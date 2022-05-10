2022 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Jersey's Roberts jumps his way to national prominence

Edward Roberts wanted to.

It’s why his father, Jeff, put water skis on him before he was potty trained. It’s why Roberts began jumping off of a ramp with those skis when he was 7. It’s why he’ll head to the University of Alabama and compete for its highly competitive water ski team in the fall.

When Roberts wants something, he finds a way to get it.

“The biggest part of anything is ‘want to,’ ” Jeff said.

It’s why Roberts is Jersey Community High’s selection as a Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete.

The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound Roberts was a three-sport athlete all four years of high school. He spent the fall as a safety and running back for the football team. In the winter he played guard for the basketball team. He’s currently wrapping up his final spring season with the Panthers’ tennis team. In an age of specialization, Roberts is a throwback.

“We need multi-sport athletes,” Jerseyville boys basketball coach Stote Reeder said. “He’s a great example that you can be successful in all of them.”

His summers, however, are reserved for his true passion — water ski jumping.

For the uninitiated, competitive water ski jumping is exactly what it sounds like. A water skier is pulled behind a boat going no more than 35 miles per hour. The skier wears a wet suit, helmet, gloves, skis and a belt that has a loop for the right arm to slide through and hold in proper place.

“Body position and balance is pretty important in water ski jumping and this makes you maintain the correct body position,” Roberts said.

The boat pulls the skier toward a ramp. On the approach skiers maneuver to slingshot themselves from behind the boat, up the ramp and as far as possible while landing on their skis. Skiers usually hit the ramp somewhere around 60 miles per hour before they yeet themselves into the sky.

Roberts’ personal best jump is 174 feet. His older brother Will, who’s currently a sophomore at Alabama and an accomplished jumper himself, has a personal record of 212 feet. The world record is 254 feet.

Last summer Roberts qualified for the Masters Water Ski and Wakeboard Tournament at Robin Lake in Georgia to compete in the Under-17 division. It’s the most prestigious water sports competition in the world and one Roberts was thrilled to qualify for.

“It’s a lot of fun. Just like anything else that any athlete does, it’s about improving,” Roberts said. “We’ve started from a pretty young age.”

Roberts hadn’t been walking all that long before he learned to water ski. He was in the boat while Jeff drove and Will was, pardon the pun, getting his feet wet. Will was 4 at the time. Roberts was just more than 2 with a binky in his mouth and a diaper on his rump. As he watched his big brother, Roberts told his dad he wanted to try. Sandra, his mother, was hesitant at first but relented.

“I’ll be damned if he didn’t make it up on his first try,” Jeff said. “He was skiing around the lake, looking at the sky.”

That Roberts was a natural was no surprise. It’s literally in his blood. Jeff began water skiing as a teenager with the Alton Water Ski Club. The club performed three or four times a year. During Jeff’s time they performed at Union Station and Forest Park.

While in college, Jeff was introduced to water ski jumping and fell hard and fast for the sport. So much so that in 1992 he built his first lake near Dow, Illinois, with the intent of making it a ski lake.

“I learned a lot and found a lot of things I could have done better,” said Jeff, who’s an attorney in Jerseyville.

Jeff took the lessons from his first lake and built his second, Lake Richard, which is where he and his family have resided since 2002. Littered with buoys and a regulation ramp, Lake Richard is where the Roberts kids learned how to swim, ski and jump.

Nellie, the oldest and only daughter, water ski jumped for Clemson. Will and Edward will be teammates at Alabama in the fall. The youngest, Michael, 13, hasn’t shown any interest in water skiing, much less jumping. He has other places he puts his attention and time, which his parents fully embrace.

“They all had a number of other interests,” Jeff said.

Roberts has a personal drive to excel at those interests, even when he’s not good at them. When he arrived at tryouts for the basketball team as a freshman at Jersey High, it was his first taste of organized hoops. Pickup games with his brothers on the blacktop did not prepare him the way he hoped.

“Big learning curve,” Roberts said with a smile. “I’ve been pretty involved in everything I do typically my whole life, getting into basketball is different. I learned the actual art of basketball and how five-on-five works as opposed to one-on-two against my little brother.”

Roberts had a strong senior season as he averaged 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game and was an all-conference selection. After having little to no idea what he was doing as a freshman, Roberts evolved into an integral part of the Panthers program.

“He’s one of the top three or four athletes I’ve ever coached in 25 years,” Reeder said. “He’s just so humble, that’s what makes him great. He has a true thirst and desire to get better every day.”

Those same characteristics have made Roberts an academic standout, too. He’s No. 3 in his class at Jersey. He’s accumulated more than a semester’s worth of college credits with his advanced placement courses. His favorite subject is math, which he learned at a young age came easier to him than most and has managed to wrestle calculus and statistics to the ground.

“I understand it pretty well,” Roberts said. “I like problem solving and stuff like that.”

Roberts would like to pursue a career as a civil engineer. He believes it’s a practical application of his strong math skills and he has some experience in the field already.

When Jeff restructured parts of Lake Richard — which has its own rock dam — Roberts was there to watch, listen and lend a hand when asked.

“I’ve kind of had a little taste around the lake,” Roberts said. “A civil engineer does a lot with water and dams and stuff like that. I’m kind of familiar with the topics and I’ve always been intrigued by it.”

Engineering and football nearly led Roberts to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana. Of all his athletic endeavors, Roberts was never able to replicate the action and intensity of football. He started on defense his sophomore year and was a two-way starter as a junior and senior. His senior season was cut short after he suffered a broken collar bone in the Panthers' fifth game. He’d already missed the first two games with a bruise to the bone and was anxious to get on the field.

“I tried to come back too early, there are only so many weeks in a high school football season,” Roberts said. “I ended up breaking it and that was really tough for me. Football was my favorite sport. Nothing beat a football game for me.”

As miserable as it was when Roberts was told his high school football days were over, he maintained a broader perspective about it all.

Like every other senior across the country, Roberts’ time in high school has been turned on its head by COVID-19. His sophomore year ended early when spring sports were canceled and schools shut down. His junior year was wildly different as Illinois moved fall sports into the spring, then played a truncated basketball season in February and March, squeezed football in from March until late April, then threw on a spring sports season that ran into June. Even his senior year wasn’t totally normal as the Panthers' basketball season was shut down for 10 days due to COVID-19 concerns.

“He’s done a good job of rolling with it,” Jeff said. “He has a lot of ‘want to’ and determination.”

When Roberts reflects on these experiences, he prefers to focus on what he was able to do, not what was lost.

“I kind of learned how to really take advantage of any opportunity I’ve had,” Roberts said. “My parents have taught me that. It goes by really fast. When it sucks however much I missed from COVID and injuries, I got a lot. I’ve been blessed with a lot of great accomplishments and things presented to me through athletic ability.”

