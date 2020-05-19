Alton: Lauren Weiner

Academic rank: 5 of 435.
Sports: Track, cheerleading.
Academic bio: Career Technology Education (CTE) accounting student of the year; Southwestern Conference academic all-conference cheerleading and track; National Honor Society; Mu Alpha Theta; Illinois State Scholar; Platinum Alpha; Rotary student of the month; Silver Medallion Scholar; President's List for dual credit classes.
Athletic bio: Edward Jones student athlete of the month; Cheerleading: Southwestern Conference first team all-conference; state qualifier; Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association all-state selection; MVP; XP Camp (Chicago) best tumbler award; Track: Southwestern Conference first team all-conference; state qualifier and school record holder in pole vault.
Activities: School Activities: student council; NHS secretary; Mu Alpha Theta; physics club; Christian Athlete Club; Spanish club; biology club; ping pong club; traveled abroad with AHS student groups (Galapagos Islands, Italy, and Belize); Volunteer: more than 300 hours volunteering for Spring Fling (Special Needs Education field day); American Red Cross blood drive; Miles for Meso 5K race; Salvation Army; St. Ambrose Church and School; Alton Memorial Hospital Wound Care Center.
Goal: “I want to become a pediatrician to help kids stay healthy and happy. Whether babysitting, playing games or tending to scrapped knees, I have found working with children to be very fulfilling.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “Oh, the Places You'll Go!” by Dr. Seuss.
Favorite musician: Bruno Mars.
Role model: My coaches. “They push me to achieve both personal and team goals.”
