2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Greenville's Pickett draws inspiration from cousin's battle

Long shots? They’re sort of Rylee Pickett’s thing.
The Greenville High senior set 3-point shooting records during her varsity basketball career with the Comets.
She also liked to help. Pickett dished out 101 assists her junior season, then switched from shooting guard to point guard her senior year to fill a ball-handling need.
Pickett was one of the key pieces in a Greenville program that averaged 24 wins a season during her four years.
“Everybody loves Rylee,” Comets coach Kolin Dothager said. “I’ve never met anyone who ever had anything bad to say about her. She’s a role model and just a quality person.”
The intangible attributes Pickett carried onto the court are extensions of her natural personality, one forged at an early age by witnessing the bravery and determination of a close family member during a frightening health scare.
When Pickett was 11 years old, her cousin Samantha Greminger, then only 15, suffered a sudden, debilitating stroke.
“That was a really scary time in my life,” Pickett said. “Our families were close and really alike and I’ve always been close with all my cousins.”
Pickett worried for Greminger. Even after cranial surgery to relieve the pressure in her brain, the left-handed Greminger lost 90 percent of the motor and speaking skills on the left side of her body. In addition to training herself to write with her right hand, she needed six months of outpatient occupational therapy to retrieve 95 percent of her muscle memory and speaking ability.
“My cousin recovered fully,” Pickett said. “That inspired me just seeing how strong she is and how fast she recovered.”
Greminger puts her recovery at “about 95 percent,” and she is able to manage the occasional tingling and numbness she still experiences in the left side of her face. In fact, she’s more than managing. Greminger just became a nurse at Children’s Hospital, on the same neurology floor where she recovered seven years ago.
“It’s her dream job and it’s awesome that she got it,” Pickett said. “She really inspired me. She showed me that if she can do it, anyone can do it.”
Her cousin’s longshot recovery and desire to help others overcome neurological obstacles helped Pickett decide what she wanted to do after high school. Pickett intends to become a speech pathologist, and help people — especially children — get their voices back after illness or physical trauma.
Greminger is her role model.
“She wanted to help people get through what she went through,” Pickett said. “At the time, I didn’t know what I wanted to do — but once I went and observed (speech pathologists) doing what they do, it solidified my choice.”
Pickett will graduate 11th in her senior class before heading to Fontbonne University in St. Louis. She will play basketball for a program that went 16-10 this past season, including 15-3 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC). But the Griffins’ on-court success had little to do with her choice.
She chose Fontbonne for its strong speech pathology program.
“She’s got such a good head on her shoulders,” said Todd Cantrill, the boys basketball coach at Greenville. “She chose the school because of the academic program she wants to go in. She’s doing it right. She’s choosing it for the speech pathology.”
In Greenville, the Cantrills live next door to and are close friends with Pickett and her parents, Stan Pickett and Sonya Carney. Cantrill’s daughter Ally is Rylee’s best friend as well as a former teammate on the Comets. In 2018-19, with Cantrill at point guard and Pickett firing daggers from the perimeter, Greenville went 30-2, falling both times to Hillsboro, including a thrilling 59-56 loss in the Hillsboro Sectional final.
The 30 wins were a new single-season record for the Comets. Meanwhile, Pickett was on her way to setting a new standard for career 3-point percentage (38 percent) after already having set the single-season mark (48 percent) as a sophomore.
With several key players graduated, Pickett had to take on two new roles in 2019-20 — team captain and point guard.
The team needed Pickett’s ball-handling more than her shooting, at least for a while. This despite Pickett’s already-proven ability to bury good teams from distance early in contests, prompting panicked, clipboard-slamming timeouts.
Dothager remembers several such games, especially a regional championship game against a 21-win Alton Marquette squad in Pickett’s junior year. That evening, Pickett hit five early treys as the Comets built a 24-6 lead after one quarter.
“She came to play and they couldn’t do anything about it,” Dothager said. “She was incredible. Even watching the reactions of the kids on that other team, like, 'Wow, she hit another one? And now another one?' ”
But in 2019-20, the Comets needed a good ball-handler to run point and Pickett was their best option.
“Ideally we’d have loved her to catch and shoot a lot more her senior year,” Dothager said. “But after Ally Cantrill, a four-year point guard, graduated, it would do us no good if (Pickett) could shoot 46 percent from 3-point range but nobody could get her the ball.”
The Comets finished the past season 21-9 after losing 44-42 to Piasa Southwestern in regional play. Pickett had 22 points in her final game for Greenville, but the rest of the team struggled to put the ball in the net that night.
“We weren’t expected to lose so it just hurt double,” Pickett said.
In addition to basketball, Pickett ran track her freshman year and played varsity volleyball. She was the captain of the Greenville squad her senior season.
“I’ve been part of the girls basketball program for 10 years and Rylee is one of the best kids I’ve ever coached,” Dothager said. “If my girl grows up to be like Rylee, then we’re in business.”
In this Series
Meet the 2020 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athletes
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.