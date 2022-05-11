Alton Marquette: Abigail Williams May 11, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alton Marquette Abigail Williams Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 1 of 106.Sports: Basketball, volleyball.Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar.Athletic bio: All-Gateway Metro Conference (volleyball, basketball); Riverbend athlete of the month.Activities: Breast Cancer Awareness Club; student council; Students for Soldiers; Students Offering Support.College: Southwestern Illinois College.Goal: “I plan to be an adult people can rely on, and as a person young adults can look up to and relate to.” Favorite subject: History. “Because it is fun to learn about the past so we don’t make the same mistakes.”Favorite book: “To Kill a Mockingbird.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Role model: My dad. “He grew up surrounded by his family, and he grew up with his family supporting him. He continues to inspire me to accomplish anything I want to achieve.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Athlete Student Education Sport University STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools A through C Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring