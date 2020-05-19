Alton Marquette: Brent Terry
0 comments

Alton Marquette: Brent Terry

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Brent Terry, Alton Marquette

Brent Terry, Alton Marquette

Sports: Football, soccer, basketball.

Academic bio: Missouri State Scholar; National Honor Society; 31 ACT.

Athletic bio: Basketball: Class 2A all-state honorable mention; River Bender athlete of the month. Soccer: Illinois Class 2A state finalist (2019).

Activities: Student council; Breast Cancer Awareness Club.

College: University of Missouri.

Goal: "I hope to become an astronaut.”

Favorite subject: AP Calculus. “It’s challenging and I have a great teacher.”

Favorite book: "No, David!” by David Shannon.

Favorite musician: Big Time Rush.

Role model: Kelly Oubre Jr. “I think we are similar on and off the court.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports