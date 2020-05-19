Althoff: Mary Wessel

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Illinois State Scholar; salutatorian; National Honor Society; high honor roll.
Athletic bio: Rotary Club Young Women in Achievement Award for Athletics; Volleyball: Class 3A state champion (2017); 3A state runner-up (2018); All-Metro third team (2018); Belleville News-Democrat first team; team captain; first team all-conference. Soccer: Class 1A state third-place finish (2018); all-conference; all sectional; team captain.
Activities: Student council; Student Ambassadors; National Honor Society; Immaculate Conception youth group; Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Crusader Cru leader; ACE leader; Special Olympics volunteer; love to hike; professional nap taker; Mary’s Mathletes tutoring (Belleville CEO class); business class CFO, helped project that raised more than $20,000.
College, major: SIU Edwardsville, electrical engineering.
Goal: “I hope to live my life encouraging young women in sports to achieve great things and not settle for good enough. I believe through hard work you can and dedication you can achieve your full potential. I want to encourage young female athletes to strive to grow up to be confident, independent, and successful women.”
Favorite subject: Ceramics. “I had an amazing teacher that taught me so many lessons, not just through art. It was a time during the day I could relax and lower my stress levels.”
Favorite book: “Looking for Alaska” by John Green.
Favorite musician: Post Malone.
Role model: Michelle Obama “Although her husband had a well-known name, she made one for herself through her efforts to make this world a better place. She also strived to encourage people to make this world a better place for the future.”
