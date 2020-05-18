2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: From half a world away, Elkhashab is wonder at Windsor

“When the only way to communicate is to talk it, you learn it pretty quick,” Elkhashab said.

His aunt and uncle stressed academic achievement was sacrosanct. Elkhashab wasn’t aiming to be the valedictorian when he got to Windsor. He was just trying to keep his household happy.

“Freshman year I didn’t know anything about class rank or GPA,” he said. “It was get A's or have a conversation at home.”

The transition to high school can be a challenge for plenty of kids, but Elkhashab said it was especially difficult for him. A devout Muslim, he was well aware of just how different he was compared to the vast majority of the student body.

“It was tough at first,” he said. “Having a different religion and culture, I was pretty different. It was almost impossible to fit in.”

Sports helped bridge the gap. He didn’t play a down for the football team as a freshman, but it was a great way to test himself physically and show a side of himself that didn’t come out when he was acing tests.

“It’s something you look forward to,” Elkhashab said. “Even if I wasn’t good at it, it was a way to make friends and get better, faster and stronger.”