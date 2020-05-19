Alton Marquette: Brent Terry

Sports: Football, soccer, basketball.
Academic bio: Missouri State Scholar; National Honor Society; 31 ACT.
Athletic bio: Basketball: Class 2A all-state honorable mention; River Bender athlete of the month. Soccer: Illinois Class 2A state finalist (2019).
Activities: Student council; Breast Cancer Awareness Club.
College: University of Missouri.
Goal: "I hope to become an astronaut.”
Favorite subject: AP Calculus. “It’s challenging and I have a great teacher.”
Favorite book: "No, David!” by David Shannon.
Favorite musician: Big Time Rush.
Role model: Kelly Oubre Jr. “I think we are similar on and off the court.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.