be the first to do it, but to show everyone that it could be done,” she said.
Bekeske was first approached by athletics director and assistant football coach Troy Redfern.
“It started out as kind of a joke,” Redfern said. “She came into the office one day, I asked her, expecting her to smile and laugh. But she took it seriously, thought for a moment and said, ‘Sure, why not?'”
Bekeske spent the spring and summer practicing 50 kicks a day with the help of coaches, friends, family members and anyone else who wanted to chip in.
By the time the season came around, she was nervous — but ready.
She drilled her first kick right through the uprights Sept. 6 in a 40-14 win over Hillsboro as the crowd chanted, "Hol-lie, Hol-lie!"
And she simply kept right on rolling.
“She did so well with literally no training,” Redfern said. “People look at it and think it’s easy. But it’s not. She just made it look that way.”
Bekeske’s success was even more impressive given her already regular heavy slate on Fridays.
After school, she would head to volleyball practice from 4 to 6 p.m. — she considers volleyball her main sport.
Then a little after 6 as the drum major in the school band, she would lead the group onto the field for the fight song and other pre-game activities. The breakneck pace continued until 6:30, when she would go back into football player-mode to warm up for the contest.
After a few kicks and two quarters of football, she would lead the band back onto the field for the halftime show in nearly full football uniform, minus her helmet. After that performance, she put the headgear back on and returned to the sidelines for two more quarters of football.
Not to mention the pressure of being a female in a male sport.
“I was nervous for her, but she never was,” said her mom, Debbie. “Things like that don’t bother her. She just keeps on going.”
Bekeske, who also was selected as the school’s homecoming queen, can put the energizer bunny to shame.
She is president of the school’s National Honor Society as well as class president. She is a Silver Medallion Award winner and became the first student representative at the school’s board of education sessions. She attended every meeting with the adults, adding a student opinion to the rules and decisions set forward by the committee.
The long-time Staunton resident belongs to numerous student groups as well. Plus, she is one of the most popular students on campus.
“Everyone knows her, everyone likes her,” Staunton volleyball coach Jeanene Lucykow said.
Lucykow was not on board with her first-team all-South Central Conference libero jumping into a football game during the same season as volleyball.
“I tried to talk her out of it,” Lucykow said. “She wouldn't listen. I never went to see her play. I was afraid. I didn’t want her getting hurt.”
Bekeske anchored a volleyball team that set successive school records with 31 victories last fall and 30 in 2018.
The multi-dimensional sparkplug got though the football season without injury and did not miss any volleyball matches.
Bekeske will attend Maryville University to major in physical therapy. She might try to play on the volleyball team.
“She’s just a special person,” Redfern said. “No matter what she tries, you know she’ll be successful.”
