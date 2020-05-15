2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Family values drive Moody to help spearhead flood relief in Winfield

Lane Moody didn’t hesitate.
Last summer, with the Mississippi River once again spilling over from its banks, Winfield High football coach Keith McGlasson gave Moody and the other team captains a choice — football practice as usual or spend a day in the grueling summer heat sandbagging to protect the town’s businesses from the oncoming deluge of water.
Moody instantly grabbed a shovel and told the rest of his teammates to do the same.
“I thought it was a great idea,” Moody said. “We went down there and sandbagged a couple buildings on the riverfront. It was a great team-building activity and we helped the community, too.”
McGlasson was impressed with his players.
“That was a really cool situation,” McGlasson said. “The boys immediately wanted to go sandbag and within not even two hours, it was probably 30 minutes, I had permission from every kid's parent, and we went down and sandbagged for three hours.”
But Moody wasn’t done there. He organized a group of his friends to help remove damaged items from a flood victim’s home.
His church also partnered with another church to bring 150 people and heavy-duty equipment to help more flood victims.
Seeing Moody, who is Winfield’s Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, roll up his sleeves to help is not a surprise to anyone in this close-knit river town.
“He's not afraid to put himself out there,” Winfield baseball coach Jamie Stokes said. “Where some kids are kind of afraid to tell their peers or suggest what they should be doing, Lane's different. Lane has a common goal with his peers and he’s a good leader.”
That leadership shows itself on and off the athletic fields.
Moody was an academic all-conference selection all four years and was academic all-state his senior year. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Principal Advisory Committee and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
He is a standout football player and he will play safety at Central Methodist University this fall. Moody hopes to go to medical school once his playing days are over. Moody also has lettered in baseball and track, which he participated in his freshman year after a broken wrist kept him off the baseball diamond.
“The kids on the football team would walk into a fire for him,” McGlasson said. “People follow him and that’s something that separates him from a lot of kids.”
That leadership, and a love for sports, comes through in Moody’s part-time job at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“It’s awesome meeting all the young athletes and seeing them light up when they get a new bat or a new glove and I can help them with my experience,” Moody said.
Moody’s two biggest role models are his two half-sisters, Mandy Reed and Danielle Schuler. The two, who are 12 and 13 years older than Moody, came to live with him and his family after their mother died of brain cancer.
Reed and Schuler relied on their Christian faith to get through the hard times.
Watching them grow from their grief into successful, happy adults has been an inspiration for Moody, whose admiration came as a surprise to both sisters.
“We were home-schooled, so we were able to spend a lot of time with him. I think that’s what made the difference,” Schuler said. “We weren’t the typical partying teenage kids, so we were able to spend a lot of time with him. I never thought he was paying attention or noticed. We never talked about it.”
His sisters took Moody to church and he watched them lean on their faith as they moved on without their mom.
Moody recently surprised them by deciding to get baptized.
“It was emotional,” Reed said. “It was a prayer of mine for 18 years.”
That mix of faith and family permeates through Moody’s life. It is what drove him to help his community when the flood waters threatened and it is what pushed him to choose football over baseball.
“It’s just the brotherhood about it,” Moody said. “I really started playing late. I didn't really get into it until flag football in fifth or sixth grade and I was fast then. I used to be a baseball guy, but as soon as I started playing football, baseball went to the back of my mind.”
Those family ties also gave Moody a new identity many of his teammates might not know about — the fun uncle.
“I have five kids and he's amazing with my children,” Schuler said. “My kids love to spend time with him whether it’s my son throwing him the ball and one day I found him asleep in his bed with one of my kids who was taking a nap. They were both passed out in the bedroom. It's just sweet how he takes the time for my little kids. Most 18-year-old boys don't do that.”
Through football, Moody also discovered another hidden talent — he’s a top-notch cornhole player. He and his teammate Chase Rankin, who will join him on the Central Methodist gridiron, have proven to be a dynamic duo.
“We are undefeated and we will challenge everybody,” Moody said. “Football camp every year has cornhole boards. We lost to the coaches our sophomore year in the championship, but haven't lost since.”
Moody’s sisters noticed he was gifted in sports and in the classroom at an early age. They now realize that he is just as gifted as a human being.
“He's got a heart of gold and I hope that never changes in him,” Reed said. “There are some kids at school, we're in a circle of people that we know a lot of people Lane goes to school with, that maybe are made fun of or not the most popular and Lane has always been really kind to those people and friends with them also and to still be popular and friends with those kids too is something I love about him.”
The Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete special section will publish May 19 in the Post-Dispatch and on STLhighschoolsports.com with profiles on this year's 163 Scholar Athletes.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.