Affton: Maureen Dolan
Academic rank: 9.

Sports: Cross country, swimming, soccer.

Academic bio: Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish & AP Scholar.

Activities: Student Council president; Key Club president; Teen Advocates for Sexual Health through Planned Parenthood; Girl Scouts; Robotics; Special Olympics; voting poll worker.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: “I hope to go to law school. After this, I hope to either become an immigration lawyer or a senator so that I am able to give people a voice and make the American dream accessible to everyone.”

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite book: “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov.

Favorite musician: Harry Styles.

Role model: My best friend, Lynn. “She always pushes me to do my best and doesn't let her past experiences impact her future decisions.”

 Scholar Athlete
