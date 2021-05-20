Alton: Kieran Favazza

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Soccer, ice hockey, volleyball.
Academic bio: National Merit Scholarship finalist; Seal of Biliteracy (Spanish); AP Scholar with Honor; ILMEA All-District Musician.
Athletic bio: Scholar athlete for volleyball ice hockey teams.
Activities: Scholar Bowl; Chess Team; Philosophy Club; Symphonic Orchestra; Math Team.
College: St. Louis University.
Goal: “I would like to earn my Ph.D. in philosophy and become a philosophy professor.”
Favorite subject: Physics.
Favorite book: “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” by Milan Kundera.
Favorite musicians: Pink Floyd; Frank Sinatra.
Role model: My mother. “She is incredibly strong and does not let anything pass her by. She gives her best to everything and has made infinite sacrifices for me. Knowing how strong she is and how much she loves me gives me enough courage to live my own life.”