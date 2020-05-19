2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Collinsville's Liljegren carries her mother's legacy on the pitch

COLLINSVILLE — It has been part of her uniform for seven years.
And Faith Liljegren feels like it is an extension of her body.
Every time the Collinsville High senior steps onto the soccer pitch, the unique sweatband glows with the same positive energy of the person it represents — her mother, Kelley Jo Davis Liljegren, who died in March of 2017 after a battle with breast cancer.
Faith started wearing the sweatband during her mother's courageous fight.
"She's the strongest person in the world. It didn't matter who you were, where you came from, she just inspired and touched everyone she came into contact with," said Liljegren, who was a freshman when her mother died. "She had this aura about her that was so positive and encouraging and she really uplifted everyone."
The light pink sweatband with a bold pink ribbon flashes every time she sprints around the pitch. Anytime she goes up for a header, it goes up with her to battle for the ball in the air.
It reminds Faith of her mother's strength during the lengthy battle. Kelley never complained and always put others ahead of her own difficulties.
"How could you not want to be like that person?" said Faith Liljegren, Collinsville High's 2020 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete.
Faith will continue her soccer career at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. The sweatband and mom's memory will be there every step of the way.
An all-Southwestern Conference player her sophomore and junior seasons, Faith totaled 10 goals and 11 assists and was a captain for the Kahoks before her senior season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Clay Smith, who coached Faith on the soccer team as a freshman and sophomore and now is Collinsville's athletics director, said he noticed Faith's maturity from the outset. When she was a freshman and just more than two months after her mother's passing, Collinsville made the last of three successive Class 3A state tournament appearances.
"You couldn't tell she was a freshman," Smith said. "She almost had an arrogant attitude about her. She had that hard-working attitude and you knew she was going to be special. She was a natural-born leader. She wasn't afraid to stick her nose in there and afraid to help out. She wasn't just going to wait to be told something like a typical freshman. She just took charge."
That intense work ethic derived from her family.
Her father, Mike Liljegren, was Collinsville's head football coach from 2003-12. He coached the Kahoks to their last playoff appearance in 2010.
The competitiveness all three Liljegren siblings — Hanna, Luke and Faith — exhibit also was instilled by Kelley, a 1989 Carlinville High graduate and former college basketball standout at Illinois College.
"She was an unbelievable woman," Mike Liljegren said. "She was just a tremendous competitor. That competitiveness not just in sports, but in every aspect, is something that I believe rubbed off on our kids."
Hanna, a 2016 Collinsville graduate, played three seasons of women's soccer at Truman State. Luke, who graduated from Collinsville in 2019, played his first season of men's soccer at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis last fall after helping the Kahoks to a third-place state tournament finish in 2018.
Faith's drive on the field extended to the classroom. She is the valedictorian in Collinsville High's graduating class of 422.
"Every Liljegren is a great kid who does things the correct way," Smith said. "I know their parents are proud of them and I know their mom is looking down on them and is proud as well. (Faith) wanted to come in and live up to that name."
Faith Liljegren also was a four-year basketball player for the Kahoks.
Her hoops career mirrored that of her mother's.
"(Kelley) played basketball in college — that was her sport," Faith said. "Getting to share a love for a sport with her and having her teach me everything I know about it was unforgettable. She set the record for steals at one point, so getting to set the steal records at Collinsville is something really special for me."
Kelley Liljegren recorded 187 steals at Illinois College in 1993. Faith Liljegren holds the record at Collinsville High with 318.
Faith was an all-conference basketball player three consecutive seasons and also owns the school's career assist record (309).
Faith didn't limit herself to just studies and sports. She also was part of the student council and pep club. In addition, she organized multiple coat and toy drives in her spare time.
She also teaches and helps young soccer players appreciate the sport she loves so much.
"As soon as I step onto the field, I forget about everything else," Liljegren said. "All the weight is lifted off my shoulders. Whenever I'm at practice, I have so much fun doing the thing I love with my teammates like that's the only thing in the world for me. I know how much joy and contentment it brings me, so I want to share it with anyone else too."
After college, where she will pursue a degree in both entrepreneurship and finance, Faith wants to get into the real estate business.
"The things people remember the most are normally made around the dinner table or at family holidays," Faith said. "I kind of understand how much comfort and love a home can bring. You spend the majority of your time in your house, why would you want to spend it where it doesn't bring you joy or comfort?"
