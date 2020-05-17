2020 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Niethe finds passion on and off the field at DuBourg

Addison Niethe is following a natural career path.

Niethe has battled asthma the last four years as a three-sport varsity athlete at DuBourg, playing softball, girls basketball and girls soccer.

Her academic pursuits toward medicine in the form of occupational therapy have been influenced by many factors, including the challenges of playing sports with her health condition.

“My family has friends who are physical therapists or occupational therapists,” Niethe said. “Also, as an athlete, you have things sometimes and you have to go through it. I'm an able-bodied person sometimes and I just have to go and fix myself. People have to learn to live with what's happened to them sometimes. I know how frustrating it can be when you have to rely on someone to do something for you. I just want to help people.”

Niethe is DuBourg's 2020 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete.

An association with DuBourg athletics trainer Nate Jarman fanned the flames of Niethe's interest in occupational therapy.

Niethe said she often used Jarman as a sounding board for all things having to do with anatomy and physical therapy.