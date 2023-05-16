Kelly Welby remembers asking a lot of questions.

And feeling an overwhelming sense of pride with each and every answer.

Welby, a senior at St. Dominic High, was around 5 years old when his parents, Jim and Jamie, thought it was the proper time to explain to him one of life's cruelest tragedies.

Kelly was informed that he had an older sister, Maggie, who died from brainstem subependymoma at age 7, just 28 days before Kelly was born in April of 2005.

"We'd go to the cemetery a lot, but I was too young to realize what it was about," Kelly said. "Then one day, I just asked, 'Why are we doing this all the time?'

The response would alter Kelly's life forever.

"Even though I was very little, it hit me that I had a big sister and through the years I was going to have to live my life for not just me — but her, too," Kelly said.

Kelly has done just that — and so much more.

A day doesn't go by Kelly doesn't think about Maggie's bright smile and electrifying personality. Those traits can be seen through the many pictures around the family home in O'Fallon, Mo., that serve as constant reminders the giggly blonde remains alive in the heart of the faith-first family.

"He needed to know how special she was," Jamie said. "And he needed to know there was always someone looking down on him, someone guarding him."

Kelly has learned a lot after that initial conversation. He constantly asked questions throughout the years to the point where he now feels extremely close to a sibling that he never actually met.

"There's a connection there," said Jim, who serves as president at St. Dominic. "There always will be."

Kelly, a standout quarterback and two-time state-qualifying golfer, keeps Maggie's memory alive in every single thing that he does. He wears a wristband with the name of the family foundation that was set up in her honor. When he suffered a wrist injury while helping the Crusaders advance to the state football championship game, the initials M.W. were written in bold on the tape covering the ailment.

On the golf course, Maggie's name is on the ball marker that Kelly uses on a regular basis.

"It's not something we want to forget," Kelly said. "It gets brought up a lot."

Welby has developed into an A-plus student, as well as a two-sport standout athlete.

St. Dominic compiled a 16-11 record while he was under center the last two seasons, including the program's first state championship game appearance in December. He reached the state golf tournament in his sophomore and junior seasons.

Welby will continue his golf career at Columbia College.

"Her smile in all of those pictures, you could tell she was special," Welby said.

Welby and his family make sure to reminisce about Maggie on a regular basis. While it would be easy to forget about her death such a long time ago, Kelly, his parents and oldest sibling Cati Beth, want Maggie's memory in the forefront.

"Her life, it alters what we do every day," Kelly said.

The Welby family has set up the "Maggie Welby Foundation," which has raised more than one million dollars to help children across the Midwest with financial needs and scholarships. Kelly is a junior member of the foundation.

But that is only one small way in which Kelly honors Maggie.

Kelly spent last summer on a weeklong mission to McAllen, Texas, to assist immigrants in their transition into the United States.

"It was an eye-opening experience," Kelly said.

He plans on going on another mission this summer to Nicaragua.

Welby is a straight-A student who recorded his last B in sixth grade.

Those close to Welby are aware of the ties he has with Maggie and how important she still is in his life.

Welby uses her memory to excel on a social stage as well.

"He's a great leader on the (football) field, but to me he's an even better leader off of it," said good friend and St. Dominic senior football teammate T.J. Kwapiszeski. "He's just like the guy you want to be around. He makes you feel especially important."

Welby, who is No. 1 in his class in the unweighted category, has friend groups that include the entire student body.

"Everyone likes him," Kwapiszeski said.

Jamie can't count the number times Kelly has asked her the same question over and over throughout the years.

"He's big on saying, 'Do you think she would be proud of me?' " Jamie said. "I always tell him, 'Yes — we all are.' "