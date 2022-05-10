2022 Scholar Athlete spotlight: Long hours pay off for Gateway STEM's King with gymnastics scholarship

A mother’s concern for her daughter’s safety after seeing her do backflips on a sidewalk turned out better than expected.
Hakima King knew she had to something with her daughter, Iyana.
“Well, Iyana has this talent for doing everything great,” said Hakima, who is a police sergeant in Norfolk, Va. “I saw her doing backflips on the sidewalk. She was flipping off boxes and she learned to do that on her own. No formal practice. She looked pretty good doing it. But flipping on concrete is not a good idea.
“Being a mom who’s a police officer, I know concrete doesn’t give. When children get hurt and are taken to the hospital and the injury isn’t explained, police are called. I certainly didn’t want that.”
So, Hakima took her daughter to a couple of different gyms in Norfolk. One stood out and it was chosen that is where Iyana would train and learn gymnastics.
“I wanted her to do what she wanted to do,” Hakima said. “A trial period at the gym turned into a career for her.”
Indeed.
Despite not starting in gymnastics until she was 11 years old, Iyana quickly learned. She began a rapid ascent in the demanding sport.
Now a senior at Gateway STEM, the 5-foot-3, 130-pound King has earned a college scholarship in the Olympic sport. King, who has a 3.5 grade point average, will compete at Eastern Michigan University.
“I guess I was a hyper kid,” Iyana said about jumping off boxes. “My mom put me in gymnastics to keep me from hurting myself.”
King, who is Gateway STEM’s 2022 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, was born in St. Louis. Her family moved to Norfolk when she was 7. Hakima used to be a St. Louis police officer. She made the move to Virginia “for a better opportunity for her family.”
“My mom decided I needed to get into gymnastics,” Iyana said. “So I enrolled in Excalibur Gymnastics.”
That is considered to be one of the best gymnastics schools in the country. The school helps give the athletes the skills, tools, and confidence they need to become stronger physically and mentally. Excalibur Gymnastics provided the opportunity for King to develop from the beginner level to where she is today at Level 10.
Enrolling children in sports can have numerous positive impacts on their life. It certainly did for King.
“I loved it right away. I was a quick learner,” Iyana said. “I moved up really quickly. Most girls start really young. I was 11, but I caught on really quick.”
King began in classes to learn the basics. She did well and eventually got noticed and began to compete.
“I was 13 when I started competing,” Iyana said. “I was excited about it.”
King participates in the vault, uneven bars, beam and floor. She competes in all four to make up the individual all-around.
Now King trains four hours a day, five days a week. It is all done after her school day at Gateway STEM is complete because high schools in Missouri do not offer gymnastics.
She trains at Team Central Gymnastics Academy in Maryland Heights. Under coach Tom Stevens, King is in the Junior Olympic National Level Team Program.
“Iyana’s really a talented athlete,” Stevens said. “She’s a good kid. A hard worker. Some goals she wanted to accomplish she has. She’s pretty set on making things happen.”
All the training doesn't leave much free time for King. The daily practice routine takes up much of her time when she’s not in school.
“It is a lot,” King said. “Coach Stevens has helped me a lot. He’s my vault and bars coach. He’s helped me a lot. This whole season he’s gotten me from Level 9 to Level 10. I’ve gotten noticed by the colleges and it led to me getting the scholarship.”
King has many accomplishments in the sport.
She was the 2019 Level 8 bars and all-around champion in the state of Virginia. Iyana earned the 2019 Level 8, Region 7, vault, bars and all-around championship. King competed in the 2021 Level 8 Illinois State meet, where she won the bars title. She became a Level 8 Region 5 vault champion in 2021 as well.
“I guess I’m very humble because I didn’t think about it much when I was winning the championships,” King said. “I was just happy. It was fun to be able to compete and do what I can do.”
Earning those accomplishments is astonishing when you consider King had to overcome two knee surgeries.
King tore her left ACL in 2018. The injury happened in practice, shortly after the competition season was over. She sat out four months, came back and appeared to have made a really big recovery.
But in 2019, again right after the competition season, King had a tougher injury to rehab from. She tore her right ACL and MCL. At the time, King was ranked No. 1 in Virginia. Once again, she was practicing in the gym when she tore it.
Tack on the recovery from the surgery and then the COVID-19 pandemic, King was out of the gym for 18 full months.
Would she come back? Would she give up the sport she loved?
“That was our fear, that she might be too scared to come back,” Hakima King said. “She had to learn how to trust her knee again. She had aggressive physical therapy. I told her if it happened it again, no more gymnastics. I thought she may give up gymnastics. But she came back.”
There was never a doubt, Iyana King said.
“I couldn’t stay away from the sport. It was tough dealing with the injuries,” Iyana said. “I thought I might have to quit. I just kept going. It was hard mentally trying to come back. All my friends got to train and I was on the sidelines and I wanted back. It motivated me.”
Iyana moved back to Missouri. She wanted to get back in a classroom. Hakima’s mother, Cheryl McNeal, lives in St. Louis and is retired.
“She’s a good student. With me having a full time job and a career, I couldn’t help her with some of the classes she was taking like calculus,” Hakima said. “So she’s living with my mom. She is retired and she can help her better because she has the time.”
Iyana and her grandmother looked at several schools in the area before choosing Gateway STEM.
“I just say Iyana is resilient,” Hakima said. “She’s not scared to try something. She’s overcoming those the obstacles and she’s moved to a new school and is doing well. All that’s made her even better.”
This year, Iyana was a Level 10 Missouri state qualifier.
“She did a lot of hard work to do that,” Stevens said. “She came to us as a Level 8. It’s had to get to Level 10. We fine tuned some things a little bit. We showed her some extra skills she needed and she put in the hard work in to make it happen. Not too many athletes can go from 8 to 10. Mentally, she’s focused. She’s strong, flexible and talented.”
Because she spends so many hours practicing gymnastics, Iyana never had the opportunity to play other sports in high school.
“I’m satisfied with just doing gymnastics,” Iyana said. “I’ve always wanted to try to school stuff, but there’s no time.”
Academics are important to Iyana. She likes classes in zoology and a pre-vet class.
“The counselors are awesome at school,” Iyana said. “You can always go in there and talk to them. They really help us.”
Kenneth Moore is a law enforcement teacher. Iyana said he has been helpful to her.
“He’s given me a lot of good advice,” Iyana said. “He was an officer, so he’s seen it all.”
At Eastern Michigan, King will major in biology and chemistry. She wants to become a veterinarian.
“I've loved animals since I was little,” Iyana said. “I was to be a small animal vet and work with dogs and cats.”
The school is located Ypsilanti.
“I'm excited about going to Eastern Michigan. It's really small,” Iyana said. "There's not that many people. It’s a small town. It's pretty close to Ann Arbor so I can always go there if I want to go to a bigger city. I'm looking forward to the next step in my life.”
So is her mother.
“I am so proud of Iyana. Being a single mom, I wanted her to do something different,” Hakima said. “I thought gymnastics would be her key. I thought academics would be a ticket to a scholarship because she is a great student with good grades, but the athletic scholarship is great. Gymnastics is what she wants to do. The choice is hers and I’m with her all the way.”