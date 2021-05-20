 Skip to main content
Althoff: Julia O’Neill
Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Soccer, cross country.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; Valedictorian; Illinois State Scholar.

Athletic bio: All-conference; all-state; third team Post-Dispatch All-Decade (soccer); second and third team All-Metro in soccer and third team in cross country.

Activities: Student council; BASIC; Sacristan and Eucharistic minister.

College, major: Marquette University, nursing.

Goal: “I hope to be a neonatal nurse.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy.

Favorite book: “Divergent.”

Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.

Role model: My mom and dad. “They work so hard to give me all of the things I have in life. They are very loving and supportive in all that I do.”

