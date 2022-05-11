Affton: Madison Peroutka

Sports: Cross country, dance, swimming, track and field.
Academic bio: Missouri Scholars 100; St. Louis County Youth Programs outstanding student leader for Affton; AP Scholar with Distinction; HOSA: Future Health Professionals medical assisting first-place state finisher (2020, 2021, 2022), fifth place (2020) and eighth place (2021) international finisher; third-place state competitor (2019, first Affton freshman to qualify for internationals); Affton Strong student of the month; Affton Great award; National Honor Society (president, 2021).
Athletic bio: Affton most valuable runner (2020, 2021); Affton scholar athlete (2018, 2019, 2021); Affton activities student of the month (Sept. 2021, cross country); Universal Dance Association varsity all-American (2018).
Activities: Social justice: Change Starts with Me-Megan Meier Foundation; Anytown Youth Leadership Institute-NCCJ; “Gateway2Change”-NCCJ. Volunteer: Cat’s Crew leader; Team Activities for Special Kids. Clubs: Explorer’s Program-Barnes Jewish Hospital/Christian; Fellowship of Christian Athletes (St. Louis student board and huddle leader); Key Club (co-president, 2021); HOSA: Future Health Professionals (president, 2021). Also: class officer and student council.
Goal: “I am pursuing the child development major in hopes to become a medical professional.”
Favorite subject: Biomedical innovations. “It is a class for students involved in the Project Lead the Way biomedical program. I have been participating in classes like this once since freshman year. This course allows me to meet and present to healthcare professionals while creating original and innovative work!”
Favorite book: “The Great Gatsby” or “The Handmaid's Tale.”
Role model: “My four parents. My parents have truly shaped who I am. They’re the reason behind my decision-making and my motivation to excel.”