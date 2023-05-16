Aidan Hernandez started playing baseball before he was 4 years old. After a move from Potosi to St. Charles, he decided to give wrestling a try a year or so later. It wasn’t until he was in fourth grade that his mom was convinced football was safe enough.

“For as long as I can remember, I’ve played all three sports and I’ve loved every minute of it,’’ said Hernandez, an 18-year-old senior from Francis Howell Central High who was recently honored as one of 152 honorees of the 57th-annual the Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete program. “I’ve always enjoyed going from one sport to the next. Each of my sports is different and I love the challenge that each one involves.”

Ranked 31st in a senior class of 414, Hernandez signed a letter of intent earlier this week to wrestle at Arizona State University. The Sun Devils finished seventh nationally this season after placing fourth in 2021 and in 2022.

“It’s a top-level national program and I’m excited to see what Aidan can do there,’’ Howell Central wrestling coach Steve Cross said. “His other coaches may feel differently, but I feel like wrestling is Aidan’s best sport and I’m really excited to see what he’ll be able to do there as a fulltime wrestler. He’s obviously an outstanding athlete, a guy who’s very strong mentally and physically. Moving to a new level of competition is always tough at first, but Aidan understands that and once he adjusts to college wrestling, I think the sky’s the limit.”

A four-time state medalist who earned All-Metro honors as a senior after winning the Class 4 title at 165 pounds, Hernandez went 161-13 in his high school career with the Spartans.

“Aidan and my son, Dave (a University of Missouri recruit), started wrestling together in our youth program,” Cross explained. “Over the years, Aidan has been in a lot of high-level tournaments and he’s done well. I’m really excited to see how his wrestling progresses once he’s working day in and day out with all the top guys at ASU.”

Hernandez, who stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 170 pounds, also has been a four-year standout in baseball and football with the Spartans. A catcher and two-time captain in baseball, he’s among the team’s leaders this season with 14 RBI this season. He also was a two-time captain in football, where he played running back and defensive back and twice earned all-district honors.

He rushed for better than 1,000 yards as a junior and led the Spartans last fall with 93 tackles.

“I love all three and I especially loved going from one season to the next and taking on the challenges that involved,’’ said Hernandez. “If I was in football season, that was my focus, no question. And that focus would shift season to season. But I always tried to stay sharp for my other sports as well, going to offseason wrestling workouts when I could or maybe finding a batting cage to take a few swings when I had time.”

Howell Central baseball coach Nick Beckmann enjoyed working with Hernandez.

“Aidan has a different mindset than most kids at his age; I kid him all the time that he’s just built different,’’ Beckmann said. “He’s very mature and he’s super dedicated to his teammates. He’s obviously very talented, but along with that, he’s a guy who routinely outworks everyone.

“And with that incredible work ethic, he’s about as humble a young man as you’ll ever find.”

And on top of all the success on the field, Hernandez is similarly gifted and hard-working in the classroom, where he boasts a 4.0 GPA. At Arizona State, he’s planning to major in kinesiology, the study of human movement, performance and function, in hopes of a possible career as an athletic trainer or maybe as a doctor.

“Late in the football season, I hurt my thumb. I tore the UCL in my left thumb and needed surgery,’’ he said. “They said I’d be out 6-8 weeks, but I worked my butt off and got back in 5½ weeks. That injury opened my eyes a bit and made me realize that I might want to learn to be able to help others get over their injuries.”

Hernandez’s parents, Meghan and Tom, have always supported their sons' athletics. But academics were also emphasized.

“Early on, we learned that grades came first,’’ Aidan stressed. “My brother and I have always worked hard to get As and our parents have always been there to support us. I’m fortunate that academics have always come pretty naturally to me, but I also make sure to put in the time and do the extra work that’s needed. If I don’t completely understand something, I make sure to go back to the text book to re-read it to make sure I’m ready for that next day’s lesson.”

Hernandez is excited about getting away from St. Louis’ winters and is looking forward the challenges ahead in Tempe, Arizona.

“I know I’ll miss going from sport to sport, but I feel confident in the choice I made,’’ he said. “Arizona State’s a top school with a top-level wrestling program and when I got on campus for my visit, I knew that was where I wanted to be. Talking with (assistant coach) Lee Pritts and (head coach) Zeke Jones, I felt right at home. I know I’m going to have to work hard to be successful, but I can’t wait to get down there and get things started.”