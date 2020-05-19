2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Collinsville's Liljegren carries her mother's legacy on the pitch

Kelley Liljegren recorded 187 steals at Illinois College in 1993. Faith Liljegren holds the record at Collinsville High with 318.

Faith was an all-conference basketball player three consecutive seasons and also owns the school's career assist record (309).

Faith didn't limit herself to just studies and sports. She also was part of the student council and pep club. In addition, she organized multiple coat and toy drives in her spare time.

She also teaches and helps young soccer players appreciate the sport she loves so much.

"As soon as I step onto the field, I forget about everything else," Liljegren said. "All the weight is lifted off my shoulders. Whenever I'm at practice, I have so much fun doing the thing I love with my teammates like that's the only thing in the world for me. I know how much joy and contentment it brings me, so I want to share it with anyone else too."

After college, where she will pursue a degree in both entrepreneurship and finance, Faith wants to get into the real estate business.

"The things people remember the most are normally made around the dinner table or at family holidays," Faith said. "I kind of understand how much comfort and love a home can bring. You spend the majority of your time in your house, why would you want to spend it where it doesn't bring you joy or comfort?"

