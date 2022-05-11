 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Affton: Madison Peroutka

  • 0
Affton Madison Peroutka

Affton Madison Peroutka

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.

Sports: Cross country, dance, swimming, track and field.

Academic bio: Missouri Scholars 100; St. Louis County Youth Programs outstanding student leader for Affton; AP Scholar with Distinction; HOSA: Future Health Professionals medical assisting first-place state finisher (2020, 2021, 2022), fifth place (2020) and eighth place (2021) international finisher; third-place state competitor (2019, first Affton freshman to qualify for internationals); Affton Strong student of the month; Affton Great award; National Honor Society (president, 2021).

Athletic bio: Affton most valuable runner (2020, 2021); Affton scholar athlete (2018, 2019, 2021); Affton activities student of the month (Sept. 2021, cross country); Universal Dance Association varsity all-American (2018).

Activities: Social justice: Change Starts with Me-Megan Meier Foundation; Anytown Youth Leadership Institute-NCCJ; “Gateway2Change”-NCCJ. Volunteer: Cat’s Crew leader; Team Activities for Special Kids. Clubs: Explorer’s Program-Barnes Jewish Hospital/Christian; Fellowship of Christian Athletes (St. Louis student board and huddle leader); Key Club (co-president, 2021); HOSA: Future Health Professionals (president, 2021). Also: class officer and student council.

People are also reading…

College: Vanderbilt.

Goal: “I am pursuing the child development major in hopes to become a medical professional.”

Favorite subject: Biomedical innovations. “It is a class for students involved in the Project Lead the Way biomedical program. I have been participating in classes like this once since freshman year. This course allows me to meet and present to healthcare professionals while creating original and innovative work!”

Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” or “The Handmaid's Tale.”

Role model: “My four parents. My parents have truly shaped who I am. They’re the reason behind my decision-making and my motivation to excel.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK