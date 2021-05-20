Affton: Maureen Dolan

Academic rank: 9.
Sports: Cross country, swimming, soccer.
Academic bio: Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish & AP Scholar.
Activities: Student Council president; Key Club president; Teen Advocates for Sexual Health through Planned Parenthood; Girl Scouts; Robotics; Special Olympics; voting poll worker.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: “I hope to go to law school. After this, I hope to either become an immigration lawyer or a senator so that I am able to give people a voice and make the American dream accessible to everyone.”
Favorite subject: English.
Favorite book: “Lolita” by Vladimir Nabokov.
Favorite musician: Harry Styles.
Role model: My best friend, Lynn. “She always pushes me to do my best and doesn't let her past experiences impact her future decisions.”