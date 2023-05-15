Behren Truemper loves to answer the question.

The Maplewood-Richmond Heights High senior enjoys the response even more.

Truemper was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that occurs when the spinal cord and spine don’t form properly. He has spent his entire life on crutches or in a wheelchair.

So when people ask him what it is like living in a wheelchair he has a distinct comeback.

“I just tell them, ‘What’s it like living with two legs?’ “ he calmly said. “To me, it’s all I’ve known. Just like (two legs) is with you.”

Others know Truemper — Maplewood-Richmond Heights’ 2023 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete — as one of the top wheelchair basketball players in the state.

The 18-year-old will attend the University of Missouri and compete on the club wheelchair basketball team, which is a part of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. The 12-school loop features teams from the University of Alabama, Auburn, Illinois and Eastern Washington among others.

Truemper’s stock answer to queries is not meant to be sarcastic.

He simply likes to be considered an athlete first with no stigma attached.

“This is his life,” said his mother, Christina Elsen. “It’s who he is. He used to ask me if it was different walking than being in a wheelchair. I said, ‘I don’t know.’

“It’s just what we do and who we are.”

Truemper, who has no function below his knees, has quickly risen up the ladder to become one of the best players on the St. Louis Rolling Rams, the area’s top-level wheelchair team. He competes in tournaments around the country and is the first official signee for Mizzou this season.

And his attention to his sport has played a key role in that success.

“Over the past year, he’s really stepped up,” said St. Louis Rams Wheelchair coach Bob Portell said. “He’s learning the details, the plays, how to execute things. On our starting five, he’s like another coach out there.”

Truemper got around on crutches throughout the first 10 years of his life. The physical grind that it took on his growing body made a wheelchair a better option.

“It was much easier in terms of not being tired,” Truemper said. “At the end of the school day, I wasn’t tired anymore. It wasn’t like a step up, or a step down. It was just time.”

That move enabled him to get into wheelchair sports. He competes in running events and the shot put in the Missouri State High School Activities Association para-athlete spring track and field meet held every year at the state tournament.

The college club team at Missouri cannot offer scholarships.

Which explains another of Truemper’s conquests. He is a straight A-student and is ranked fourth in his graduating class. That prowess has landed him an academic scholarship.

Prior to his wheelchair days, he put all of his energy into reading. He would finish one book and head right into another.

“I think one day he asked me if any other sixth grader in the state reads as much as he does,” Elsen said. “I didn’t think so.”

Truemper still reads anything he can get his hands on. Ripping through novels and sinking 12-foot jumpers remain his life passions.

“He’s highly intelligent,” Portell said. “He just has a way of figuring a solution to any problem.”

Truemper is just like any other teenager. He has a girlfriend and likes to hang around with his buddies whenever possible.

“To them, it’s not like I’m even in a wheelchair,” Truemper said.

Truemper has never felt uncomfortable in his own skin.

In seventh grade, he was fitted for glasses after failing an eye test at school. It was the only time in his life that he felt like he was drawing undo attention from others.

“I was self-conscious about wearing them,” Truemper recalled. “I thought people were looking at me. Not because of the wheelchair, but glasses. The glasses, at first, I didn’t think they looked right on me.”

Truemper is admired by the student body at Maplewood-Richmond Heights. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has posted a composite ACT score of 33 out of a perfect 36.

He is anxiously awaiting the next step at Mizzou.

“All I’ve ever wanted was to do the things that everyone else can do,” Truemper said.

So far, Truemper has accomplished that goal.

“You can just tell from the way he goes about everything that he’s going to end up doing something special with his life,” Portell said.