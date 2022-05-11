 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Althoff: Regan Moody

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Soccer, swimming.

Academic bio: Valedictorian; young women of achievements for academics; Illinois State Scholar; high honors (four years).

Athletic bio: Illinois Class 1A state championship team (7-0 margin was state final record); most goals scored by any individual in a state championship game (four); Chicagoland Soccer Class 1A all-state tournament team; Chicagoland Soccer state championship game MVP; Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team; Illinois all-state selection.

Activities: National Honor Society; National Society of High School Scholars; Ace Leader; student council; math team; chess team; Rotary Club; student ambassador; tutor.

College: University of Illinois Urbana Champaign.

Goal: “I will be continuing playing soccer (in college). After college, I plan (to attend) medical school in hopes of becoming a doctor. Specifically the surgical field has always interested me, and I even had the opportunity to sit in on a couple minimally invasive surgeries this past summer. I was blown away, and the experience only confirmed my childhood dream of being a doctor.”

Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “It amazed and baffled me how much about the human body I did not know and how much I have yet to discover. The class as well as my teacher challenged me, and anatomy helped me to confirm my career goal.”

Favorite book: “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie. “It is brilliantly and cleverly written, and it takes the audience on a journey through the minds of each character switching from chapter to chapter.”

Role model: My grandmother. “My grandma married my grandpa right before he was sent off to fight in Vietnam. My grandpa was in the army for years, and my grandma was left to care for three children while he was away. In order for the family to have some extra money, my grandma worked at NASA as a human calculator. She ended up quitting that job, because of ‘sexist ideals and no room to grow.’ After that, she became a nurse working in the emergency neuro head of a hospital all the while caring for my dad and his two older siblings. My grandma is so strong, and she values the meaning of family every day. Just this past year, we lost my grandpa. If I believed my grandma could not become even stronger, I was proven wrong this last year. I look up to her every day in awe of the path she helped lay down for me.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

