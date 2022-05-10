2022 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Homeschooling helped foster Fulkerson's love of learning at Wood River

Sabrina Fulkerson collapsed through the finish line exhausted and exhilarated.

But mostly exhausted.

“You always have to catch her,” Wood River track and field coach Russ Cologna said. “When she’s done she’s got nothing left in the tank.”

A senior runner for the Wood River girls track and field team, Fulkerson had just sent a jolt of positive energy through her Oilers teammates with her performance in the 3,200-meter run. She kicked past another competitor down the home stretch of the Madison County Small Schools Championship meet to finish … fifth.

Fifth-place finishes aren’t generally celebrated. There are competitors that would be appalled finishing fifth.

Fulkerson was overjoyed. Fifth place was the last place that was awarded a medal at the Madison County meet and she wanted it.

“I really wanted to prove to myself that I could do it,” Fulkerson said. “When it came down to the last 200 meters I realized I could catch the girl in front of me and it gave me enough encouragement to push myself.”

Fulkerson, 18, has used her time with the track and field team to test herself. She’s run on the 400-meter relay, the 3,200-meter relay and everything in between. She threw the shot put at one point, which is wild when you consider she’s 5-foot-4 and that’s if you round up.

“She’s excited to try anything new,” Cologna said.

Wood River’s selection as its 2022 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, Fulkerson is far from fifth place in the classroom. She’s the valedictorian of her class complete with a litany of honors and recognitions that come with her academic prowess, including being named an Illinois State Scholar and membership in the National Honor Society.

Fulkerson’s love of learning began young. She and her two sisters were homeschooled off and on when they were elementary school age. Her parents, Kristin and Brent, offered their children a non-traditional learning environment and Fulkerson thrived. She found biology and chemistry piqued her interest the most.

“I got to have a lot of hands on experience that I think a lot of other students don’t get in the classroom at young ages,” she said. “I developed a love for it really early.”

During her homeschooling days, Fulkerson and family trapesed through the backyard with a microscope looking at plant cells. On one rainy day they were studying the digestive tract and stretched out a string to get a perspective of just how long one’s intestines truly are.

“It went through our entire hallway,” Fulkerson said. “I thought it was so weird that many organs fit into my body and it was just one system.”

There were baking soda and vinegar experiments, regular field trips to the zoo and hiking expeditions that included lessons about nature.

During her sixth-grade year, Kristin had lesson plans all mapped out. On the first day of school, Fulkerson was done with her work in two hours. That led Kristin to give her alternative assignments where she could focus on any topic she wanted as long as she wrote a paper explaining it at the end of the week.

“Getting to explore the things, I wanted to learn really helped develop a love for learning,” Fulkerson said. “It wasn’t like I was just completing assignments.”

After sixth grade, Fulkerson went back into public school full time. She said the transition in the classroom was smooth but socially it took some work to get comfortable. Fulkerson immersed herself in extracurricular activities as a way to be social and expand her learning.

In third grade she convinced Kristin to teach her how to play clarinet and has played ever since. She’s Wood River’s woodwind section leader.

“I really like playing music. It’s always been an interest of mine,” she said. “Getting to be a part of a band and play an instrument I love, it was a lot of fun and has been a lot of fun.”

As a freshman Fulkerson joined the drama club with the intent on helping out backstage. Her older sister, Summer, was already in the club so she had an idea what she was getting herself into.

At least until her mother told her she should audition. Fulkerson did as she was told and fully expected to spend the production of Cinderella behind the scenes.

Only when the casting list was released Fulkerson had been given the lead role. She couldn’t believe it.

“It’s definitely intimidating, especially being a freshman,” Fulkerson said. “I struggled with stage fright for sure. Getting through that was challenging.”

Outside of school she volunteers at the St. Louis Zoo with the Zoo ALIVE program. It’s a group of teenagers who work in the zoo’s educational department that help with the zoo’s summer camps, Boo at the Zoo and other programs. At least that’s what it does now. When Fulkerson joined in March of 2020 the Zoo Alive volunteers, like so many others, were relegated online due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Navigating the new normal that COVID-19 brought was hard for many but Fulkerson said she managed it rather well. She credits her time as a homeschooled student with helping her through the end of her sophomore year and the in-person/virtual hybrid model that was used her junior year.

“When we were sent home with our computers and everything (in spring of 2020) I already had kind of the discipline of doing schoolwork at home,” Fulkerson said. “Having that experience helped me navigate through that especially with the anxieties of the time, not knowing what was going to happen.”

Fulkerson has her share of anxieties, be it stage fright, pre-race jitters or even pre-test butterflies. But when the rubber meets the road, she can focus on the task at hand and execute. It’s one of the reasons she’s considering a career as a trauma surgeon. Fulkerson will attend Illinois State University and major in biochemistry as part of a pre-med track.

“My parents, any time there has been high stress situations, they’re very good at maintaining level heads,” Fulkerson said. “From a young age when those types of high stress situations happen, I was kind of taught to keep your cool and remain focused on what has to be done until the situation is over. Then take your time to recuperate.”

Fulkerson was also inspired by her own interaction with medical professionals. And it wasn’t by choice.

“I was the accident prone one in my family,” she said.

Fulkerson broke her leg when someone landed on her on a trampoline when she was 2. There was the time she swallowed a penny. She cut her chin open on the tub. Once a rock got stuck up her nose.

One of the goriest injuries was when she split her head open when a brick fell off a fence. She wasn’t concussed but the wound bled profusely and required several staples to close up.

When it came time for her to get stapled, Fulkerson was skeptical it was a good idea much less that it would work. She was more intrigued than scared.

“I was definitely fascinated,” Fulkerson said. “I remember asking them if it was safe to put staples in my head.”

She was around 8 at the time.

The way people treated her throughout those experiences gave her an appreciation for medical professionals. It made her want to help people in a similar way.

“I want to be able to step in people’s darkest moments and possibly be able to help them survive or make it through or their family members make it through some of the hardest things they could go through,” Fulkerson said. “I am a very caring kind of person when it comes to those traumatic things. I do really well under pressure.”

