For Ann Zhang, the ideas come from out of nowhere.

Maybe one will pop into her head in the middle of the night. Or when she is peacefully chilling on the swing in her back yard. Or when she is chasing around her cat, Petal.

But the concepts keep coming. And the John Burroughs High senior is happy to share them with the rest of the world.

Zhang, at age 18, already is an accomplished playwright. She has penned approximately 20 plays, all in-depth and written with the skill and panache of a professional.

“There is something really satisfying about writing a play, telling a story, explaining what I’ve got to say,” Zhang said.

Zhang does it very well. Among other things.

An academic and athletic standout, Zhang’s resume is so impressive she had several Ivy League colleges interested in getting her to come to their schools. She chose Yale, which edged out Princeton.

Zhang, John Burroughs' 2020 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, also is an accomplished golfer. She helped the Bombers to the Class 1 state team championship as a junior and was a key member of third-place state teams as a sophomore and senior.

But plays are her “passion."

“The most fun thing I do,” Zhang said.

Zhang’s plays range from serious subjects to laugh-out-loud comedies.

Her ideas seem to arrive at strange and different times. And her ability to mold them into entertaining, gripping tales already has given her a head start on a potential career.

“I think she just gets everything from little things that happened in her life that she wants to share,” said John Burroughs senior Claire Pan, a friend and fellow golfer. “It’s crazy the way she makes it work.”

Zhang said her favorite works are a pair of plays she wrote over the last two years.

“In Utero” is a story told from the viewpoint of a character in her mother’s uterus. The unborn Tabitha interacts with the various foods her mother eats to prepare her for an entrance into the real world.

Another production, “We’ll Go Down (In History),” features time travel among high school students who go back and contemplate eliminating all the evil things that occurred in the world.

Plus, Zhang recently wrote a musical, “Look: A Mini Musical,” a satirical yet humorous piece exploring the diversity in the world of theater.

“They’re just all about things that come into my head and things that I think will be interesting,” Zhang said. “It’s not like I sit down and try to find things to write about.

"It just happens.”

Zhang’s work is well-known around the Burroughs campus — and beyond. In Utero was performed in the high school division of the LaBute New Theater Festival, an event hosted by St. Louis Actors' Studio which featured high school playwrights from around the country.

Although she loves telling stories, Zhang has no plans to appear on stage or in front of a camera.

“I can’t act,” she said.

Zhang never has gotten anything less than an A-minus in her life. She is fluent in French and also dabbles in journalism. One of her stories — about a sanctuary for homeless teen mothers and their children — appeared in the Post-Dispatch in late November. Plus, she plays the piano and oboe.

“She does a lot of stuff and she does it all well,” John Burroughs golf coach Tim Begley said. “She’s very creative — on and off the golf course.”

Zhang was a four-year member of the golf team and played a key role on three successive state trophy-winning teams.

She served as co-captain last fall and was No. 2 on a talent-rich roster led by her friend, Pan. Zhang finished 12th at state following a 14th-place effort on the state championship team that edged Springfield Catholic 701-703 for the second crown in program history in 2018.

Begley said Zhang failed to make the postseason roster for the second-place team as a freshman in 2016. She came within one shot of making the playoff roster.

“That was a motivating factor for her,” Begley said. “We were pretty stacked and that told her she needed to get even better. She’s a very competitive girl and when she goes at something, she goes at it hard. She made herself get better.”

Zhang is a world traveler, having been to Germany and France on separate trips. She honed her language skills on the trip to France, which ended with her throwing up under the Eiffel Tower after a big meal prior to visiting the landmark.

“Looking back, it’s funny now,” she said. “It wasn’t so funny then.”

Zhang said she plans to play golf at Yale on a club basis.

“She’s so good at so many things,” Pan said. “She’ll pick one and she’ll go for it.”

